Highland businesswoman says start-up sent her family on dream trip to Orlando

Every Monday, we ask small firms key questions. Here we speak to Highland businesswoman Emma Mulraine, who owns and runs Behind the Scenes VA (virtual assistant) in Inverness.

How and why did you start in business?

I was a single mum, with two boys, earning the minimum wage in a part-time job in Inverness, and my health was failing at the time. I was financially unstable and constantly very busy, and life simply wasn’t working for me or my family. Change was called for, so I decided to put my skills to the best possible use and set up my own independent business. I’ve always had an independent streak, and this was my chance to turn adversity into opportunity.

How did you get to where you are today?

I had seen for myself how many really entrepreneurial people struggle to juggle all the balls necessary for their businesses to start up and grow. Few of us are experts in everything, and even fewer have the time to tackle every task, including the more mundane.

The obvious answer might be to take on more staff to do the work, but that can be both expensive and risky. The even more obvious answer is to talk to us at Behind the Scenes VA (BTSVA).

I established BTSVA five years ago to provide start-ups, small businesses and the self-employed with the benefits of an assistant but without the financial implications of an employee. Time is charged at an hourly rate or at an agreed cost for a curated package, so customers only pay for what they need, when they need it.

Naturally, there have been ups and downs along the way, but persistence is key to achieving growth and success. Today, five years on, we have more than 150 clients across the Highlands and Islands and beyond, along with a team of five talented staff.

Who helped you?

A very good friend gave me a laptop to help me set the business up, highlighting just how little I had back then. Along the way I’ve been lucky to be helped by many talented, kind and inspirational people. I’m incredibly grateful. Jim Aitken of the Federation of Small Businesses stands out. He was a massive source of support in the early days when client sourcing wasn’t quite so easy, and he and his organisation have made a real difference.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“No” is a full sentence.

What is your biggest mistake?

Not setting appropriate boundaries from the outset. Only a fool tries to be all things to all people, something I’ve had to work on a lot as the business has grown. It hasn’t always been easy.

What is your greatest achievement?

Taking my kids on an all-inclusive trip to Orlando, thanks entirely to the success of BTSVA. I could never have done it otherwise. I also recently sponsored a local primary school to receive football training – a great way to give back to the wee ones within the community.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

Budgeting is key and knowing your margins is essential in this climate. I’d like the government to put caps on key essential business expenses until inflation reduces. Costs are crippling businesses.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To double our turnover in the next two years and grow our team. Personally, I’m working towards purchasing my first and forever home.

What do you do to relax?

I have two black Labradors who love long walks, and I also de-stress working out in the gym near my office.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Watching TV is a luxury and in any case my sons are football daft, so I don’t get much choice. As a bookkeeper to trade, much of my time is spent reading receipts.

What do you waste your money on?

All of my spare cash goes towards my two boys, but I see how happy it makes them and it’s not a waste. Spoiled?

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Dog walking at 6am – it helps set me up for a productive day – and then it’s straight into mum duties.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I always wanted a Range Rover Evoque and managed to get one a couple of years ago, quickly realising I was just being materialistic and it didn’t really matter what I drove. I’ve now swapped it for a Rav 4, which is more cost-effective and bigger for the dogs.