RAM Tubulars ‘excited’ by move into west end of Aberdeen

North-east firm RAM Tubulars has marked its 30th year with a head office relocation from Kinellar to the west end of Aberdeen.

It’s new home is at 48 Queens Road.

RAM Tubulars, launched in 1993, with just three employees, said the move delivers a boost to operational efficiency and “places the company in the heart of the city’s oil and gas industry district”.

Firm started life at Fordoun

The firm supplies tubular products for use in the energy and construction sectors.

Originally known as Re-usables and Metals, based at Fordoun airfield in Kincardineshire, it began life purchasing surplus and used tubulars from the oil and gas industry, and finding new uses for them in the construction, water well and utility drilling markets.

RAM Tubulars began life as Reusables and Metals. We've come a long way since then, and we would like to take this opportunity to send a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has been a part of our story over the last 30 years. Here's to 30 more!

It later moved to Dyce and then Kinellar, establishing a distribution facility in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, along the way. It now employs 25 people and has a subsidiary in the US.

Another distribution facility was opened in Goole, East Yorkshire, earlier this year.

There are also plans to turn the 10-acre site at Birchwood, Kinellar, into a fully fledged decommissioning facility as the firm seeks out new clients looking to “reuse, repurpose and recycle”.

Managing director Jim Stewart said: “Identifying new ways for businesses to make the most of their metal waste has been a hallmark of RAM Tubulars since its inception, and is more relevant than ever in today’s marketplace, where sustainability and a move towards a circular economy are essential ingredients for any responsible and progressive business.”

‘The beginning of another era for us’

Commercial director Fiona Stewart added: “It has been a privilege to have a front row seat watching the business go from strength to strength through our growing network of customer connections.

“Stepping into our new premises on Queens Road was an exciting moment, and the beginning of another era for us as our presence around the world reaches new heights.”