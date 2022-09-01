Commercial property: Takeaway opportunity in busy part of Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A food takeaway outlet next to one of the busiest roads in Inverness is being let by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

The modern two-storey, standalone building on Millburn Road boasts 14 car parking spaces.

It has previously operated as two inter-connecting units comprising fish & chip and Chinese takeaways.

The site is being offered as a whole or on the basis of a potential sub-division to provide multiple units.

Millburn Road links the city centre to the main Raigmore Interchange on the A9 trunk road leading north and south. The interchange also provides direct connection to the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen trunk road.

The takeaway outlet is on the southern side of Millburn Road, near its junction with King Duncan’s Road.

Longman Industrial Estate, the prime business area of Inverness, is nearby.

Challenging times

Fast-rising costs make it a challenging time to start a new business, while many household budgets are also stretched to the limit amid soaring energy bills and rampant inflation – making treats like takeaways more of a luxury.

But Shepherd is hoping the busy location will give the Millburn Road takeaway appeal.

The site’s close neighbours – a Jurys Inn, DFS, Kwik Fit, Premier Inn and Compass Building and Construction Services – could offer plenty of potential hot food trade.

‘High level’ of interest expected

Neil Calder, partner in Shepherd’s Inverness office, said: “This is a rare opportunity in an extremely prominent location. We anticipate that a high level of interest will be generated.

“The property, which qualifies for 100% rates relief, is available with the benefit of all of the current fixtures, fittings and equipment, which could allow potential new tenants to start trading immediately.

“The first floor is currently open plan to a shell specification and has been used for storage which could continue, or other uses may be permissible, subject to planning and fit-out.”

Rental offers are invited and interested parties should contact the letting agent.