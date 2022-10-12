Innovative north-east farm wins top industry award for good practice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) has named Mackintosh Farms at Longside near Peterhead as the winner of its 2022 Good Farming Practice award.

Runner-up in this year’s awards is WS Stronach & Partners from Berryleys, Grange, Keith.

The awards are decided following on-farm visits to nominated businesses and assessed against a range of criteria including stock, crops, equipment, environmental management, enterprise and general impression.

Headed by father and son partnership James and Fraser Mackintosh, Mackintosh Farms incorporate 1,200 acres of arable and 500 of grassland, having diversified into producing equestrian and farming products under the Ugie Valley Feeds brand.

With everything done in-house from growing to delivery, products include hay, straw, haylage and straw pellets which are distributed throughout Scotland, including the Northern Isles.

WS Stronach & Partners’ mixed farm is run by fourth generation Stewart Stronach Jnr with partner Fiona, son Michael and Stewart’s parents.

The business includes 200 suckler cows and 300 breeding ewes with all lambs finished on grass.

At the forefront of the family’s enterprise is the renowned pedigree Islavale Simmental herd which also keeps Stewart’s four daughters busy, and which regularly successfully features in Society shows and sales.

‘Impressed by the many ways in which they innovate’

Speaking at the presentation of prizes, Aberdeenshire provost Judy Whyte said: “Our land-based sector continues to face an unrelenting array of challenges to business continuity and profitability. On their own, sharply increasing input costs and volatile markets are tough enough. That these and other issues must be addressed while transitioning to meet net-zero and biodiversity objectives really raises the bar.

“But while change brings challenges, it also creates opportunities and our high performing finalists are well placed to grasp new opportunities, leading by example and inspiring others.”

This year’s judge was Murray Mitchell of Castleton Farm, Fordoun, whose business is a previous winner of the accolade.

He added: “The high standard of entries made judging difficult because every farm is completely unique and hard to compare, so it was a close-run thing.

“At Mackintosh Farms I was impressed by the many ways in which they innovate and market their main products and how they have embraced environmental projects with minimal impact on day-to-day business. They have an excellent operating structure which means that different strands of the business integrate very well with each other and allow it to look forward to the future.

“It was a pleasure to visit the Stronachs’ well-run, traditional family unit which they have worked hard to build up over time, making very best use of their farm.

“I was extremely impressed with the closed herd and flock they have, and I will be watching with interest how they get on at the forthcoming bull sales, having been treated to viewing such an excellent line-up of stock during our judging visit.”