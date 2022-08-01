Summer fun: Our ideas for educational outings in the north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The end of the school summer holidays in the north-east is drawing ever nearer.

But there is still time to visit some of the region’s most exciting attractions.

We have compiled a list of educational activities for youngsters to get their teeth into before the schools open for a new year later this month.

One great thing about the summer holidays is the break from lessons and a chance to recharge.

But the brain needs exercise like every other muscle in the body, and finding family activities that are fun and educational can give students a leg up when the school year starts.

Be sure to check out the rest of our summer activity series, which also includes a list of free summer activities in the north-east.

Aberdeen Science Centre

Aberdeen Science Centre reopened in Autumn 2021, following a major £6 million redevelopment project to create a base reflecting the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) priorities for both industry and education.

More information

Macduff Marine Aquarium

Macduff Marine Aquarium has a specific focus on the creatures who live in the nearby Moray Firth. Children can also see the seahorses and other fish being fed.

More information

Castle Fraser, Sauchen

Explore the garden and estate at Castle Fraser, which dates back to the 1450s. It was home of the Fraser family for more than 400 years and the castle is full of their mementoes, like portraits and ornaments.

More information

The Gordon Highlanders Museum, Aberdeen

The Gordon Highlanders Museum is Aberdeen’s only five-star visitor attraction. It tells the story of the ordinary north-east men who made up the famous regiment. The museum also includes its very own replica trench.

More information

Grampian Transport Museum, Alford

Not only does the Grampian Transport Museum have a vast collection of wheeled wonders, there is also an opportunity for the younger generation to get into the driving seat. The museum is running its very own Junior Driving School.

More information

Dunnotar Castle

The iconic castle, which sits atop a 160ft rock, is best known as the place where the Honours of Scotland were protected from the invading forces of Oliver Cromwell.

Today it is one of Aberdeenshire’s most popular attractions and well worth a step back in time to learn about its history or marvel at the castle itself.

More information

