Inverness motor group Dicksons announces multi-million-pound buyout

An Inverness motor group has announced a multi-million-pound management buyout.

Dicksons of Inverness owns five dealerships across the Highland capital and is based at Telford Retail Park.

It will now be taken forward by a five-team board of directors – Jim Mackenzie, Jamie Dunlop, Douglas Laird, Linda MacPhee and Fraser Bryce.

Alistair Scrimgeour, who owned the group alongside Jimmy Gibson, joined it in the 1970s.

He has announced his decision to retire following the buyout.

Mr Scrimgeour and Mr Gibson acquired the business in the late 1980s from the Dickson family, while it was based in Forres.

Hugh Bryce, a colleague of Mr Scrimgeour, then helped to lead the firm through various franchise appointments and acquisitions.

Dicksons owes a lot to former owners, says director

Fraser Bryce became managing director in 2018.

He said the group had hit some “huge milestones” in the past five years.

The management buyout has been in the offing for some time, the company said.

Linda MacPhee, Jamie Dunlop and Douglas Laird joined the board two years ago as it prepared to take the next step.

Fraser Bryce added: “Ally (Alistair), Jimmy and Hugh have been the backbone of Dicksons for over three decades.

“Over the past five years we have achieved huge milestones — including adding the MG brand, purchasing Duncans and RM Browns – giving us five dealerships and creating our very own new brand, Carzar.

“We launched Dicksons Parts Direct, adding Peugeot, Citroen, DS and many other parts manufacturers, making Dicksons the biggest privately-owned genuine parts supplier in the Highlands.”

Hugh Bryce will continue to assist the new board going forward.

Dicksons directors want to double turnover to £100m after management buyout

The directors are already working on plans for taking Dicksons forward following the buyout.

Dicksons currently turns over around £50 million annually, but the new owners plan to double this before 2030.

Fraser Bryce said: “Although this is a significant event for the company, it cements our plans to remain in private ownership, while expanding further across the Highlands.

“We have a five-year strategy to grow to 100 staff and £100m turnover, with additional premises already selected to house the additional sites.

“We have increased our workshop capacity from 12 to 21 ramps, and our sales team now sells over 2,000 cars a year.”

The company currently employs more than 80 people across 30 different roles.

It will also continue its commitment to serving younger drivers following the launch of its £1m Carzar showroom last year.

The dealership aims to help drivers under the age of 35 have more affordable dealership options.

Fraser Bryce added: “Our four franchised brands of Kia, Nissan, Suzuki and MG give us a fantastic depth of choice to offer.”

Earlier this year, 12 young learner drivers from across the Highlands were selected by the group to be put through their tests and pay for their driving lessons.