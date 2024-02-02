Spectacular £443 million ship to dock in Aberdeen for 2024 cruise season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spectacular £443 million ship to dock in Aberdeen for 2024 cruise season

At 290 metres long, Costa Favolosa will be the largest cruise ship yet to dock in Aberdeen Harbour.

By Kelly Wilson
Costa Favolosa will visit Aberdeen as part of its 2024 cruise schedule. Supplied by Costa Cruises
Costa Favolosa will visit Aberdeen as part of its 2024 cruise schedule. Supplied by Costa Cruises

Aberdeen Harbour is set to welcome its largest cruise ship yet as it unveils its 2024 schedule.

The magnificent Costa Favolosa, which cost £443 million to build, will sail into the Granite City with up to 3,000 passengers onboard and 1,100 crew members.

Built in 2011, it measures 290 metres in length and boasts an impressive 14 decks.

People can catch a glimpse of the striking ship when it docks in Aberdeen’s South Harbour in July, August and September.

It’s making its way to the city as part of its 22-day Iceland cruise.

Costa Favolosa attractions

The vessel, built in Italy, boasts 914 outside cabins, 586 inside cabins, 571 cabins with verandas and 70 suites.

During their time onboard guests can visits 12 different bars, four swimming pools, casino, movie theatre, disco, beauty salon or a basketball court.

Costa Favolosa theatre. Image: Costa Cruises
The on-board disco. Image: Costa Cruises

Bob Sanguinetti, Port of Aberdeen chief executive, said: “This impressive ship will be the largest vessel to ever berth in Aberdeen, with thousands of guests and crew on board who will be making their way into the city or further afield.

“This is a great example of how our investment in South Harbour is creating new opportunities for local business and communities.”

Spectacular ships to visit Aberdeen

The Costa Favolosa is just one of the many ships due to dock in the Granite City.

Joining her are maritime giants such as the 253m long AIDAsol and AIDAdiva, alongside exclusive vessels like the returning Sea Cloud Spirit and other boutique ships.

There are 50 cruise calls confirmed so far for 2024, a increase of 130% with harbour bosses expecting it to boost the local economy by £4.5m.

Numbers have grown by over 130% since 2022, rising from 21 to 50 so far confirmed.

Around 34,000 people are expected to visit the Granite City with each cruise call to Scotland generating an average spend of £134 per passenger.

Boost for local economy

Port of Aberdeen is gearing up to welcome more than 100 cruise ships annually by 2027, and potentially exceed £20m in subsequent years if guest numbers reach 150,000.

Mr Sanguinetti said: “With South Harbour complete, we are fully focused on consolidating and accelerating growth in this key sector.

“This will be largely driven by increasing the number of larger cruise ships visiting the region and we’re having positive discussions with existing and prospective customers to secure this business.

Bob Sanguinetti, CEO at Port of Aberdeen.
Bob Sanguinetti, CEO at Port of Aberdeen. Image: Prosper

“We’re confident that our world-class facility, coupled with the amazing destination, will position Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire as one of the UK’s top cruise destinations.”

Local businesses and attractions are gearing up for another busy year of increased footfall from cruise calls.

Aberdeen Whisky Shop owner Nick Sullivan spent a “mid five figure sum” expanding his Union Street business to accommodate whisky tasting for cruise tourists and St Machar’s Cathedral, experienced a 40% uplift to 42,000 visitors, along with a 50% increase in donations and shop takings.

Sarah Brown, St Machar’s Cathedral minister, said: “We are delighted to welcome visitors from the newly arrived cruise ships to Aberdeen.

“We hope as more people come, the better our welcome will become through our conversations together.”

‘Meet and greet’ volunteers ready for action

Arriving guests will once again be greeted by the ‘Welcome to Aberdeenshire’ volunteers.

The VisitAberdeenshire programme, supported by Aberdeen Inspired and Port of Aberdeen, delivered over 300 volunteer hours last summer from the proud ambassadors for the north-east.

Chris Foy, chief executive, said: “The growth in calls for 2024 is a vote of confidence in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as an emerging cruise destination.

Volunteers meeting tourists coming off the Azamara Pursuit cruise ship in July last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“VisitAberdeenshire is scaling up its work to enhance the welcome offered to passengers, the readiness of local suppliers and to secure more business from cruise operators and shore excursion companies.”

Under the ‘CruiseAberdeenshire’ initiative, Port of Aberdeen is collaborating with
VisitAberdeenshire, Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen Inspired, Aberdeenshire Council, and VisitScotland to attract more cruise lines and enhance visitor experiences.

Information sessions will take place at South Harbour and online from 2pm-4pm on February 21 and 28 to brief stakeholders on the 2024 cruise season and how local businesses can capitalise on the growth in cruise tourism.

The events are free to attend, and registration is open on Eventbrite.

