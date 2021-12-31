New Year Honours list: CBEs for Scottish Chambers of Commerce duo

An error occurred. Please try again.

The current chief executive and outgoing president of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) have been made CBEs.

SCC CEO Liz Cameron was recognised in the New Year Honours list for her services to the promotion of Scotland and UK international Trade.

Tim Allan, who stepped down as president of the SCC tonight (December 31), with Stephen Leckie replacing him in the role, was rewarded for his services to business, charity and the arts.

Ms Cameron’s latest honour adds to her OBE, from 2013, for services to business and commerce.

“This is a tremendous accolade and I am deeply honoured and humbled to be awarded a CBE,” she said.

She added: “I am so proud of how Scottish businesses and the Scottish Chambers of Commerce network have continued to forge ahead.

“This award is a tribute to all businesses who, even in times of crisis, push the boundaries of innovation and trade, and continue to seize opportunities.

“I will continue to champion Scottish and British businesses to the world, and remain steadfastly committed to working in collaboration with civic society to accelerate our recovery, growth and future position in the global marketplace.”

Ms Cameron has headed up a string of public-private partnerships.

According to the SCC, these have “onboarded” 500 new small and medium-sized enterprise exporters, with these firms growing their turnover by up to £20 million and in the last three years alone, creating more than 300 new jobs.

Ms Cameron has also led the expansion of trade relationships throughout the world.

These include the signing of 40 country-to-country market agreements and the establishment of new Scottish trade offices, with the first opened in Yantai, China in 2017, making it more accessible for companies in this country to export to new markets.

Chamber ‘ambassadors’

SCC’s CEO has further galvanised the international Scottish business community by creating a global network of chamber “ambassadors” to help firms gain faster access to markets, using their in-market expertise and connections.

In addition, she represents Scottish business on several high-level government committees and groups.

Most notably, she is the Scottish business representative on the UK Government’s strategic trade advisory group.

In this role, she helps to shape future policy and ongoing negotiations with current and prospective trade partners.

She was also appointed to the Scotland Office international trade working group in 2020.

At a Scottish Government level, Ms Cameron has participated in a wide range of influential groups including, most recently, the enterprise and skills strategic board.

And her advice and expertise contributed to Scotland: A trading nation, Holyrood’s export growth plan.

Last but not least, she is a GlobalScot trade ambassador – part of the Scottish Government-backed network of people trying to accelerate firms’ growth in international markets.

SCC’s outgoing president

Mr Allen’s career spans multiple sectors in business, education, arts and culture.

He is a private equity and property entrepreneur through his investment business Tricorn Capital, and also founder and director of Motor Fuel Group, the largest independent fuel retailer in the UK.

In addition, he is chairman of V&A Dundee, Scotland’s design museum and the first Victoria and Albert museum outside London, where he recently led a £1m fundraising campaign to support cultural organisations in Dundee respond to Covid-19.

Mr Allan, said: “Contributing to the business, arts and culture sectors has been a privilege and I am thrilled to receive such extraordinary recognition.

“The interconnectedness between the economy, arts and culture will be an important enabler of our economic recovery and I look forward to continuing to play my part in supporting these efforts.”