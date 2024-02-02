Spectacular £443 million ship to dock in Aberdeen for 2024 cruise season

Aberdeen Harbour is set to welcome its largest cruise ship yet as it unveils its 2024 schedule.

The magnificent Costa Favolosa, which cost £443 million to build, will sail into the Granite City with up to 3,000 passengers onboard and 1,100 crew members.

Built in 2011, it measures 290 metres in length and boasts an impressive 14 decks.

People can catch a glimpse of the striking ship when it docks in Aberdeen’s South Harbour in July, August and September.

It’s making its way to the city as part of its 22-day Iceland cruise.

Costa Favolosa attractions

The vessel, built in Italy, boasts 914 outside cabins, 586 inside cabins, 571 cabins with verandas and 70 suites.

During their time onboard guests can visits 12 different bars, four swimming pools, casino, movie theatre, disco, beauty salon or a basketball court.

Bob Sanguinetti, Port of Aberdeen chief executive, said: “This impressive ship will be the largest vessel to ever berth in Aberdeen, with thousands of guests and crew on board who will be making their way into the city or further afield.

“This is a great example of how our investment in South Harbour is creating new opportunities for local business and communities.”

Spectacular ships to visit Aberdeen

The Costa Favolosa is just one of the many ships due to dock in the Granite City.

Joining her are maritime giants such as the 253m long AIDAsol and AIDAdiva, alongside exclusive vessels like the returning Sea Cloud Spirit and other boutique ships.

There are 50 cruise calls confirmed so far for 2024, a increase of 130% with harbour bosses expecting it to boost the local economy by £4.5m.

Numbers have grown by over 130% since 2022, rising from 21 to 50 so far confirmed.

Around 34,000 people are expected to visit the Granite City with each cruise call to Scotland generating an average spend of £134 per passenger.

Boost for local economy

Port of Aberdeen is gearing up to welcome more than 100 cruise ships annually by 2027, and potentially exceed £20m in subsequent years if guest numbers reach 150,000.

Mr Sanguinetti said: “With South Harbour complete, we are fully focused on consolidating and accelerating growth in this key sector.

“This will be largely driven by increasing the number of larger cruise ships visiting the region and we’re having positive discussions with existing and prospective customers to secure this business.

“We’re confident that our world-class facility, coupled with the amazing destination, will position Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire as one of the UK’s top cruise destinations.”

Local businesses and attractions are gearing up for another busy year of increased footfall from cruise calls.

Aberdeen Whisky Shop owner Nick Sullivan spent a “mid five figure sum” expanding his Union Street business to accommodate whisky tasting for cruise tourists and St Machar’s Cathedral, experienced a 40% uplift to 42,000 visitors, along with a 50% increase in donations and shop takings.

Sarah Brown, St Machar’s Cathedral minister, said: “We are delighted to welcome visitors from the newly arrived cruise ships to Aberdeen.

“We hope as more people come, the better our welcome will become through our conversations together.”

‘Meet and greet’ volunteers ready for action

Arriving guests will once again be greeted by the ‘Welcome to Aberdeenshire’ volunteers.

The VisitAberdeenshire programme, supported by Aberdeen Inspired and Port of Aberdeen, delivered over 300 volunteer hours last summer from the proud ambassadors for the north-east.

Chris Foy, chief executive, said: “The growth in calls for 2024 is a vote of confidence in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as an emerging cruise destination.

“VisitAberdeenshire is scaling up its work to enhance the welcome offered to passengers, the readiness of local suppliers and to secure more business from cruise operators and shore excursion companies.”

Under the ‘CruiseAberdeenshire’ initiative, Port of Aberdeen is collaborating with

VisitAberdeenshire, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeenshire Council, and VisitScotland to attract more cruise lines and enhance visitor experiences.

Information sessions will take place at South Harbour and online from 2pm-4pm on February 21 and 28 to brief stakeholders on the 2024 cruise season and how local businesses can capitalise on the growth in cruise tourism.

The events are free to attend, and registration is open on Eventbrite.