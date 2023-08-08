Want some fun on the menu? The City Bar and Diner can’t be ignored

The City Bar & Diner tucks so neatly into Aberdeen’s Netherkirkgate, an unassuming alley off the back of Union Street, you hardly know it’s there.

No flashy sign, no neon lights – just a long glass-fronted exterior in neutral colours.

I make this point not to judge owner Davie Anderson on his design choices.

And anyway, the food he makes inside is so good the front of the restaurant could be Barbie pink and I wouldn’t care.

No, I bring it up to excuse my own almost unbelievable lack of awareness.

My office is right next to the Netherkirkgate and I must have walked past the City Bar & Diner close to a hundred times.

Going there for this review was the first time I’d noticed it.

Which is a real shame, because if I’d known earlier that there was an independent cafe and bistro that makes creative, fantastic food right in the heart of Aberdeen I’d have paid more attention.

In a part of the city better known for chain-style, high-end venues, the City Bar is a great example of what Aberdeen doesn’t have enough of these days – fun, family-owned establishments where the personality isn’t painted on with a roller.

In fact, with the equally excellent Faffless also on the Netherkirkgate, the street could lay claim to being Aberdeen’s independent bar and restaurant Mecca.

They should put a sign up. Though I’d probably not see that either.

What’s on the menu at City Bar and Diner for Aberdeen Restaurant Week?

The City Bar & Diner is taking part in this year’s Aberdeen Restaurant Week, so there has never been a better time to try it for the first time.

Davie has pulled together a fantastic ARW menu, which costs £25 for three courses. A £20 three-course tapas option is also available.

My dining companion for the evening is Matty, a friend and university student who handily lives round the corner.

We grab a seat by the big window looking out on to Netherkirkgate and Matty is practically rubbing his hands in anticipation. He’s excited about the haggis croquettes he’s ordered as a starter.

They go down a treat – the deep flavours of the haggis offset by a sweet sauce – as do my chicken katzu skewers.

Next up for Matty are the chicken tikka kievs, a modern mash-up that goes down very well. I order the pork Provencal crepes and the pair of us start to sense a theme – food fusion done with a sense of fun.

The crepes are great, soft and meaty and paired with a crunchy salad. Perfect for lingering over while chatting.

There’s less lingering over the desserts, which we demolish. Matty has the rhubarb and apple crumble pie and gets a faraway look in his eye that tells me it has tickled his sweet spot.

I opt for the vegan option – not because I’m vegan but because I’m curious. It’s a vegan chocolate and cherry cheesecake and is as good as anything I’ve had under the plant-based dessert banner.

A great end to the meal that is extended by a couple of coffees and more chat.

Hen parties and celebrations at City Bar & Diner

Davie comes over to join in the conversation and confirms our earlier notion that he’s looking for fusion and flair for his Aberdeen Restaurant Week menu.

It is, he says, the best time to try a few things out.

The chef – who used to work at Café Society alongside other Aberdeen favourites – also makes me feel less bad about not noticing the restaurant before.

It has been pointed out before, and is not something that bothers him too much.

After all, Davie has built a strong reputation for both his lunchtime menu and special occasions.

On a recent Saturday, he welcomed in a boisterous hen party for a private function.

“People come here when they’ve got something to celebrate,” he says.

Now that I’ve found this place, I know just how they feel.

Information

A: 37-39 Netherkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1AU

W: www.facebook.com/thecitybardiner

Price: £25 (not including drinks)

Aberdeen Restaurant Week promotion: Three courses for £25, three tapas for £20