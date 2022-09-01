Commercial property: Takeaway opportunity in busy part of Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Commercial property: Takeaway opportunity in busy part of Inverness

By Keith Findlay
September 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 12:55 pm
This hot food outlet is looking for a new tenant.
This hot food outlet is looking for a new tenant.

A food takeaway outlet next to one of the busiest roads in Inverness is being let by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

The modern two-storey, standalone building on Millburn Road boasts 14 car parking spaces.

It has previously operated as two inter-connecting units comprising fish & chip and Chinese takeaways.

The site is being offered as a whole or on the basis of a potential sub-division to provide multiple units.

Neil Calder, of Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, says it’s a “rare opportunity”.

Millburn Road links the city centre to the main Raigmore Interchange on the A9 trunk road leading north and south. The interchange also provides direct connection to the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen trunk road.

The takeaway outlet is on the southern side of Millburn Road, near its junction with King Duncan’s Road.

Longman Industrial Estate, the prime business area of Inverness, is nearby.

Challenging times

Fast-rising costs make it a challenging time to start a new business, while many household budgets are also stretched to the limit amid soaring energy bills and rampant inflation – making treats like takeaways more of a luxury.

But Shepherd is hoping the busy location will give the Millburn Road takeaway appeal.

The site’s close neighbours – a Jurys Inn, DFS, Kwik Fit, Premier Inn and Compass Building and Construction Services – could offer plenty of potential hot food trade.

‘High level’ of interest expected

Neil Calder, partner in Shepherd’s Inverness office, said: “This is a rare opportunity in an extremely prominent location. We anticipate that a high level of interest will be generated.

“The property, which qualifies for 100% rates relief, is available with the benefit of all of the current fixtures, fittings and equipment, which could allow potential new tenants to start trading immediately.

“The first floor is currently open plan to a shell specification and has been used for storage which could continue, or other uses may be permissible, subject to planning and fit-out.”

Rental offers are invited and interested parties should contact the letting agent.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

To go with story by Andrew Dykes. Consent granted for SSE?s Bhlaraidh wind farm extension Picture shows; Bhlaraidh wind farm. Great Glen. Supplied by SSE Renewables Date; Unknown; 5d923494-459e-44ed-8467-bf33f46f9c57
Scottish Government green lights wind farm expansion in scenic Great Glen
0
Post Thumbnail
Well-Safe: Campaign approach proves a more sustainable way to decommission the North Sea
0
The Happy Haddock in Macduff is not alone in facing rising energy bills.
Happy Haddock chipper owner in Macduff pulls out after £600 rise in energy bills
0
Agents expect plenty of interest in 17-19 Union Terrace, inset, in the heart of Aberdeen.
Prestigious former bank opposite Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen goes on the market
1
l-r Stuart Mack (Macduff Shipyards), business minister Ivan McKee, John Watt (Macduff Shipyards), Rory McCann (Macduff Shipyards) and Steve Richards (HIE).
Minister announces £190k HIE investment in Moray shipyard expansion
Pictured are shoppers near the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen as retailers such as John Lewis and Argos started their Black Friday sales a week early. Pictured by Darrell Benns Pictured on 20/11/2020 CR0025210
Aberdeen's Bon Accord collapses in administration - new shopping centre owners sought 'promptly'
0
Post Thumbnail
Thane Lawrie: What I learned by writing about Aberdeen’s Buddhist CEO
0
Macphie chief executive Andy Stapley.
North-east firm Macphie creates more than 40 central belt jobs following £4m refit of…
0
To go with story by Simon Warburton. RAB Microfluidics Picture shows; L-R RAB-Microfluidics director of commercialisation Jamie Grant and CEO Dr Rotimi Alabi pictured in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Polaris Media Date; Unknown
Aberdeen-based World Cup winner raises £2.2m for oil testing device
0
net-zero Aberdeen
Two Aberdeen firms well along the road to net-zero
1

More from Press and Journal

Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'
The Leanchoil Trust has been given over £440,00 to buy the former NHS Leanchoil Hospital site in Forres. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital
0
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link
0