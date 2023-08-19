SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd’s Ross MacMillan

Oban Camanachd forward Ross MacMillan is the latest player to answer our series of Shinty Spotlight questions.
FormerÂ Scotland under-21 cap MacMillan, 24, who can also slot into defence, joined the Premiership outfit from Inveraray this summer.
He was a key figure for his side last weekend when he scored one of the goals in the 2-0 victory over Lovat in the Camanachd Cup semi-final, which sets up a showdown against Kingussie next month. Unfortunately, a late booking means he will miss out in the final.
What is your earliest shinty memory?Â
Watching my uncle Ben Holton who played his club shinty at Glenorchy at a North v South game in 2008.
Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?
My first game was away to Newtonmore playing for Oban Camanachd when I was 16 but canâ€™t remember the result.
What is your best moment in the sport so far?
Scoring in Saturday’s Camanachd Cup semi-final has to top the lot for me.
Another big moment was playing for Oban Camanachd when we beat Skye in the 2013 MacMaster Cup final – scoring from around the halfway line will always be up there for me.
And the worst?
Losing on penalties in the north v south under-21s match when I was captain of the south in 2018.
Congratulations to Oban Camanachd who booked their place in the 2023 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final yesterday with a 2-0 victory over Lovat.
Secure tickets to the final using the link below, tickets are 17% off when purchased online. https://t.co/xbBUiW87Tv pic.twitter.com/Hq3MejgLyL
— Shinty (@camanachd) August 12, 2023
What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?
A cut the width of my heel from a tackle when playing for Inveraray in the Balliemore Cup final last year’s (5-1 defeat) against Beauly.
Who is the joker in your team?
It would have to be Scott MacMillan.Â Everyone who knows Scott knows that he loves to get a joke in at any chance he can.
Latest – Oban Camanachd 1 (Ross MacMillan 86) – Lovat 0 – Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Semi Final #shinty
— Shinty (@camanachd) August 12, 2023
What is your favourite away ground and why?
The pitch isnâ€™t great but I love a Skye away trip
Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?
Kingussie’s Ruaraidh Anderson. I tried and failed to mark him on many occasions through youth shinty.
What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?
The winner against Skye in that same 2013 MacMaster Cup final. A free hit by Daniel MacCuish, straight from the training ground.
Describe shinty in three words?
Fast, rough and enjoyable.