Yvie Burnett: On an emotional high in Hawaii

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aloha!

We are in Hawaii, on the island of Maui to be exact. We are feeling very emotional and grateful to be here.

Three years ago, while on holiday at the same hotel, Gordon had a swelling of the lymph glands in his neck which we thought was to do with his leukaemia. He was given antibiotics which seemed to clear it up, but little did we know this would be the start of a totally separate cancer diagnosis.

Three years later, after two operations, chemo, radiotherapy and a global pandemic, we are back.

We have only been here for two days, but I can honestly say we haven’t stopped smiling and are grateful for every moment.

I’ve heard people saying before that a cancer diagnosis can make you appreciate your life in a way you never have before. It’s a bit of a drastic way to make any of us sit up and take note of how blue the sky is or how green the grass is, but you do somehow see everything in a new light.

Mind you, it would be very hard not to have a smile on your face here in beautiful Maui.

The Hawaiians are a very special, gentle, kind people who are incredibly proud of their islands and somehow that laid-back way of life seems to rub off on visitors.

We have been to Honolulu before, which was more like Miami or any other large holiday resort, but it was when we travelled to Maui, and in particular this stretch of coast called Wailea beach, that we fell in love with this quiet island community.

Our routine may seem very boring, but it suits us. Most restaurants close at 8pm and people go to bed early and get up with the sun.

We leave our room at 6.30am to walk for two miles along the coast as the sun rises, and by 8pm we are ready for bed.

No partying for us, although I do love a Mai Tai cocktail to end the evening.

It’s very interesting being at the other side of the world seeing how they are dealing with the pandemic. They are so much stricter here and seem to have very few cases.

We had to be fully vaccinated to enter the country and do two separate Covid tests before we left the UK.

In order to go to restaurants you have to have photo idea and proof of three vaccinations.

Mask wearing is totally compulsory indoors and seems to be strictly adhered to.

In fact, on the news this morning there was a story about someone being arrested for being violent towards an employee in a shop who asked them to put their mask on.

There seems to be a zero tolerance approach, but it seems like it is working. It certainly makes you feel very safe.

Thank you to those of you who got in touch this week. I’ve been a bit inundated with messages from you about “Covid etiquette”.

Many of you have also experienced friends and even family being surprisingly blasé about being in contact with the virus. I can’t mention everyone I’m afraid, but I was struck by Katrine McDonald’s words about common sense: “The longer you live, the more you realise that this sense is no longer common.” Well said Katrine.

I also had a few more supporters of me doing the Address to the Haggis. Last week I was sure that most of you disapproved, but this week I’m definitely feeling that times are a-changing. I’ve had a few women saying they have done one and also a few saying they would like to.

Maybe by next year there will be lots of you! Not me though. Been there, done that.

Now even in Hawaii I’ve heard about my old boss Simon Cowell’s second accident on his electric bike. Simon, I think you should either wear a helmet or get back in your car.

Ollie has an e-bike which he rides around Amsterdam. Amsterdam has more cycles per head of population than any other city in Europe. No one though wears helmets, unlike the UK where the vast majority do.

It’s a constant worry to me. But Ollie says Amsterdam is so bike friendly with proper lanes and he feels totally safe.

I disagree though. You can fall off, like Simon, without anyone else being involved.

Apparently Simon did it by hitting a wet patch. I hear he is going to get himself a helmet now.

If I see him anytime soon, I’m getting him to ring Ollie and convince him too.

Have a good week,

Yvie x