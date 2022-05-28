Cook up James Martin’s blackface lamb steaks with ratatouille and salsa verde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Martin, who will be in Aberdeen next week, knows a thing or two about Scotland’s blackface sheep.

The celebrity chef is headed to the city for Taste of Grampian to host demos and showcase his new book, James Martin’s Islands to Highlands.

While at the Saturday June 4 event, James may well share some recipes that include the blackface breed, which has its origins in the Scottish Highlands.

But if you want a preview, then have a go at making this blackface lamb steaks with ratatouille and salsa verde recipe.

It is sure to bring a smile to all faces.

Blackface lamb steaks with ratatouille and salsa verde

Serves 4

Ingredients

small bunch of heather

4 x 200-g lamb steaks

sea salt and freshly ground

black pepper

For the ratatouille:

50ml olive oil

1 onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 courgette, diced

½ aubergine, diced

1 red pepper diced

4 tomatoes, diced

small bunch of basil, torn

For the salsa verde:

small bunch of mint,

leaves picked and chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 tablespoons nonpareille capers

small bunch of flat-leaf parsley,

chopped

4 anchovies, chopped

zest and juice of 1 lemon

50ml olive oil

Method

Light your BBQ. When the coals are silvery in colour, it’s ready to cook on. Scatter the heather over the coals, then place the rack onto the BBQ. Place the lamb onto the rack and cook for 2–3 minutes on each side, seasoning as you go. Lift onto a board and let rest. To make the ratatouille, heat a flameproof pan on the BBQ until hot then add the oil and stir in the onions and garlic. After 1 minute, add the diced courgette, then after another minute, stir in the diced aubergine. Cook for a further 1 minute, then stir in the pepper, followed by the tomatoes and basil. Season, then gently simmer for a further 2 minutes. To make the salsa verde, mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and season well. To serve, spoon the ratatouille into a bowl. Place the lamb onto 4 dinner plates and spoon over the salsa verde. Drizzle over a little more olive oil if you’d like to, and let everyone help themselves to the ratatouille.

Taste of Grampian to return next month

Taste of Grampian – which will be held on June 4 – is designed to be a fun day out for all of the family. Attendees can look forward to celebrity chef demos, masterclasses from local chefs, wine and gin tastings, workshops and more.

This will be the first time the festival will take place at P&J Live, moving from Thainstone Exchange and The Mart in Inverurie.

Ticket prices start from £12 for general admission and children under the age of 12 go free.

Click here if you want to purchase tickets.

Islands to Highlands by James Martin in on sale from Quadrille publishers for £25. Photography by Peter Cassidy.

