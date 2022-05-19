Shinty: Ben MacDonald returns for Caberfeidh; Skye bid to win for Donnie Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shinty: Ben MacDonald returns for Caberfeidh; Skye bid to win for Donnie Martin

By Bill McAllister
May 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Players splaying shinty.
Kinlochshiel's Arron Jack gets ahead of Ben MacDonald and Declan Wilson (both Cabers).

Caberfeidh’s versatile Ben MacDonald, who has been working on an offshore rig, has returned home and is set to figure in Saturday’s Cottages.com MacTavish Cup semi-final against Skye at Pairc nan Loach, Portree.

The island club, meanwhile, would love to reach this final as a tribute to club chieftain Donnie Martin, whose road accident death saw the tie postponed for his funeral last Saturday.

Cabers, who have not won this trophy for 85 years and any senior trophy for 22 years, are pleased that MacDonald has returned but defender Declan Wilson misses out due to a family wedding.

Jodi Gorski, manager of the Strathpeffer side, said: “Ben can play midfield or half-back depending on where I play Blair Morrison, so it’s good to have him back on dry land in time.

“Although Declan is unavailable, we benefit from Kieran MacPherson now being 100 per cent fit while Kyle Grant’s hamstring issue has cleared up, so we’re in good shape.”

He added: “People say we’re favourites but there’s not much difference between the lower half of the Premiership and the top half of the National Division. I suppose we’re used to playing stronger opposition, which could help.”

‘A fitting tribute’

Skye manager Kenny Macleod has a full strength squad including two prominent second team players, Ian MacLellan and new Scotland under-17s cap Taylor Matheson, who has been scoring freely at second team level.

MacLeod said: “Donnie Martin brought me into shinty, as he did so many people, and his passing has cast a cloud over both club and community.

“It would thus mean a great deal if we could pay fitting tribute and lift morale by reaching this final.

“A couple of niggles have cleared up and we’ve no injuries. It’ll be a difficult game but we’ve a tight, spirited squad and sometimes than can be enough to get you over the line when things are tough.”

Cabers’ international hitman Craig Morrison is a major threat to the islanders’ defence. But in reeling off five wins and a draw this season, Macleod’s men have rattled in 21 goals and conceded only three. The goals have been well spread, with Jordan Murchison top with five.

The winners will face Kingussie in the final at Inverness on June 11.

Beauly, battling it out with Skye for the National Division title, have reeled off four wins and a draw and they visit second bottom Oban Celtic who have leaked 18 goals in five games.

Lochaber and Glen Urquhart, both still with promotion aspirations, clash in a significant duel at Spean Bridge. The hosts, three points behind Beauly, are a point ahead of John Barr and company.

Aberdour, still seeking their first win, make the long trip from Fife to Inveraray, who have Lewis Montgomery back from a three-game ban.

