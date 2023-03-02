Shinty: Ryder Cup hopeful Robert MacIntyre to play for Oban Celtic in season opener against Col Glen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oban Camanachd have swooped to sign Andy Macdonald, the new skipper of neighbours Oban Celtic, and Italian Open golf champion Robert MacIntyre will play for Celtic on Saturday.

Camanachd manager Gareth Evans revealed: “We’ve landed Andy Macdonald who can play in defence or attack and who’ll be a real asset to us.

“But, in fairness to other players, he’ll play for our reserve team Lochside Rovers for the first couple of weeks.”

Macdonald’s defection is a blow to Celtic, particularly after Jamie Forgrieve recently took the same path.

Meanwhile, world number 93 golfer MacIntyre will face National Division new boys Col Glen before heading to play in next week’s Kenya Open.

The Ryder Cup hopeful then plans to take four weeks off and play for Celtic, managed by his father Dougie, in that time before focusing on a key part of the golfing calendar.

Oban Camanachd have a double suspension for their Mowi Premiership opener against Newtonmore at Mossfield Park. Jamie Forgrieve serves a one-game ban while Scott Macmillan is suspended for two matches, the same as the visitors’ key man Steven MacDonald.

Jones set to miss out

Newtonmore’s new skipper Conor Jones is out injured while Evan MacLellan (ankle) is doubtful for the hosts.

Scotland boss Garry Reid, the new Caberfeidh manager, gives a debut to Conor Golabek, signed from Glen Urquhart, in their tussle with Lovat at Kiltarlity. Goalkeeper Ian McColl has recovered from a back injury in time to play and young Kyle Grant is poised for an attack spot.

Lovat wait to see if Martin Mainland, who has been playing North Caledonian League football with Loch Ness, is available.

John MacRae misses Kinlochshiel’s home derby with newly promoted Skye through a back problem but debutants Oliver Black and Johnny MacAskill will be on show as well as former Glengarry raider Ruaridh MacDonald.

Lochcarron hitman Kenny Cushnie and Sam Stubbs from Lovat are new faces for the islanders but Martin Pringle and new skipper John Gillies both miss out with ankle trouble.

Glasgow Mid Argyll’s Jamie MacFadyen misses their opener at home to Kyles Athletic.

“Jamie has sustained broken fingers playing hurling for the local GAA team and will be out for several weeks,” revealed manager Allan MacRae.

Ex-Newtonmore attacker Ewen Fraser, who is a doctor, will miss the first three months of the season because he is working in Northern Ireland.

Will Cowie (ex-Skye) and John Kennedy (ex-Inveraray) make their debuts for Kyles, who lost to Mid Argyll at the same venue in last year’s Celtic Society Cup final.

Murphy expected to feature

Relegated Fort William have been boosted by Lewis Murphy, who had X-rays on an arm injury sustained last weekend, being given the all-clear to face Glen Urquhart at An Aird.

New co-managers Neil Robertson and Alan Knox are also relieved that Ally MacRae and Sean Maclennan have recovered from illness in time while new player-coach Bryan Simpson will figure.

Josh Macdonald-Haig, who was set to make his comeback for Glen Urquhart, has dislocated a shoulder and will be out for some time but Ryan Porter makes an eagerly-awaited comeback.

Michael Rodger and Calum MacDougall are back for Kilmallie’s trip to face Strathglass at Cannich. Less happy news for new manager John Morrison is that 17-year-old Kyle Nolan faces a layoff with a broken thumb.

Strath’s new player-manager Donald Fraser is without Josh Fraser due to a back injury.

Inveraray’s talented teenager Coll MacKay has a fractured wrist and is out for six weeks. For their opener at home to Lochaber they are also without Allan Macdonald (one game suspension) and the unavailable Alan Cameron.

Ally Ferguson’s Lochaber are strengthened up front by signing Stuart Callison from Kilmallie and Ben Delaney making a comeback but Barry Macdonald is missing from the Spean Bridge lineup.

Col Glen’s promotion to national shinty for the first time is attracting interest. Fergus Reid (ex-Strachur-Dunoon) and Murray McClymont (ex-Bute) make debuts against Oban Celtic in the Argyll derby at Glendaruel.