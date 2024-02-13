From farm trailers to historic castles: How former Aberdeen offshore worker grew sandblasting firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From farm trailers to historic castles: How former Aberdeen offshore worker grew sandblasting firm

The business has added its "small piece" to the £30 million Inverness Castle redevelopment.

By Alex Banks
Dominic Dalgarno at the Glenmoriston yard. Image: Highland Blast
Dominic Dalgarno at the Glenmoriston yard. Image: Highland Blast

A former Aberdeen offshore worker has been having a blast since spotting a gap in the market 10 years ago.

Dominic Dalgarno founded Highland Blast in 2013, started with a mobile service, specialising in farming machinery, trailers and building surface reinstatement.

Since then, the business has moved on to add stone and timber blast cleaning to its services.

The firm also offers protective coating, inspections and powder coatings, racking up an “excellent reputation” for its quality.

Now the Glenmoriston business has completed its most high profile job yet – working on Inverness Castle as part of a £30 million transformation.

Having a Highland Blast

While working offshore, Dominic created Highland Blast due to operating on a self-employed contract.

Once he accidentally came across the idea of sandblasting, his research led him to a gap in the market.

He said: “I was renting a house in Caithness from a farmer and he spotted the name of my company on mail.

“He asked if I did sandblasting and I explained the situation to him. After a couple of conversations I started to do my research.

The Glenmoriston firm offersImage: Highland Blast

“I went online and had a look but couldn’t see anything north of Aberdeen. So I decided to invest in blast equipment.”

Dominic is now looking to future expansion plans and adding staff numbers in order to deal with growth.

He added: “There’s been more than enough work to keep it going and there’s lots of room to grow.

“We’ve had the Glenmoriston yard for three or four years now – it’s still very much a work in progress. It’s all about finding the right people to keep it moving forward.

“A lot of folk here still go offshore as well so we’re looking at adding younger guys and training them up ourselves.”

Inverness Castle contract ‘a big deal’

Highland Blast has added 8,600 sq ft of concrete texturing to the historical building.

The new-look castle is on schedule and on budget to open its doors by the summer of 2025.

Dominic said it was a big deal for his business to be able to make a contribution to the castle’s return to glory.

Highland Blast dealt with concrete texturing in order to keep it “in uniform” with rest of the £30 million project.

Dominic said: “It’s a very high profile gig, so it was a big deal for us to get the job.

Inverness Castle is undergoing a £30 million transformation. Image: Highland Blast

“People love historical buildings and monuments and there’s always plenty of reaction on social media. It’s great to be able to say we were a part of it.

“I’d like to think we’re one of the main sandblasting companies in the area so this gave me some reaffirmation.

“There were two of us on the job so I’m very happy to have completed it and to be able to put a bit of self promotion out there.”

The firm travels across mainland Scotland and even offers mobile sandblasting in islands including Shetland and Islay.

