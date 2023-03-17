What we Learned this week about….women’s safety, the Lineker farrago, preserving the Cuillins and the Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What we Learned this week about….women’s safety, the Lineker farrago, preserving the Cuillins and the Oscars

By Neil Drysdale
March 17, 2023, 6:00 am
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (12862766qd) Will Smith appears to strike Chris Rock 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (12862766qd) Will Smith appears to strike Chris Rock 94th Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022

What we learned this week….

THERE were no slap-happy moments at the 2023 Oscars, such as dogged the previous year’s event. Instead, the mood at the Academy Awards was one of redemption with actor Brendan Fraser collecting an emotional gong for his role in The Whale.

However, the big winner at the ceremony was Everything Everywhere All at Once, which scooped seven Oscars, including best picture, best director and best original screenplay for film-maker duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, best actress for its star Michelle Yeoh and best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

SADLY, there was less joy for Peterhead-born director, Jon S Baird, in his attempt to have his new movie, Tetris, screened at the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen, which closed its doors last October and has been lying empty for five months.

Baird, who has backed a campaign to save the venue, said he wanted to help revitalise the independent cinema, but Aberdeen City Council dismissed the move.

A case of Nothing, Nowhere, Not at All for the local authority!

A new poll has shown that many women fear for their safety in Aberdeen.

A NEW survey, conducted by the Press & Journal, revealed that 90% of women have concerns about their personal safety while walking about in Aberdeen.

The city centre was highlighted as the place where they were most likely to encounter trouble, including stalking, unwelcome touching and anti-social behaviour.

Adrian Watson, the chief executive officer who leads Aberdeen Inspired’s Business Improvement District said there was ongoing work to overcome “challenges”.

Industry concerns after budget

CHANCELLOR Jeremy Hunt came under fire after increasing duty on Scotch whisky in his Budget by 10.1%, despite industry concerns.

The Scotch Whisky Association said distillers were “not just livid, but insulted” and called for a reversal of the tax hike, which starts in August.

It accused the UK government of breaking a 2019 commitment to ensure the tax system supports the industry, which is now facing “significant” obstacles to growth.

Gary Lineker had another momentous week in his controversial career.

GARY Lineker returns to presenting sport on the BBC today after being taken off air for criticising language used by ministers when discussing the government’s asylum policy.

Tim Davie, the director general of the BBC, apologised for the widespread disruption to sports programming last weekend, and announced an independent review of the corporation’s internal social media guidelines.

It also emerged that half a million MORE viewers watched Match of the Day without Lineker and any of the channel’s other pundits and presenters than normal.

Protecting the Cuillins

A WELCOME return is on the cards for the Scotland v Ireland shinty-hurling international series, which has been in abeyance since the Covid pandemic.

Ireland’s Gaelic Athletic Association has initiated talks with the Camanachd Association – and invited the Scots to play in Dublin this autumn.

Scotland, skippered by Lovat goalkeeper Stuart MacDonald, were victorious by 26 points to four in the last international in 2019 in Dublin.

The Cuillins on Skye offer some of the world’s most breathtaking views.

A POWER line is to be buried underground for almost 10 miles where it passes near Skye’s transcendent Cuillin mountains.

The move is part of plans to upgrade a total of 99 miles of line between Skye and Fort Augustus on the shores of Loch Ness, but the authorities have acknowledged the risk to some of the most picturesque panoramas in Scotland.

SSEN Transmission has thus proposed putting the cables underground from north of Sligachan, which will avoid electricity towers spoiling views of the Cuillins.

Warship to be decommissioned

A ROYAL Navy warship returned to its affiliated hometown of Montrose for the final time before being decommissioned next month.

HMS Montrose docked at the Angus port after spending the last four years in the Middle East, where the Type 23 Duke Class Frigate was involved in record-breaking drug busts and intercepted weaponry being smuggled to terrorist groups.

The vessel set sail for the last time on Tuesday en route to Portsmouth.

The ‘read-in’ at Ferryhill Library. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

COMMUNITY campaign groups in Aberdeen organised “read-ins” and called on the city council to stop the controversial closure of six libraries in the city.

A large number of of parents and children attended a variety of different events and demonstrated their opposition to the decision to shut the amenities in Ferryhill, Cults, Cornhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside during the next few weeks.

Best-selling Scottish author Peter May has described the council move as “shameful”.

Bar for sale

THE Market Bar in Inverness has had nearly £100,000 slashed from its asking price after being up for sale for more than two years.

Many famous names performed at the venue before they hit the big time, including Amy Macdonald, The Proclaimers, Paolo Nutini and Billy Connolly.

The owners, Ian and Pep Shepherd, confirmed the property was for sale in 2020, for £695,000, but the price has now dropped to £600,000.

 

