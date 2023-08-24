RAM Tubulars ‘excited’ by move into west end of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAM Tubulars ‘excited’ by move into west end of Aberdeen

The 30-year-old firm has found a new home on Queens Road.

By Keith Findlay
RAM Tubulars' new office on Queen's Road, Aberdeen.
RAM Tubulars' new office on Queen's Road, Aberdeen. Image: nexus24

North-east firm RAM Tubulars has marked its 30th year with a head office relocation from Kinellar to the west end of Aberdeen.

It’s new home is at 48 Queens Road.

RAM Tubulars, launched in 1993, with just three employees, said the move delivers a boost to operational efficiency and “places the company in the heart of the city’s oil and gas industry district”.

Firm started life at Fordoun

The firm supplies tubular products for use in the energy and construction sectors.

Originally known as Re-usables and Metals, based at Fordoun airfield in Kincardineshire, it began life purchasing surplus and used tubulars from the oil and gas industry, and finding new uses for them in the construction, water well and utility drilling markets.

It later moved to Dyce and then Kinellar, establishing a distribution facility in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, along the way. It now employs 25 people and has a subsidiary in the US.

Another distribution facility was opened in Goole, East Yorkshire, earlier this year.

There are also plans to turn the 10-acre site at Birchwood, Kinellar, into a fully fledged decommissioning facility as the firm seeks out new clients looking to “reuse, repurpose and recycle”.

RAM Tubulars' 10-acre site at Kinellar.
RAM Tubulars’ 10-acre site at Kinellar. Image: nexus24

Managing director Jim Stewart said: “Identifying new ways for businesses to make the most of their metal waste has been a hallmark of RAM Tubulars since its inception, and is more relevant than ever in today’s marketplace, where sustainability and a move towards a circular economy are essential ingredients for any responsible and progressive business.”

‘The beginning of another era for us’

Commercial director Fiona Stewart added: “It has been a privilege to have a front row seat watching the business go from strength to strength through our growing network of customer connections.

“Stepping into our new premises on Queens Road was an exciting moment, and the beginning of another era for us as our presence around the world reaches new heights.”

