Caley Thistle battery storage plan approved by councillors

Councillors have approved a £40 million battery storage plant that could help save Inverness Caley Thistle’s future.

The controversial proposal would see around 52 battery storage containers, storing up to 50MW of electricity, on the site at Fairways Business Park.

Planners had recommended councillors refuse the plans.

But Highland Council’s south planning applications committee voted 3-2 to approve the development.

A previous decision was deferred in November for a site visit.

Loss of open space

A report to the committee said after receiving new information, the council’s environmental health officer and ecology officer removed their objections.

But it said the plans did not adequately justify the loss of designated open space.

Committee chairman Thomas MacLennan put forward a motion to refuse.

He said the area is well used for recreation and would be a loss to the community.

But councillor Isabelle MacKenzie’s amendment to approve was carried.

She said the need for energy storage to help climate change and carbon net-zero targets outweighed the loss of green space.

The plans were put forward by ICT Battery Storage Limited, wholly owned by the football club.

The facility will be used to store excess electricity from the national grid and then release the energy during periods of high demand.

Profits will support the club and the community outreach programmes of the Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Development Trust.

Lack of guidance on battery storage

Non-football income is needed to help sustain the Championship club.

ICT chairman Ross Morrison previously said it would be a “travesty” if the plan is refused.

He said the project could be “game-changing” for Caley Thistle.

Without it the club could struggle financially.

Some councillors raised concerns about the lack of guidelines on battery storage schemes and possible fire risks.

Mr MacLennan said it was a “real shortcoming” which meant the council faced a “grey area” when considering the application.

The Scottish Government is to be asked to urgently bring forward guidance.

Area planning manager David Mudie said the “slightly uncomfortable” interim position is to put conditions on the permission when other regulators are better placed to control the schemes.

Councillor Paul Oldham said while he supports battery storage schemes, this plan is in the wrong place.

Scheme could help fund sports developments

This week respected sports coach and retired PE teacher Colin Baillie called on councillors to use funds from renewable energy developments like the battery storage scheme to develop sports facilities.

He supports plans by Inverness Caledonian Thistle Community Trust to redevelop a 10-acre site at Inverness Royal Academy (IRA) playing fields as a community sporting hub, close to the Fairways site.

