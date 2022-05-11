Chart-topper James Bay ready to unveil a new vulnerability in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chart-topper James Bay ready to unveil a new vulnerability in Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
May 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 6:40 pm
Aberdeen James Bay
BRIT award winner James Bay is set to headline in Aberdeen.

Multiple Brit award winner James Bay admits exploring emotional vulnerability in his new material is a ‘scary’ experience.

The 31-year-old says he hid ‘behind the curtain’ of big guitar sounds for many years.

Now he is ready to look at heartache from a different perspective with a lyrical leap of faith.

He will unveil that lyrical rawness in his first ever performance in Aberdeen.

Chart-topper James will headline The Beach Ballroom in the Granite City on Thursday and will unveil tracks from his new album.

His single One Life from the album is set for release on Friday.

Another taster of the album, Give Me The Reason, was unveiled earlier this year.

Chart-topping singer James Bay will headline The Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen. Photo by Julian Broad

James said: “Give Me The Reason is a song about losing a friend. There were no fatalities, we just fell out.

“We have a rich history together with our friendship, but it has all gone sour.

“I had to write a song to say give me one reason to keep connected to you and I will do it.

“Because we can’t let all this history slip away.

“That’s a bolder place of vulnerability than I felt I was never able to go to before in my writing.

“That is a boundary very much pushed for me in this new music.”

Showing people behind the curtain

James broke through in 2015 with debut album Chaos And The Calm

The worldwide smash hit earned three Grammy nominations – for Best New Artist, Best Rock Album, and Best Rock Song.

In 2016 he secured a Brit award and also landed an Ivor Novello going.

It was James’ second Brit, having scooped the Critics’ Award the previous year.

Despite years of success, James admits being so open lyrically in the new album was daunting.

Singer-songwriter James Bay has released new single Give Me The Reason.

He said: “When you go to those places lyrically that’s when you are revealing yourself and showing people behind the curtain.

“I found that it’s scary, ultimately.

“It’s a scary place to go to because it’s very easy to hide behind a massive guitar sound and a synthesizer.

“It’s easy to hide and have fun at the same time – and I’ve done that.

“But now I’m baring a little bit more of what’s inside emotionally on this new music.

“Lyrically, I don’t feel as though I have ever been as vulnerable as I have on this album.

“I have written about some of the positive things in my life but came at it from different corners and angles of heartbreak.

“More than I have ever been willing to go to before.”

james bay aberdeen
Brit award-winning singer James Bay performing live.

Recording in legendary studio

A release date is yet to be confirmed for the completed new album.

James recorded tracks at the legendary RCA Studio A in Nashville, Tennessee.

He said: “We were in studio A and studio B is historic as it is the little room Elvis recorded a lot of his big singles in.

“When I was in Studio A I asked our producer Dave Cobb what had been recorded in there.

“He said in one afternoon in the seventies in that room Dolly Parton recorded Jolene and I Will Always Love You.

“I thought ‘no pressure then’.

“From the second week we were in Nashville to the fifth, Covid was becoming more of a reality and lots of places were just shutting.

“So we got closed up in the studio and kept working. Strange times.”

James excited at Aberdeen debut

James will perform in Aberdeen for the first time on Thursday but he has recently played in Scotland.

He performed at the Oran Mor in Glasgow in February as part of his New Songs New Stories solo tour across the UK in support of Independent Venue Week.

He said: “The exciting thing is that I have never played Aberdeen before.

“People have spoken very highly of Aberdeen so I can’t wait.

“Playing the Oran Mor was brilliant but there is such a low ceiling in that venue.

“Every time I threw the guitar up above my head I smacked it on the ceiling.

“The guitars are okay so don’t worry. The whole experience was so much fun.

“I always have a great experience in Scotland as the crowds are brilliant.”

‘We have never sounded better’

Critically-acclaimed singer James has performed with numerous musical icons.

He was asked to join Mick Jagger on stage whilst supporting The Rolling Stones at Twickenham Stadium in London.

James has also performed with Alicia Keys and Sheryl Crow.

In 2019 he opened up for ED Sheeran on his record-breaking stadium tour.

The coronavirus lockdown denied him the opportunity to play with his band, his recent tour was as a solo artist.

Now he is relishing playing with his band in Aberdeen and says they have never sounded better.

He said: “The last time I played with the band in front of a crowd was 2019.

“I’m absolutely bursting at the seams with excitement to be doing it again.

“We have never sounded better.

“It has been years since I’ve been able to get all my guitars out, plug them in and turn it up.

“It is good times again.

“I can’t wait to be on stage with the bigger stage, bigger crowd and a band.”

How to book tickets to see James Bay in Aberdeen

James Bay will play the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on Thursday May 12. Click here to buy tickets. 

