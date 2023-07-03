Meet the Elgin woman who just loves making people look younger

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to medical aesthetics expert and dentist Nichola Maasdorp, who owns and runs No4 Clinic in Elgin.

How and why did you start in business?

When I first began offering anti-ageing treatments in my dental practice I faced a lot of opposition. Many people saw them as nothing more than frivolous indulgences, but I knew better. I could see first-hand how these treatments were helping women feel beautiful and confident, no matter what challenges they were facing in their lives.

So, I made a difficult decision to sell my established dental practice and move on to something new. I was determined to create a clinic focused solely on my passion for anti-ageing treatments.

Now, the joy and confidence that radiate from my clients make all the hard work worth it. Seeing the transformations they undergo is the greatest reward of all. I’m proud to be more than just another dentist – I’m a force to be reckoned with. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.

How did you get to where you are today?

I’ll be honest – changing careers wasn’t easy. I knew I had to be smart about managing my business, so I kept building up my service offerings, hiring the right people, and investing heavily in postgraduate training and education. It was a tough journey, but I’m proud to say my hard work and dedication got me to where I am today. There’s no stopping me now.

Who helped you?

I didn’t get here alone – my family and incredible team have been my guiding light, seeing things I can’t and raising red flags when needed. I’ve also joined the Federation of Small Businesses. Its member benefits are not only very helpful but also great value.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

A mindset coach told me: “What other people think of you is none of your business.” This simple yet profound piece of wisdom has been life-changing. It’s helped me to stay focused on my own path and not get bogged down by the opinions of others.

What is your biggest mistake?

My clinic takes up an entire floor of my house, so it was easy for work to take over and negatively impact my family time. I had to implement specific strategies that would keep the two separate and allow for a healthy balance. Fortunately, I have an excellent business manager who helps me maintain these boundaries and keeps me accountable.

What is your greatest achievement?

Forgive me if this sounds cheesy but that would be my children. The bond we share is strong, and I’m so proud of the incredible people they’ve become through their hard work and kind hearts.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

Running a business has become increasingly expensive. I’ve made sure to set prices that are reasonable but also allow me to maintain excellent standards. I decided to invest in technology to ensure the longevity of my business, even though it meant sacrificing my relocation plans.

The government could reduce taxes and administrative burdens on small businesses. While regulations are necessary and often start out reasonable, they can quickly become oppressive.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’m developing an online educational resource for practitioners to assist them in obtaining informed consent. By making the informed consent process more accessible and transparent, I hope to improve healthcare practices and empower patients to make informed decisions about their care.

What do you do to relax?

You can always find me in the water. I swim, swim and swim some more, whether it’s in a pool, the sea or even lochs. Even sub-zero temperatures can’t keep me away – my pals and I can be seen braving the icy waters of the River Lossie or gliding along by the beach at Findhorn.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

If you’re ever in need of a good laugh, Derry Girls (TV sitcom) is the perfect remedy. Whenever I’m feeling a bit low I know it’s just what I need to turn my day around.

What do you waste your money on?

My money goes straight to the source of my happiness – my furry friends. I can’t resist spoiling them with squeaky toys and catnip mice – their excitement is too contagious to ignore.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I would like to say meditate and revise my goals, however, my morning routine is simple – coffee, pronto. I can’t really function without my first couple of cups.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Mini Cooper and love it. I can’t think of driving anything else. It was bought with money from my mum, so it’s special to me.