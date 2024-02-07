Caley Thistle battery storage plan approved by councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle battery storage plan approved by councillors

The development at Fairways has been given the go-ahead despite being recommended for refusal.

By John Ross
Caley Thistle says the battery storage plant can help the club's finances
Councillors have approved a £40 million battery storage plant that could help save Inverness Caley Thistle’s future.

The controversial proposal would see around 52 battery storage containers, storing up to 50MW of electricity, on the site at Fairways Business Park.

Planners had recommended councillors refuse the plans.

But Highland Council’s south planning applications committee voted 3-2 to approve the development.

A previous decision was deferred in November for a site visit.

Loss of open space

A report to the committee said after receiving new information, the council’s environmental health officer and ecology officer removed their objections.

But it said the plans did not adequately justify the loss of designated open space.

Committee chairman Thomas MacLennan put forward a motion to refuse.

He said the area is well used for recreation and would be a loss to the community.

The facility is planned near Fairways Business Park

But councillor Isabelle MacKenzie’s amendment to approve was carried.

She said the need for energy storage to help climate change and carbon net-zero targets outweighed the loss of green space.

The plans were put forward by ICT Battery Storage Limited, wholly owned by the football club.

The facility will be used to store excess electricity from the national grid and then release the energy during periods of high demand.

Profits will support the club and the community outreach programmes of the Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Development Trust.

Lack of guidance on battery storage

Non-football income is needed to help sustain the Championship club.

ICT chairman Ross Morrison previously said it would be a “travesty” if the plan is refused.

He said the project could be “game-changing” for Caley Thistle.

Without it the club could struggle financially.

Some councillors raised concerns about the lack of guidelines on battery storage schemes and possible fire risks.

Mr MacLennan said it was a “real shortcoming” which meant the council faced a “grey area” when considering the application.

Ross Morrison

The Scottish Government is to be asked to urgently bring forward guidance.

Area planning manager David Mudie said the “slightly uncomfortable” interim position is to put conditions on the permission when other regulators are better placed to control the schemes.

Councillor Paul Oldham said while he supports battery storage schemes, this plan is in the wrong place.

Scheme could help fund sports developments

This week respected sports coach and retired PE teacher Colin Baillie called on councillors to use funds from renewable energy developments like the battery storage scheme to develop sports facilities.

He supports plans by Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Trust to redevelop a 10-acre site at Inverness Royal Academy (IRA) playing fields as a community sporting hub, close to the Fairways site.

