Premier League Darts: Everything you need to know for the P&J Live event

Aberdeen’s P&J Live arena is getting ready to once again play host to Cazoo Premier League Darts.

The biggest party in darts has already visited 15 venues around the UK, and now it will be bringing the noise to the Grantie City.

Here’s everything you need to know about the much-anticipated event on Thursday, May 18.

It will be the final stop before the play-offs at the O2 in London on Thursday, May 25.

Jonny Clayton and Nathan Aspinall will collide in a straight shoot-out for fourth spot.

When and where will Premier League Darts play in Aberdeen?

Doors open at 5.30pm and the event will run from 7pm to 10.30pm.

P&J Live has encouraged players to arrive as close to doors opening to allow plenty of time to pass through our security checks.

Have the professionals been to Aberdeen before?

In 2022, 8,000 rowdy arrows fans visited the P&J Live arena.

Ultimately, Welshman Jonny Clayton was victorious on night 11, beating Dutchman (and five-time Premier League champion) Michael van Gerwen 6-5 in the final.

Those packed into the Granite City’s flagship venue were kitted out in a weird and wonderful array of costumes.

However, the night was steeped in some controversy after loud boos and whistles could be heard from the crowd.

Will any age restrictions be strictly in place?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

ID checks will be in place – attendees should bring along a Young Scot card or an alternative ID. No refunds will be given for entry refusals.

P&J Live has warned pint throwing, football colours and strips will not be allowed.

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 minutes.

The PJ1 bus service will also be in operation, departing Union Square at 6.10pm. They will depart back into Aberdeen City Centre after the event is finished from the taxi rank.

Can I bring a backpack or umbrella?

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will food and drink be available at P&J Live?

All P&J Live bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop will be in operation.

P&J Live is a cashless venue.

Are Premier League Darts tickets still available for P&J Live?

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster from £23.