What we Learned this week about….women’s safety, the Lineker farrago, preserving the Cuillins and the Oscars

What we learned this week….

THERE were no slap-happy moments at the 2023 Oscars, such as dogged the previous year’s event. Instead, the mood at the Academy Awards was one of redemption with actor Brendan Fraser collecting an emotional gong for his role in The Whale.

However, the big winner at the ceremony was Everything Everywhere All at Once, which scooped seven Oscars, including best picture, best director and best original screenplay for film-maker duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, best actress for its star Michelle Yeoh and best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

SADLY, there was less joy for Peterhead-born director, Jon S Baird, in his attempt to have his new movie, Tetris, screened at the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen, which closed its doors last October and has been lying empty for five months.

Baird, who has backed a campaign to save the venue, said he wanted to help revitalise the independent cinema, but Aberdeen City Council dismissed the move.

A case of Nothing, Nowhere, Not at All for the local authority!

A NEW survey, conducted by the Press & Journal, revealed that 90% of women have concerns about their personal safety while walking about in Aberdeen.

The city centre was highlighted as the place where they were most likely to encounter trouble, including stalking, unwelcome touching and anti-social behaviour.

Adrian Watson, the chief executive officer who leads Aberdeen Inspired’s Business Improvement District said there was ongoing work to overcome “challenges”.

Industry concerns after budget

CHANCELLOR Jeremy Hunt came under fire after increasing duty on Scotch whisky in his Budget by 10.1%, despite industry concerns.

The Scotch Whisky Association said distillers were “not just livid, but insulted” and called for a reversal of the tax hike, which starts in August.

It accused the UK government of breaking a 2019 commitment to ensure the tax system supports the industry, which is now facing “significant” obstacles to growth.

GARY Lineker returns to presenting sport on the BBC today after being taken off air for criticising language used by ministers when discussing the government’s asylum policy.

Tim Davie, the director general of the BBC, apologised for the widespread disruption to sports programming last weekend, and announced an independent review of the corporation’s internal social media guidelines.

It also emerged that half a million MORE viewers watched Match of the Day without Lineker and any of the channel’s other pundits and presenters than normal.

Protecting the Cuillins

A WELCOME return is on the cards for the Scotland v Ireland shinty-hurling international series, which has been in abeyance since the Covid pandemic.

Ireland’s Gaelic Athletic Association has initiated talks with the Camanachd Association – and invited the Scots to play in Dublin this autumn.

Scotland, skippered by Lovat goalkeeper Stuart MacDonald, were victorious by 26 points to four in the last international in 2019 in Dublin.

A POWER line is to be buried underground for almost 10 miles where it passes near Skye’s transcendent Cuillin mountains.

The move is part of plans to upgrade a total of 99 miles of line between Skye and Fort Augustus on the shores of Loch Ness, but the authorities have acknowledged the risk to some of the most picturesque panoramas in Scotland.

SSEN Transmission has thus proposed putting the cables underground from north of Sligachan, which will avoid electricity towers spoiling views of the Cuillins.

Warship to be decommissioned

A ROYAL Navy warship returned to its affiliated hometown of Montrose for the final time before being decommissioned next month.

HMS Montrose docked at the Angus port after spending the last four years in the Middle East, where the Type 23 Duke Class Frigate was involved in record-breaking drug busts and intercepted weaponry being smuggled to terrorist groups.

The vessel set sail for the last time on Tuesday en route to Portsmouth.

COMMUNITY campaign groups in Aberdeen organised “read-ins” and called on the city council to stop the controversial closure of six libraries in the city.

A large number of of parents and children attended a variety of different events and demonstrated their opposition to the decision to shut the amenities in Ferryhill, Cults, Cornhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside during the next few weeks.

Best-selling Scottish author Peter May has described the council move as “shameful”.

Bar for sale

THE Market Bar in Inverness has had nearly £100,000 slashed from its asking price after being up for sale for more than two years.

Many famous names performed at the venue before they hit the big time, including Amy Macdonald, The Proclaimers, Paolo Nutini and Billy Connolly.

The owners, Ian and Pep Shepherd, confirmed the property was for sale in 2020, for £695,000, but the price has now dropped to £600,000.