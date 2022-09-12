Amanda Nasser’s optical boutique and eyecare business is thriving in Lossie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Amanda Nasser, owner of McClintock Home Eyecare and Optical Styling Boutique in Lossiemouth.

How and why did you start in business?

I founded McClintock Home Eyecare 17 years ago. With the ageing population in Moray, I identified a gap in the market for patients who are housebound and cannot leave their homes to attend a high street optician. Although the eye examination itself is funded through the NHS, my aim was to provide domiciliary eye examinations, including dispensing glasses and the specialised service of providing low vision aids. I also provide this service to nursing and care homes.

In 2018 I decided to open another unique Lossiemouth-based business – an optical styling boutique. I invite customers to bring in their up-to-date eye prescription, and provide a bespoke and personalised styling consultation to help them choose the right pair of glasses – ones they will love and enjoy wearing.

Ultimately, I want to provide my customers with a wide choice of frames and allow them the time to browse my various collections, some of which are exclusive to my optical boutique.

As an optician, I know sunglasses and sports eyewear should be a year-round option for eye protection, not just a fashion accessory. I’m very proud to promote one of the largest ranges of sunglasses and prescription sports eyewear in Moray.

How did you get to where you are today?

I had a vision and followed through with it. I have an entrepreneurial spirit, and through hard work and determination, I believed I could achieve my goals.

Who helped you?

My family for sure, from supporting me during my studies and then when I started my businesses. Right from the start, I knew I had to be very clear on the unique selling point of my business. I had to promote the things that made it different from every other optical business in the area.

I worked with Alison Read Digital Content to help me define my message and work on social media. Alison has been fundamental in my success.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

To simply go for it. If you have a vision, then follow through. Another good piece of advice was to join the Federation of Small Businesses. The work they do on behalf of the whole small business community is immeasurable.

What is your biggest mistake?

I wish I had moved the location of my optical styling boutique sooner. Since I have re-located to Pitgaveny Quay, Lossiemouth, my business has really thrived.

What is your greatest achievement?

I am proud of expanding my optical boutique during the first lockdown. I had faith my business would succeed, and it feels like things have just taken off after what was a very difficult time for us all.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

I would like to raise the minimum wage for employees to help support the local economy. I would also do more to support small independent businesses, especially during the current energy crisis. I really hope the newly announced measures actually start to make a difference.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I would like to further expand my domiciliary business by increasing my nursing home client base, but I won’t lose sight of how important my service is to patients who are housebound in their own homes. I feel I can make a real difference to their quality of life, as I help them to regain their independence or remain as independent as possible.

For my optical styling boutique, I want to continue to stock new collections that are exclusive to McClintock, while also providing affordable eyewear for when budgets are tight. Choosing the right glasses can be a fun experience and not a daunting one.

What do you do to relax?

I love walking with my dog, Rosco, on the beach in Lossie. I live in the most stunning part of Scotland. I also enjoy practising yoga, and am also very passionate about cooking and travelling.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I am reading Still Life by Sarah Winman.

What do you waste your money on?

I’m sure I won’t be the only person to admit to having a soft spot for handbags.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

As an early bird, I feel at the peak of my creativity in the morning. I frequently come up with new ideas in the early hours, and I always make note of them. I enjoy a coffee while appreciating the views of East Beach in Lossiemouth.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Mitsubishi Outlander, which is perfect for my domiciliary visits. It has a large enough boot to carry all of my optical equipment and is reliable in snowy conditions. I love open-air cars, irrelevant of make, and luckily, our other family car is a convertible.