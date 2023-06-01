Shepherd sponsors prizes for Aberdeen University real estate students

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is sponsoring two prizes for students on Aberdeen University’s business school real estate course.

One will be awarded to the “best MSc real estate student”.

The other will go to the “best third year student studying the real estate development and international investment module”.

Under the terms of its agreement with the university, Shepherd has undertaken to sponsor the annual prizes for the next five years.

We have a strong tradition of taking on graduates and apprentices.” James Richardson, Shepherd

James Richardson, partner at Shepherd and head of its Scotland-wide graduate recruitment programme, said: “Shepherd is delighted to sponsor these prizes in recognition of the talents of students on the University of Aberdeen’s real estate course.

“We hope this sponsorship will enable us to forge an even stronger relationship with the university and its real estate course, in particular.”

He added: “We have a strong tradition of taking on graduates and apprentices across the country.

“This sponsorship arrangement will enhance our ability to continue to attract the best quality candidates who can then benefit from our high-quality in-house graduate/apprentice training programme.”

‘Long association’

Nan Liu, head of the real estate group at the business school, said: “We have had a long association with them (Shepherd), which has turned into a fruitful partnership.

“Over the years a number of Aberdeen graduates have been employed by the company across the country.

“They have offered guest lectures on specialist topics, assistance with site visits and student internships.”

Shepherd said it had already taken on 12 new graduates or apprentices in 2023 as part of its commitment to “support the next generation of surveying talent”.