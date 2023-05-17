Premier League Darts: Everything you need to know for the P&J Live event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Premier League Darts: Everything you need to know for the P&J Live event

The worlds best best arrow-throwers will be coming to the Aberdeen arena on Thursday.

By Cameron Roy
Premier League Darts will be retuning to P&J Live. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Premier League Darts will be retuning to P&J Live. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s P&J Live arena is getting ready to once again play host to Cazoo Premier League Darts.

The biggest party in darts has already visited 15 venues around the UK, and now it will be bringing the noise to the Grantie City.

Here’s everything you need to know about the much-anticipated event on Thursday, May 18.

It will be the final stop before the play-offs at the O2 in London on Thursday, May 25.

Jonny Clayton and Nathan Aspinall will collide in a straight shoot-out for fourth spot.

Crowds will be returning to Premier League Darts at P&J Live. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

When and where will Premier League Darts play in Aberdeen?

Doors open at 5.30pm and the event will run from 7pm to 10.30pm.

P&J Live has encouraged players to arrive as close to doors opening to allow plenty of time to pass through our security checks.

Have the professionals been to Aberdeen before?

In 2022, 8,000 rowdy arrows fans visited the P&J Live arena.

Ultimately, Welshman Jonny Clayton was victorious on night 11, beating Dutchman (and five-time Premier League champion) Michael van Gerwen 6-5 in the final.

Those packed into the Granite City’s flagship venue were kitted out in a weird and wonderful array of costumes.

However, the night was steeped in some controversy after loud boos and whistles could be heard from the crowd.

Will any age restrictions be strictly in place?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

ID checks will be in place – attendees should bring along a Young Scot card or an alternative ID. No refunds will be given for entry refusals.

P&J Live has warned pint throwing, football colours and strips will not be allowed.

The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage at P&J Live during the 2022 Premier League Darts visit. Picture by Scott Baxter

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 minutes.

The PJ1 bus service will also be in operation, departing Union Square at 6.10pm. They will depart back into Aberdeen City Centre after the event is finished from the taxi rank.

Can I bring a backpack or umbrella?

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Fans enjoying Premier League Darts last year. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Will food and drink be available at P&J Live?

All P&J Live bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop will be in operation.

P&J Live is a cashless venue.

Are Premier League Darts tickets still available for P&J Live?

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster from £23.

