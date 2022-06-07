Everything you need to know about the return of Inspired Nights street food market in Aberdeen This weekend marks the return of street food market Inspired Nights in the heart of Aberdeen. By Julia Bryce June 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Inspired Nights is back. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen food festival Inspired Nights Nuart Aberdeen street food More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink Macduff mum, 26, sets up baking firm ‘to make friends and family proud’ June 7, 20220 Premium Content Columnists Scott Begbie: We’ve had a Taste of Grampian – now let’s keep feasting on north-east delights June 7, 20221 Food and Drink Winners of Taste of Grampian’s Showstopper Bake Off announced June 7, 20220 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Social care workers may be forced to leave sector due to rising fuel costs Shetland primary mothballed after last pupil leaves Union threatens to bring Lerwick Harbour “to a standstill” Highland Wildcats secure Britbowl place after maintaining impeccable record in Scottish Conference Championship season Scotland fans urged to plan ahead and travel early to tonight’s match at Hampden Iain Maciver: Could a vegan prime minister take us back to our salad days?