Shinty: Setback for Skye while Kinlochshiel’s Paul MacRae faces lengthy spell on sidelines

Skye have lost goalkeeper Ryan Morrison for the new season as he is off to Australia, while neighbours Kinlochshiel will be without Camanachd Cup winning midfielder Paul MacRae for at least the first half of the season.

Islanders’ manager Kenny MacLeod revealed that Morrison, who was vying for international consideration pre-pandemic, will spend at least a year Down Under.

Teenager Murphy Henderson is promoted from the second team for Saturday’s friendly with Glen Urquhart at Drumnadrochit.

MacLeod said: “Ryan leaves big boots to fill but we’re fortunate that Murphy is an excellent keeper and is set to be number one this year.”

Paul MacRae is making a slow recovery from the shattered kneecap he suffered at Spean Bridge the week after the Wester Ross men’s historic triumph.

Kinlochshiel manager Johnston Gill revealed the 40-year-old is still unable to train.

He said: “Paul’s a hardy character who has his heart set on a comeback but he’s certainly out for the first four months of the campaign. I see him as a future first team manager.”

Shiel face Beauly at Braeview Park tomorrow and if the pitch is unplayable the Reds have arranged a training session in Inverness.

Oban Camanachd, who face Lochaber at Mossfield Park, will give an opportunity to powerful forward David Cameron, who has returned after five years playing rugby for Oban Lorne.

“He’s a big, strong lad and I had him at Lochside Rovers last season”, said new manager Gareth Evans. “David’s been training very well and deserves his first team debut.”

Oban have split the captaincy this year in an innovative move. Daniel Cameron, skipper for the last three seasons, will be in charge for the Premiership and Camanachd Cup, while Gary Lord takes over for the Celtic Society and Macaulay Cups.

“It shares the responsibility,” explains Evans.

He revealed that former internationalist Fraser Inglis has rejoined the club after a gap of several years and will help train the first team.

“Getting Fraser back in our setup is a massive boost as he knows the game so well”, said Evans.

Kieran MacPherson, who won a Premiership medal with Kingussie, faces his old club for the first time when he makes his debut for Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer.

Scotland ace Arran MacPhee has been reappointed captain of Fort William who face Newtonmore, with the venue to be decided on Friday after a check on both pitches.

Cameron Jack, grandson of club legend Neil Blair, is in the Kyles Athletic squad to host Oban Celtic, who have signed former Taynuilt player Scott Dempster.

Scotland Under-21 boss Allan MacRae makes his debut as Glasgow Mid Argyll manager for their home game with Inveraray.