SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd’s Ross MacMillan

The summer signing from Inveraray outlines some of his key on-the-pitch moments.

By Paul Chalk
Oban Camanachd's Ross MacMillan. Image: Neil Paterson
Oban Camanachd forward Ross MacMillan is the latest player to answer our series of Shinty Spotlight questions.

FormerÂ  Scotland under-21 cap MacMillan, 24, who can also slot into defence, joined the Premiership outfit from Inveraray this summer.

He was a key figure for his side last weekend when he scored one of the goals in the 2-0 victory over Lovat in the Camanachd Cup semi-final, which sets up a showdown against Kingussie next month. Unfortunately, a late booking means he will miss out in the final.

What is your earliest shinty memory?Â 

Watching my uncle Ben Holton who played his club shinty at Glenorchy at a North v South game in 2008.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

My first game was away to Newtonmore playing for Oban Camanachd when I was 16 but canâ€™t remember the result.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

Scoring in Saturday’s Camanachd Cup semi-final has to top the lot for me.

Another big moment was playing for Oban Camanachd when we beat Skye in the 2013 MacMaster Cup final – scoring from around the halfway line will always be up there for me.

And the worst?

Losing on penalties in the north v south under-21s match when I was captain of the south in 2018.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

A cut the width of my heel from a tackle when playing for Inveraray in the Balliemore Cup final last year’s (5-1 defeat) against Beauly.

Who is the joker in your team?

It would have to be Scott MacMillan.Â  Everyone who knows Scott knows that he loves to get a joke in at any chance he can.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

The pitch isnâ€™t great but I love a Skye away trip

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

Kingussie’s Ruaraidh Anderson. I tried and failed to mark him on many occasions through youth shinty.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

The winner against Skye in that same 2013 MacMaster Cup final. A free hit by Daniel MacCuish, straight from the training ground.

Describe shinty in three words?

Fast, rough and enjoyable.

