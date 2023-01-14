WIN: Dinner for two at Faffless during Aberdeen Restaurant Week and a £20 drinks voucher

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you in the mood for some good food and wine? If so, be sure to check out today’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week giveaway.

In our final competition, we’re giving one lucky reader the chance to bag some quality wine and dishes at coffee, wine, whisky and art bar Faffless on Netherkirkgate in the city centre.

The venue has been involved in the two-week event before and its offer this year is the option to pick from a variety of small plates that can be washed down with a glass of wine for £15.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week takes place from Monday January 16 to Sunday January 29 and this year the foodie celebration is the biggest yet, with almost 50 different venues offering up a range of discounted menus for hungry diners to enjoy.

What’s available to try at Faffless?

At Faffless, you’ll find a variety of dishes on offer. From an orange and haloumi salad with a mustard dressing to a lamb and pomegranate dish with salsa and potatoes, not to mention a chickpea and chorizo number with rocket and octopus with salsa verde and lentis, you’re spoiled for choice.

There’s also a number of other options to try out, too. And don’t forget, each dish is perfectly paired with a wine, be that a red, white or rose that will complement the food.

Restaurants participating in Aberdeen Restaurant Week will have a range of offers available ranging from £10, £15, £20 menus to specific individually priced tasting menus, too.

The prize is three dishes from Faffless’ Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu, plus a £20 drinks voucher courtesy of event organisers Aberdeen Inspired.

The winner of each of the giveaway will be picked at 9am on Monday January 16 and will be contacted directly.

