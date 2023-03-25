Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Beauly wing forward Jack MacDonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Beauly wing forward Jack MacDonald

Braeview Park star made scoring debut and hasn't looked back.

By Paul Chalk
Beauly's Jack MacDonald. Image: Neil Paterson
Beauly's Jack MacDonald. Image: Neil Paterson

Beauly wing forward Jack MacDonald is the latest player to star in our weekly Shinty Spotlight.

The 29-year-old, whose Premiership side travel to face Strathglass this weekend in the MacTavish Cup, takes us through some of his highs and lows in the sport.

What is your earliest shinty memory? 

From P1/2 at Beauly Primary, I recall being involved in the indoor and outdoor shinty tournaments which happened regularly throughout the year.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

It was a 2-0 home victory against Kinlochshiel and I scored one of the goals.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

Has to be lifting the Balliemore Cup in 2015 where we defeated Glasgow Mid Argyll 5-3 at The Dell at Kingussie.

And the worst?

Being defeated in the Balliemore Cup final against Bute in 2013.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty? 

I had back and hamstring-related injuries, which set me back a good season-and-a-half.

The Dell at Kingussie is the favourite away venue for Beauly’s Jack MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Who is the joker in your team?

Only one stand-out winner for this one…Ryan Mackay. He’s always at the heart of the hysterics in and out of the Beauly dressing room, winding up players and coaches – or being on the receiving end of the jokes or laughs himself.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

The Dell in Kingussie. The pitch is always in great condition and allows you to play a nice fast, flowing style of shinty and I also won my first trophy with Beauly there.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

Caberfeidh’s Blair Morrison. He’s rated one of the best defenders in the game to date. The quality he brings to a game is great to watch from a spectators’ point of view, but when playing against him, you’re in for a very tough 90 minutes of shinty.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate? 

It would be scoring the last-minute winner in the quarter-final of the Balliemore Cup at home to Skye, which we went on to lift last season.

Describe shinty in three words please?

Physical, fast and fun.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

Kingussie's Calum Grant with Daniel Madej (Oban). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Calum Grant returns for Kingussie as they look to defend MacTavish Cup
Kinlochshiel's John MacRae in front of Daniel Grieve (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Injury blow for Kinlochshiel as John MacRae ruled out for three months
Craig Morrison scores the opening goal for Caberfeidh. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Caberfeidh end Kingussie's long unbeaten home record
Tayforth's Duncan Martin, left.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Tayforth's Duncan Martin
Lovat's Daniel Grieve tackles Roddy Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Lovat will be missing three key figures this weekend due to wedding
The last meeting between Ireland and Scotland's hurling/shinty sides took place in 2019. Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Shinty-hurling clashes between Scotland and Ireland set to return later this year
The current men's Tayforth Camanachd's side.
Celebrations afoot this year for shinty club with northern roots
Kingussie's Zander Michie. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Zander Michie returns from long-term absence in Kingussie's win against Lovat
Beauly's Finlay MacLennan (right) celebrates the winning goal against Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil Paterson.
Beauly make flying start to life in the Mowi Premiership by beating Kinlochshiel
Glenurquhart's Hazel Hunter. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glen Urquhart Ladies' full forward Hazel Hunter

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
The services will be cut from June this year. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Nearly 20 services affected as Aberdeenshire Council announces cuts to bus routes
5
CR0041820 Kathryn Wylie. Pig killer Janusz Wadzinski is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court today. March 23rd 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
6
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
7
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
8
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street
10
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: In search of the vampire plant
The Aurora apartments is getting its cladding replaced as part of a Scottish Government trial scheme. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced
Former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence to the Privileges Committee at the House of Commons earlier this week (Image: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Boris Johnson's daytime TV audition seemed to go well
Charlie Phillips works with Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Pic: WDC/Charlie Phillips.
Profile: Charlie Phillips has relished photographing the dolphin 'Bad Boys Club' in the Highlands
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship 'dogfight' after 3-0 loss to…
YL 2503 11 Pet pics From: Alan Spence I thought you might like to consider this photo of Lewis, my Australian Labradoodle, for inclusion in Pet Portraits. Hes a big softie who likes nothing better than to go for long walks in the forests and along the shores of the Black Isle. This photo was taken recently at Blackfold near Inverness. Alan Spence Balblair Dingwall
Pet Portraits: Windswept Lewis crowned this week's cutest companion
Yvie pays a visit to her favourite second-hand shop in Brighton.
Yvie Burnett: Why we hate hospitals but love the staff
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
Basking sharks are one of the animals heading back to our shores this spring. Photo by Shane Wasik, Basking Shark Scotland.
Birds, bees and sharks: Spring marks the return of wildlife across the north and…
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after 'shocking' dangerous driving episode

Editor's Picks

Most Commented