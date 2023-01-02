Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Inverness in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Inverness in 2023

By Andy Morton
January 2, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 10, 2023, 8:41 am
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

If the food and drink team at the Press & Journal had our way, there would only be one new year’s resolution – to eat in as many restaurants as possible!

We try, but every year, that resolve is tested by a whole bunch of new places opening. Too many to get round.

Last year, despite the cost-of-living crisis and a heap of other obstacles, dozens of cafes, coffee shops and restaurants opened their doors. And even though those challenges persist, this year will be no different.

So, we have put together a list of potential new openings that have caught our eye. We say potential, because if there was one lesson from last year, it was never to count your restaurants until they have opened.

Numerous times  in 2022, owners were forced to push back openings because of problems with contractors or delays in paperwork.

Let’s hope that 2023 will be kinder on the people who work incredibly hard to make the north-east food scene such an incredible place.

And though the year looks set to be a tough one, make sure you treat yourself on occasion by booking a seat at one or more of the below.

Chateau-X steak restaurant, Aberdeen

Six by Nico was a welcome addition to Aberdeen’s Union Street last year. With its themed menus and seemingly endless courses, it brought a sense of theatre to the dining experience.

Well, the people behind all that look set to open a branch of their Chateau-X steak house on the corner of Belmont Street.

Only one other Chateau-X currently exists – in Glasgow – so we are unsure exactly what the new restaurant will look like. But we can’t wait to find out.

The steak house will be in the old Jack Wills store off Belmont Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Cocktail Bar on Windmill Brae – Aberdeen

Last year saw the very first Aberdeen Cocktail Week.

This year’s edition could well have one more venue in place, if a new Windmill Brae spot opens.

Local entrepreneurs Gilan and Hollie Kelly – who started up the Breakout Games escape rooms in Aberdeen – are investing £400,000 is the as-yet-unnamed cocktail bar on the site of the old Steinhaus bar, beneath the former Garage nightclub.

Look out for some Heston Blumenthal-style ‘molecular cocktails’ when the bar eventually launches.

The cocktail bar will be in the former Steinhaus bar venue. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Holburn Street pizza restaurant – Aberdeen

Aberdeen looks set to get another pizza restaurant, this time on the city centre’s Holburn Street.

Plans were submitted last year for the new venue, which will also have a kebab grille.

The site is the former Cacolat dessert parlour at 33 Holburn Street, next to the Glen Tanar bar.

Aberdeen will get a new slice of pizza this year. Image: Shutterstock.

Tim Hortons – Aberdeen

Aberdeen is set to get its very own slice of Canada this year when coffee-and-doughnuts specialists Tim Hortons finally arrives.

Affectionately known at Timmys back in its homeland, Tim Hortons is as Canadian as ice hockey and the Royal Mounted Police.

Over the past couple of years, the franchise has been expanding in the UK and 2023 will be the Granite City’s turn.

The Tim Hortons restaurant (plus a new McDonald’s) will be on the site of the former Craigshaw House in Tullos.

Oh, Canada! Tim Hortons is coming to Aberdeen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Heavenly Desserts and Chinese takeaway Oodles – Aberdeen

Heavenly Desserts is a luxury dessert franchise with restaurants across the UK. Word on the street is that an Aberdeen branch will open this year.

The company behind the chain has submitted plans to open a restaurant and hot food takeaway in part of the former Sainsbury’s Local on Union Street.

The dessert store will operate on one side of the building with Chinese takeaway Oodles running out of the other.

Heavenly Desserts is expected to open on Union Street. Image: Design Date.

Seafood restaurant – Ballater

A new seafood restaurant looks set to open in Ballater, on the original site of the King Charles-backed Rothesay Rooms.

Plans submitted last year describe a “family-friendly dining experience which will offer honest and sustainable Scottish seafood and produce from the local area”.

Furthermore, a fishmongers is expected to be part of the refurbishment. It will be the only fishmongers in Deeside, excluding visiting vans.

The former Rothesay Rooms restaurant will be home to the new seafood restaurant: lmage: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Cammies – Cammachmore

Husband and wife Nalin and Annette Abeyratne purchased much-loved Cammies in Cammachmore, Aberdeenshire, way back in 2021.

The restaurant has yet to reopen, but hopes are high that 2023 will be the year.

According to the Abeyratnes, the new Cammies will boast a shellfish bar and an outdoor seafood grill and barbecue, plus diners will be able to enjoy a Sunday carvery and platter options.

Hot pot is also expected to be on the menu.

Nalin and Annette Abeyratne hope that Cammies will open this year. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The North Bar – Peterhead

Plans for the North Bar has been gestating almost as long as those for Cammies.

The owners believe the new pub and restaurant – in the old North School building in Peterhead – will be ready to open in early 2023.

If so, the Blue Toon will have a significant new entrant to its nightlife scene.

