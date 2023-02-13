Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm

By Keith Findlay
February 13, 2023, 6:00 am
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media

Every week, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Debbie Rennie, who runs Banchory-based Instinct Marketing + PR

She told us rising costs were impacting the firm’s supply chain and customers.

How and why did you start in business?

Following the financial crash of 2008 I was made redundant from my marketing role at a recruitment agency.

I was newly married, had no children and so thought “what the heck, let’s try going this alone”.

In July 2009 I became a freelance marketing and communications specialist. By 2015 it made sense to merge my business with my dad’s, so I became part of Innes Associates, which we then rebranded as Instinct Marketing + PR in 2021.

How did you get to where you are today?

Through a lot of hard work, determination, grit, belief and courage. I read Atomic Habits by James Clear, who shares his revolutionary system to get 1% better every day.

He highlights how tiny changes create “remarkable results” and this has definitely helped me.

Family, particularly my husband, and friends have been hugely supportive.

Image: Debbie Rennie

I’ve also received incredible support from clients, suppliers, employees and business connections.

In addition, I’ve worked with some fabulous mentors and coaches, without whom the rocky times would have been a lot rockier.

And I’ve had huge support from the Federation of Small Businesses and other organisations over the years. I appreciate the opportunities they offer to meet and connect with fellow business people.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Two things that stand out are “your kids don’t stay young for long so cherish the time you have with them” and “you can’t always control what happens, but you can control how you respond and that’s what makes a difference”.

What is your biggest mistake?

I think I’ve made many mistakes, don’t we all?  But, ultimately, that’s a good thing because mistakes help us to become better versions of ourselves. I believe we learn more from them than from our successes.

Personally, I wish I hadn’t let my lack of confidence and self-belief hold me back for so long.

What is your greatest achievement?

Beyond having my kids, I think remaining resilient in business, facing challenges with a positive mindset and helping run the business my dad started into its 20th year of trading this year.

 

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

We’re keeping close control of costs within the business, but we’re lucky because rising energy costs aren’t impacting us directly.

But other increasing costs are having an impact on our supply chain and customer base.

Support for micro-businesses with the potential to grow would be welcomed in terms of access to funding.

And also support with recruitment and resourcing to drive productivity and growth.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’m passionate about running a business that not only cares about the success of our clients and our people, but also the wellbeing of the communities we live and work in, and the health of our planet.

We’re determined to make a positive impact on the world. I hope we can do that to the best of our abilities, while also becoming a certified B Corp.

What do you do to relax?

Out of work, you’ll mostly find me spending time with my family, preferably outdoors.

I go strength training at the gym with my sister, and enjoy walking or running – depending on my mood.

I like to spend time on my own when I need to reset and recharge, sometimes just curling up in a quiet, cosy corner and reading a book is the ideal retreat.

Ms Rennie enjoys a spot of strength training in her spare time. Image: Debbie Rennie

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I enjoy reading business, performance and autobiography books. Most recently, I finished reading Pig Wrestling by Pete Lindsay and Mark Bawden, and before that The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, both of which I loved.

Podcasts such as Diary of a CEO are my go-to when commuting or walking, but when I’m running there’s nothing better than turning up the music and just letting go.

What do you waste your money on?

My husband would probably say clothes. I’ve become a bit of a Vinted fanatic – both for the reuse and recycling benefits, as well as the bargains (Vinted is an online marketplace for buying, selling and exchanging new or secondhand items, mainly clothing and accessories).

Instinct’s founder loves the great outdoors too. Image: Debbie Rennie

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Usually, I hug my five-year-old and once up the priority is to give him breakfast, as he’s always starving and not very patient.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Nissan Qashqai, which I’ve owned for about a year.  Before having kids I owned a Mini, which I loved so might get another one.

I’d also love to have a campervan/motorhome so we could enjoy travelling more.

More from our series

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Mobile phone provider EE expands 5G network to Fort William and Corpach
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Braemar Shipbroking completes Aberdeen west end relocation
The P&J has covered business and industry news for 275 years Image: DC Thomson graphics
275 years of business and industry in the north and north-east
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards 2023 to celebrate the best of local…
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
North pudding-maker 'very proud' to have met late Queen at Turriff Show
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Buyout at Aberdeenshire company PMC Property Management
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Aberdeen firm STC Insiso secures £2 million BGF investment
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
North-east adventure tourism projects riding high with cash injections
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
One's projects tailor-made to drive forward north-east economy

Most Read

1
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
2
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Why your taxes are going up and the cost of living will remain high
3
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
4
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
5
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Fierce Beer to organise bus to brewery after transport link to new Dyce taproom…
6
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters…

More from Press and Journal

Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Macdonald Hotels hails trading recovery after 'unprecedented' challenges of Covid
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
'We learn from them too' - Seafield Primary School celebrates digital learning project
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Royal Highland Show opens trade stand applications
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Sean Welsh hails Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup victory at Livingston - and thinks they…
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Juniors: Glentanar edge out Dundee Violet in Quest Engineering Cup
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Assynt deer cull: Crofters urge MSP to intervene to help resolve dispute
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for…
Debbie Rennie, of Instinct Marketing & PR. Image: DCT Media
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson warns fight remains to stay in Premiership

Editor's Picks

Most Commented