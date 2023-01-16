Love Thai cuisine and fancy trying deep-fried ice cream? Put Kin Kao on your radar this Aberdeen Restaurant Week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kin Kao is arguably the most endearing restaurant on Union Street. I always find my eyes drawn toward it when passing by.

If you can’t quite place it, be sure to keep an eye out for the restaurant front adorned with fabulous Thai-style decor next time you’re wandering the city centre. This decor, essentially, being a giant Buddha.

You can see right into the establishment from the outside, which I love. And if the exterior is anything to go by, then I couldn’t wait to have a closer look at the interior. It didn’t disappoint – and the space was far bigger than I imagined.

Kin Kao specialises in Thai cuisine and is, of course, among the list of eateries participating in this installment of Aberdeen Restaurant Week.

Before even browsing its menu – made specifically for the two-week-long event – I knew a visit was on the cards. The offering turned out to be as great as expected.

The food

Diners paying the contemporary restaurant a visit from today until Sunday January 29 can opt for two courses for £15 or three courses for £20. From the get-go, I was very impressed by the variety of the dishes.

Oh, and I can’t forget to mention that you also receive a complimentary bowl of prawn crackers. A lovely touch.

I was joined by my boyfriend, a fellow lover of Thai food, who was very impressed by the crackers and noted how fresh they tasted.

Three starters are on the menu, including deep-fried sweetcorn cakes. However, it was the Thai vegetarian spring rolls and spicy fish cakes that we opted for.

Both plates were eye-catching, vibrant, and beautifully presented.

There were four uniform spring rolls lined up side by side on my plate, boasting a thin, crispy pastry. Each one was filled with mixed vegetables and glass noodles, and a small bowl of fragrant Thai sweet chilli sauce accompanied them.

The spicy fish cakes, of course, had a bit of a kick to them with a touch of sweetness. Almost orange in colour, they had a lovely soft texture. The sauce pairing this time around was a sweet and sour coriander chilli sauce.

The flavour factor on both dishes wowed. Nothing was lacking.

The mains is when things started to get a tad trickier – in terms of our orders. The five options are chicken, beef, or vegetable-based (prawn is also available but with a £2 surcharge) and are served with Jasmine rice or plain noodles.

A beef Massaman curry was my boyfriend’s pick. The dish comprised potatoes, cashew nuts, onions, and his meat of choice in a silky smooth sauce flavoured with coconut and star anise. It was sweet, but not overpowering. And the marinated beef was incredibly juicy.

The Jasmine rice was fragrant and more on the sticky side, a favourite of his. Overall, he was delighted with the dish, as was I with mine.

My chicken Pad Thai was a sweet-savoury fusion. The stir-fried noodles were thin and soft, while the beansprouts, carrots, and spring onions had a slight bite to them.

The meat, again, exceeded expectations. It was extremely soft and there was plenty of it to go around. The ratio of meat, vegetables, and noodles was perfect.

As for the ground peanuts, they were arguably my favourite ingredient and pulled everything together, making for a great pairing with the sweet tamarind sauce.

The ambience of the restaurant made us enjoy our courses even more. As we soaked it in, we prepared to request the bill. Dessert wasn’t intended to be on the cards. However, when we heard the words ‘deep-fried ice cream’, this went out the window.

The dessert we opted for is referred to as the ‘special Thai dessert’ on the menu.

The plate comprised three small dollops of whipped cream topped with sprinkles along with the star of the show, the battered ice cream.

It was a combination of textures that neither of us had come across before. Orange was the primary flavour, with hints of strawberry and chocolate coming from the drizzling of sauces across the plate.

The verdict

Thai food lovers – or anyone that appreciates well-prepared and presented dishes really – should put Kin Kao on their radar during this ARW.

If sampling unique-sounding dishes is also up your street, then be sure to opt for the special Thai dessert. It was fun, different, and tasty.

The service was faultless, too. We felt well looked after throughout our stay.

Information

A: 345 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BS

T: 01224 586779

W: www.kinkaothai.co.uk

Price: £35

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: Two courses for £15 or three courses for £20.

Kin Kao is open from noon to 2pm Thursday to Sunday, 4.30pm to 8.30pm Tuesday to Thursday and Sundays, and 4.30pm to 6.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.