Culture vegan cafe – Inverness

Construction has been ongoing at Culture for some time now, and the cafe should be ready to open within the next few weeks.

Owner Ella Clarke already has a successful vegan kitchen named Left Coast Culture, from which she sends out orders of dairy-free cheese all over the UK.

Culture will be her first step into hospitality, as well as an important contribution to the vegan eating scene in the Highlands.

Ella Clarke, the owner of Left Coast Culture, is moving into hospitality.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
The eye-catching flower wall offers the warmest of welcomes to Stonehaven's new-look Tandoori Haven. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Stonehaven's stunning new-look Tandoori Haven simply excels in Indian cuisine
Enjoy a taste of luxury at the Candacraigs Burns Celebration. Image: Tracey Bloxham.
Private chef to the stars: How Mark Heirs went from superyachts to serving Burns…
Various dishes from Braided Fig. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
WIN: Dinner for two at The Braided Fig during Aberdeen Restaurant Week plus a…
Your burger needn't cost the Earth. Image: PA Photo/Andrew Burton.
Midweek meal: Make a difference with Annie Bell’s healthier planet burger recipe
The Bake Project's Hazel Robinson took the plunge to set up her own business in May 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'The pandemic made me realise it was time for a change': From cafe manager…
Charlotte Milne has joined dad Rob in the Kirk View restaurant. Image: Kirk View.
Aberdeen dad brings daughter, 8, to cook in family restaurant after strikes close her…
Inside The Terrace ay His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
WIN: Dinner for two at The Terrace at His Majesty's Theatre during Aberdeen Restaurant…
An honesty box operated by Crianlarich's Crazy Goose Lady is to go under lock and key, because too many people were pinching the cakes without paying.
'People were just helping themselves': Baking honesty box to be locked due to dishonest…
Are there too many foodbanks in Aberdeen? Instant Neighbour's Evan Adamson fears the "glut" of help available might mean people are incentivised out remain out of work. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity chief: Foodbanks offer 'emergency food' - not 'free food' - and the…

Most Read

1
The A9 at Calvine Junction. Image: Google Street View.
A9 Inverness to Perth road reopens after 11 hours following SEVEN jack-knifed lorries
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Scott MacLeod.. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
‘It was horrific and humiliating’: Revenge porn victim speaks out after cruel ex sends…
3
The crash happened at Tore Roundabout. Image: Google Street View.
Several cars involved in A9 crash in Highlands at Tore roundabout
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture shows; David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by David McPhee/ DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered to get saving
5
David Bowie and nanny Marion Skene
Marion Skene: The Aberdeen nanny who died a year after David Bowie left her…
6
'You've got a situation where there's no consequences to actions', said teacher Mike Sexton.
‘Worse than anything I saw in the US’: Aberdeen teacher poised to quit after…
7
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Mostyn McKenzie store in Trinity Centre is closing down Picture shows; Mostyn McKenzie store Trinity Centre. Aberdeen. Erikka Askeland/DCT Media Date; 22/12/2022
Independent Aberdeen shoe shop to close after nearly 60 years
8
Cromarty Firth could make big gains from freeport status. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Cromarty Firth to win ‘freeport’ status as Aberdeen bid misses out
9
Image: Chris Sumner
Businessman calls for inquiry into granite used at ‘disgraceful’ Union Terrace Gardens
10
Graham Hay. Image: DC Thomson
‘Gentle giant’ in dock after losing temper with charity cyclists who set up camp…

More from Press and Journal

Locator of Trump International Golf Links, Balmedie. Aerial Image - Drone / Phantom 3 advanced. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 15/08/2017
Trump International to host Legends Tour golf event this summer
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
'They don't care': Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri's apology
Smashed car window in Anderson Drive. Image: Dyno Stuart/ Facebook
Three teens, 13 to 15, charged after eight Elgin cars vandalised at weekend
Charlie Gilmour was injured in Cove Rangers' game with Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Charlie Gilmour: St Johnstone recall midfielder from Cove Rangers loan after ankle injury
Ready2Go Around Inverurie services connecting Garioch area will be withdrawn. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Ready2Go Around Inverurie bus service to be withdrawn - but alternatives sought
The High Court in Edinburgh
Paedophile jailed for preying on six-year-old girl
Callum O'Dwyer has suffered the effects of long Covid since contracting the disease last March.
'I feel like a burden': Long Covid sufferers describe agony of condition three years…
The snow is predicted to hit the Cairngorms and other mountains the hardest. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Snow and sleet on its way to the Highlands and north-east
Health services across Grampian are are under increased pressure in recent months. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
'Prevention is better than cure': North-east emergency services encourage residents to be prepared this…
Myles Rae arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen supporter dodges ban after hitting police officer with flare outside Dundee United match

Editor's Picks