Bathroom ideas on a budget: How to add a wow factor for less

You don’t have to go completely over-the-top in order to add a wow factor to your home. Here are three bathroom ideas on a budget that are sure to make just the right impression.

It’s easy to fall in love with bold patterns, bright colours and unusual fixtures in a bathroom showroom. But committing to brave design choices when it comes to your own house? That’s a little harder. After all, everything costs money and you’ll have to live with your decisions for a long time.

The good news is, there are lots of small ways to add a wow factor. We spoke to the experts at NYC Bathrooms, an independent bathroom showroom and supplier in Aberdeen, for some advice.

Three bathroom ideas on a budget that pack just the right amount of punch

1. Make a statement feature behind the basin

You don’t have to be brave with every inch of the bathroom to make a statement. Owner of NYC Bathrooms Neil Cunningham says: “Focus on the splashback behind the basin – everywhere else can be plain, but you can turn that one area into a feature. Even just laying the same tiles used elsewhere but in a different direction or using a complementary décor tile to make your basin stand out works really well.”

Another top tip for the basin is to choose a wall mounted vanity unit. Neil points out that this is a popular option, particularly in smaller bathrooms. That’s because it helps to create the illusion of more space while giving some often needed storage.

2. Create a luxurious atmosphere with lighting

When you’re on a budget but still want to give your bathroom an update, the lighting can make a big difference.

Pendent lighting hanging over a bath or down each side of the basin can help turn it into a statement in much the same way as tiling does. Meanwhile, you can also run strip lights vertically to define an area. Or, why not use lighting in recesses (particularly near the bath) to create a cosy atmosphere?

Even the colour of the light bulb, from a warm gold light to a more modern white bulb, can make all the difference.

3. Go for spa-like comfort in the shower

As much as we tend to think a wow factor comes from looks only, remember the bathroom is also a very functional space. You’ll be using it every day, so one of the most important ways to make it impressive is to focus on that.

Neil says: “It’s always worth investing in a good quality shower enclosure. Go for the best option you can within your budget.”

So when it comes to bathroom ideas on a budget, remember to spend wisely and consider what will be of most use to you. Maybe that’s a rainfall shower, high water pressure and a minimalist shower enclosure that’s easy to keep clean. These things will go a long way towards making your bathroom feel like a relaxing spa.

