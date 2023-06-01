Shepherd sponsors prizes for Aberdeen University real estate students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shepherd sponsors prizes for Aberdeen University real estate students

Chartered surveyor signed up for anther five years

By Keith Findlay
Nan Liu, of Aberdeen University, with James Richardson, partner at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.
Nan Liu, of Aberdeen University, with James Richardson, partner at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors. Image: Liquorice Media

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is sponsoring two prizes for students on Aberdeen University’s business school real estate course.

One will be awarded to the “best MSc real estate student”.

The other will go to the “best third year student studying the real estate development and international investment module”.

Under the terms of its agreement with the university, Shepherd has undertaken to sponsor the annual prizes for the next five years.

We have a strong tradition of taking on graduates and apprentices.”

James Richardson, Shepherd

James Richardson, partner at Shepherd and head of its Scotland-wide graduate recruitment programme, said: “Shepherd is delighted to sponsor these prizes in recognition of the talents of students on the University of Aberdeen’s real estate course.

“We hope this sponsorship will enable us to forge an even stronger relationship with the university and its real estate course, in particular.”

He added: “We have a strong tradition of taking on graduates and apprentices across the country.

“This sponsorship arrangement will enhance our ability to continue to attract the best quality candidates who can then benefit from our high-quality in-house graduate/apprentice training programme.”

‘Long association’

Nan Liu, head of the real estate group at the business school, said: “We have had a long association with them (Shepherd), which has turned into a fruitful partnership.

“Over the years a number of Aberdeen graduates have been employed by the company across the country.

“They have offered guest lectures on specialist topics, assistance with site visits and student internships.”

Shepherd said it had already taken on 12 new graduates or apprentices in 2023 as part of its commitment to “support the next generation of surveying talent”.

