Shinty: Oban Camanachd’s Daniel MacCuish to miss Kinlochshiel encounter

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oban Camanachd and Kinlochshiel meet at Mossfield in the Mowi Premiership match of the day.

Mossfield has been a happy hunting ground for Kinlochshiel over recent seasons as it was the scene of their 2021 Camanachd Cup success as well as the venue where they clinched the 2017 Premiership title and where they secured a couple of Macaulay Cups in 2016 and 2018.

Oban Camanachd boss Gareth Evans said: “We are without Daniel MacCuish after his red card last week whilst Evan MacLellan will now be sidelined for a while as it has been confirmed he has ruptured ligaments, but David Lafferty is back. Our performance needs to be better than in recent weeks.

“We are not yet at the standard we expect, and we’ll need improvement against a ‘Shiel side that are hitting form.”

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “We would normally be content with a point from a game in Oban but the way we have been playing over recent weeks, I get the feeling that the boys expect more than that.

“We didn’t have a game last weekend which allowed one or two players to rest and recover from knocks, so we’ll be at full strength other than John MacRae.”

Beauly head to Newtonmore

Leaders Newtonmore welcome third-placed Beauly, the division’s surprise package, to the Eilan.

More co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “We’ve lost two on the bounce now, but we’ve got the boys’ confidence back up at training and we’ll look to get back on track against Beauly.

“Defender Craig Ritchie was unwell last week but he is pushing for a start.”

Beauly’s Ryan MacKay returns from suspension.

A trip to Tighnabruaich is always a test for any title hopefuls and Kingussie visit Kyles Athletic with mixed news surrounding their forward line.

Boss Iain Borthwick said: “Roddy Young is on crutches; his knee is still swollen and he’s awaiting a scan. Thomas Borthwick’s return from injury is going well though.

“His work-rate is second to none and he is just playing through the rustiness and we are telling him not to try and do too much.

“Savio Genini is also proving to be a great impact player from the bench; he’s a real asset.”

Jordon Murchison’s hamstring problem is Skye Camanachd manager Kenny Macleod’s main concern ahead of Lovat’s visit to Portree.

He said: “I didn’t really want to use Jordan against Glenurquhart last week, but I felt I had to for the energy he brings to the team. We’ll monitor him as the week goes on.”

Caberfeidh look to arrest a run of four success defeats when Glasgow Mid Argyll visit Castle Leod.

Kilmallie can go top of the Mowi National Division on goal difference if they beat Glenurquhart. Fort William welcome Col Glen and Inveraray, without the banned Ross MacMillan, host bottom side Strathglass.

Tayforth ready for London trip

The Edinburgh-based Tayforth squad will gather at Waverley Station at 7.30am on Saturday morning ahead of an 800-mile round trip to London for their MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup quarter-final tie against the English Shinty Association.

The tie takes place in Greenford, near Ealing, the home of hurlers Tir Chonaill Gaels.

Tayforth vice-captain Duncan Martin said: “I played for Edinburgh University against the ESA a few weeks ago as part of their 10th anniversary tour whilst 2023 is our 50th anniversary so it seemed fitting that we travel to London for this cross-border battle.

“It’s a change for the ESA squad who normally travel north for their ties, and it is something that will hopefully help promote shinty in the south.

“The players are excited about the trip, but we very much want to win this tie as a good cup run was one of our targets at the start of the season.”

Tayforth welcome both Duncan Martin and ex-Kinlochshiel player Nathan Whear back from injury whilst referee David Mitchell also travels south to officiate.

The Women’s Camanachd Association has made the draw for the Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup quarter-finals.

Glasgow Mid Argyll will host Lochaber, Ardnamurchan welcome holders Badenoch, Skye entertain Aberdour and Inverness have home advantage in their derby against Glenurquhart.

The ties will take place on the weekend of June 17-18.