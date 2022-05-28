Cook up James Martin’s blackface lamb steaks with ratatouille and salsa verde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cook up James Martin’s blackface lamb steaks with ratatouille and salsa verde

By Brian Stormont
May 28, 2022, 6:00 am
James Martin's blackface lamb steaks with ratatouille and salsa verde.
James Martin's blackface lamb steaks with ratatouille and salsa verde.

James Martin, who will be in Aberdeen next week, knows a thing or two about Scotland’s blackface sheep.

The celebrity chef is headed to the city for Taste of Grampian to host demos and showcase his new book, James Martin’s Islands to Highlands.

While at the Saturday June 4 event, James may well share some recipes that include the blackface breed, which has its origins in the Scottish Highlands.

But if you want a preview, then have a go at making this blackface lamb steaks with ratatouille and salsa verde recipe.

It is sure to bring a smile to all faces.

Blackface lamb steaks with ratatouille and salsa verde

Serves 4

James Martin lamb steaks
Blackface lamb steaks with ratatouille and salsa verde.

Ingredients

  • small bunch of heather
  • 4 x 200-g lamb steaks
  • sea salt and freshly ground
  • black pepper

For the ratatouille:

  • 50ml olive oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 courgette, diced
  • ½ aubergine, diced
  • 1 red pepper diced
  • 4 tomatoes, diced
  • small bunch of basil, torn

For the salsa verde:

  • small bunch of mint,
  • leaves picked and chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 2 tablespoons nonpareille capers
  • small bunch of flat-leaf parsley,
  • chopped
  • 4 anchovies, chopped
  • zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 50ml olive oil

Method

  1. Light your BBQ. When the coals are silvery in colour, it’s ready to cook on.
  2. Scatter the heather over the coals, then place the rack onto the BBQ.
  3. Place the lamb onto the rack and cook for 2–3 minutes on each side, seasoning as you go. Lift onto a board and let rest.
  4. To make the ratatouille, heat a flameproof pan on the BBQ until hot then add the oil and stir in the onions and garlic. After 1 minute, add the diced courgette, then after another minute, stir in the diced aubergine. Cook for a further 1 minute, then stir in the pepper, followed by the tomatoes and basil. Season, then gently simmer for a further 2 minutes.
  5. To make the salsa verde, mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and season well.
  6. To serve, spoon the ratatouille into a bowl. Place the lamb onto 4 dinner plates and spoon over the salsa verde. Drizzle over a little more olive oil if you’d like to, and let everyone help themselves to the ratatouille.
James Martin lamb steaks
James Martin’s Islands to Highlands is on sale now.

Taste of Grampian to return next month

Taste of Grampian – which will be held on June 4 – is designed to be a fun day out for all of the family. Attendees can look forward to celebrity chef demos, masterclasses from local chefs, wine and gin tastings, workshops and more.

This will be the first time the festival will take place at P&J Live, moving from Thainstone Exchange and The Mart in Inverurie.

Ticket prices start from £12 for general admission and children under the age of 12 go free.

Click here if you want to purchase tickets.

Islands to Highlands by James Martin in on sale from Quadrille publishers for £25. Photography by Peter Cassidy.

For more from Taste of Grampian…

