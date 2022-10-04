Bathroom ideas on a budget: How to add a wow factor for less

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Bathroom ideas on a budget: How to add a wow factor for less

In partnership with NYC Bathrooms
October 4, 2022, 2:27 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 3:27 pm
A well-appointed Japandi style bathroom with basin and bathtub, by NYC Bathrooms.
Add wow factor to your bathroom with NYC Bathrooms.

You don’t have to go completely over-the-top in order to add a wow factor to your home. Here are three bathroom ideas on a budget that are sure to make just the right impression.

It’s easy to fall in love with bold patterns, bright colours and unusual fixtures in a bathroom showroom. But committing to brave design choices when it comes to your own house? That’s a little harder. After all, everything costs money and you’ll have to live with your decisions for a long time.

The good news is, there are lots of small ways to add a wow factor. We spoke to the experts at NYC Bathrooms, an independent bathroom showroom and supplier in Aberdeen, for some advice.

Three bathroom ideas on a budget that pack just the right amount of punch

1. Make a statement feature behind the basin

You don’t have to be brave with every inch of the bathroom to make a statement. Owner of NYC Bathrooms Neil Cunningham says: “Focus on the splashback behind the basin – everywhere else can be plain, but you can turn that one area into a feature. Even just laying the same tiles used elsewhere but in a different direction or using a complementary décor tile to make your basin stand out works really well.”

Another top tip for the basin is to choose a wall mounted vanity unit. Neil points out that this is a popular option, particularly in smaller bathrooms. That’s because it helps to create the illusion of more space while giving some often needed storage.

2. Create a luxurious atmosphere with lighting

When you’re on a budget but still want to give your bathroom an update, the lighting can make a big difference.

Pendent lighting hanging over a bath or down each side of the basin can help turn it into a statement in much the same way as tiling does. Meanwhile, you can also run strip lights vertically to define an area. Or, why not use lighting in recesses (particularly near the bath) to create a cosy atmosphere?

Even the colour of the light bulb, from a warm gold light to a more modern white bulb, can make all the difference.

3. Go for spa-like comfort in the shower

As much as we tend to think a wow factor comes from looks only, remember the bathroom is also a very functional space. You’ll be using it every day, so one of the most important ways to make it impressive is to focus on that.

Neil says: “It’s always worth investing in a good quality shower enclosure. Go for the best option you can within your budget.”

So when it comes to bathroom ideas on a budget, remember to spend wisely and consider what will be of most use to you. Maybe that’s a rainfall shower, high water pressure and a minimalist shower enclosure that’s easy to keep clean. These things will go a long way towards making your bathroom feel like a relaxing spa.

Discover more bathroom design ideas during the NYC Bathrooms sale

If you have other ideas to makeover your bathroom on a budget, or if you’re still not quite sure what you want, visit the NYC Bathrooms showroom in Aberdeen.

Looking at its latest bathroom designs and layouts is sure to leave you inspired, and the expert team will be on hand to offer advice and help you finalise a budget – they even offer a design service. As part of this, they can create digitised plans that let you picture how elements will look, feel and work in your bathroom.

Plus, there’s a sale now on at NYC Bathrooms that could help you get the look you want for less. Running throughout October, pop in to have a look for yourself and benefit from major discounts on many selected products and suppliers.

Find out more about the NYC Bathrooms design service and sale offers. You can also see more design ideas on the NYC Bathrooms Instagram account. Don’t forgot to follow NYC Bathrooms on Facebook for the latest updates. 

