Highland businesswoman says start-up sent her family on dream trip to Orlando

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Highland businesswoman says start-up sent her family on dream trip to Orlando

Emma Mulraine also told us she's working towards buying her 'first and forever home'.

"Budgeting is key and knowing your margins is essential in this climate" - Emma Mulraine. Image: DCT Media
"Budgeting is key and knowing your margins is essential in this climate" - Emma Mulraine. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small firms key questions. Here we speak to Highland businesswoman Emma Mulraine, who owns and runs Behind the Scenes VA (virtual assistant) in Inverness.

How and why did you start in business?

I was a single mum, with two boys, earning the minimum wage in a part-time job in Inverness, and my health was failing at the time. I was financially unstable and  constantly very busy, and life simply wasn’t working for me or my family. Change was called for, so I decided to put my skills to the best possible use and set up my own independent business. I’ve always had an independent streak, and this was my chance to turn adversity into opportunity.

How did you get to where you are today?

I had seen for myself how many really entrepreneurial people struggle to juggle all the balls necessary for their businesses to start up and grow. Few of us are experts in everything, and even fewer have the time to tackle every task, including the more mundane.

The obvious answer might be to take on more staff to do the work, but that can be both expensive and risky. The even more obvious answer is to talk to us at Behind the Scenes VA (BTSVA).

I established BTSVA five years ago to provide start-ups, small businesses and the self-employed with the benefits of an assistant but without the financial implications of an employee. Time is charged at an hourly rate or at an agreed cost for a curated package, so customers only pay for what they need, when they need it.

Naturally, there have been ups and downs along the way, but persistence is key to achieving growth and success. Today, five years on, we have more than 150 clients across the Highlands and Islands and beyond, along with a team of five talented staff.

Who helped you?

A very good friend gave me a laptop to help me set the business up, highlighting just how little I had back then. Along the way I’ve been lucky to be helped by many talented, kind and inspirational people. I’m incredibly grateful. Jim Aitken of the Federation of Small Businesses stands out. He was a massive source of support in the early days when client sourcing wasn’t quite so easy, and he and his organisation have made a real difference.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“No” is a full sentence.

What is your biggest mistake?

Not setting appropriate boundaries from the outset. Only a fool tries to be all things to all people, something I’ve had to work on a lot as the business has grown. It hasn’t always been easy.

What is your greatest achievement?

Taking my kids on an all-inclusive trip to Orlando, thanks entirely to the success of BTSVA. I could never have done it otherwise. I also recently sponsored a local primary school to receive football training – a great way to give back to the wee ones within the community.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

Budgeting is key and knowing your margins is essential in this climate. I’d like the government to put caps on key essential business expenses until inflation reduces. Costs are crippling businesses.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To double our turnover in the next two years and grow our team. Personally, I’m working towards purchasing my first and forever home.

What do you do to relax?

I have two black Labradors who love long walks, and I also de-stress working out in the gym near my office.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

Watching TV is a luxury and in any case my sons are football daft, so I don’t get much choice. As a bookkeeper to trade, much of my time is spent reading receipts.

What do you waste your money on?

All of my spare cash goes towards my two boys, but I see how happy it makes them and it’s not a waste. Spoiled?

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Dog walking at 6am – it helps set me up for a productive day – and then it’s straight into mum duties.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I always wanted a Range Rover Evoque and managed to get one a couple of years ago, quickly realising I was just being materialistic and it didn’t really matter what I drove. I’ve now swapped it for a Rav 4, which is more cost-effective and bigger for the dogs.

More from our series

More from Press and Journal

"Budgeting is key and knowing your margins is essential in this climate" - Emma Mulraine. Image: DCT Media
Man jailed for threatening to stab thief who stole his TV
"Budgeting is key and knowing your margins is essential in this climate" - Emma Mulraine. Image: DCT Media
Jim McIntyre: Midfielder Charlie Gilmour will be hit with Caley Thistle
"Budgeting is key and knowing your margins is essential in this climate" - Emma Mulraine. Image: DCT Media
Man stole from friend who offered him place to stay during 'difficulties'
A floorplan beside photographs of Aberdeen's shopping centres
Aberdeen shopping centres: Track the empty and occupied units
"Budgeting is key and knowing your margins is essential in this climate" - Emma Mulraine. Image: DCT Media
Land reform: 'Those who own most today must own less tomorrow', says former government…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Boy threw paving stone off shopping centre roof and broke CCTV camera
"Budgeting is key and knowing your margins is essential in this climate" - Emma Mulraine. Image: DCT Media
Peter Peacock: So few own so much Scottish land - when will government be…
"Budgeting is key and knowing your margins is essential in this climate" - Emma Mulraine. Image: DCT Media
Royal Highland Show: Gregor Milne wins overall young handler award
Brian Milne standing outside a cafe in Aberdeen
Aberdeen city centre: A ghost town or winning the battle for survival?
Islanders sidelined in 'pass the parcel' over ferry failures