Summer fun: Our ideas for educational outings in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Summer fun: Our ideas for educational outings in the north-east

By David Proctor
August 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
There are plenty of top of educational attractions in the north-east.
There are plenty of top of educational attractions in the north-east.

The end of the school summer holidays in the north-east is drawing ever nearer.

But there is still time to visit some of the region’s most exciting attractions.

We have compiled a list of educational activities for youngsters to get their teeth into before the schools open for a new year later this month.

One great thing about the summer holidays is the break from lessons and a chance to recharge.

But the brain needs exercise like every other muscle in the body, and finding family activities that are fun and educational can give students a leg up when the school year starts.

Be sure to check out the rest of our summer activity series, which also includes a list of free summer activities in the north-east.

Aberdeen Science Centre

Expanding young minds: Aberdeen Science Centre has it all.

Aberdeen Science Centre reopened in Autumn 2021, following a major £6 million redevelopment project to create a base reflecting the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) priorities for both industry and education.

More information 

Macduff Marine Aquarium

The Marine Aquarium at Macduff

Macduff Marine Aquarium has a specific focus on the creatures who live in the nearby Moray Firth.  Children can also see the seahorses and other fish being fed.

More information

Castle Fraser, Sauchen

Castle Fraser dates back to the 1450s.

Explore the garden and estate at Castle Fraser, which dates back to the 1450s. It was home of the Fraser family for more than 400 years and the castle is full of their mementoes, like portraits and ornaments.

More information 

The Gordon Highlanders Museum, Aberdeen

The Gordon Highlanders Museum has its own trench.  Pic by Chris Sumner.

The Gordon Highlanders Museum is Aberdeen’s only five-star visitor attraction.  It tells the story of the ordinary north-east men who made up the famous regiment. The museum also includes its very own replica trench.

More information 

Grampian Transport Museum, Alford

Grampian Transport Museum, Alford.  Picture by Wullie Marr.

Not only does the Grampian Transport Museum have a vast collection of wheeled wonders, there is also an opportunity for the younger generation to get into the driving seat. The museum is running its very own Junior Driving School.

More information 

Dunnotar Castle

Dunnottar Castle near Stonehaven.

The iconic castle, which sits atop a 160ft rock, is best known as the place where the Honours of Scotland were protected from the invading forces of Oliver Cromwell.

Today it is one of Aberdeenshire’s most popular attractions and well worth a step back in time to learn about its history or marvel at the castle itself.

More information

More from the Schools and Family team

Does this Skye community have the secret to unlocking Scottish Government cash?

Asda teams up with national charity to help families struggling to pay for new school uniforms

New £3 million complex for ASN children in Aberdeen gets green light

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]