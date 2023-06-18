Inside Inverurie farmhouse that brings a touch of Latin America to Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Inside Inverurie farmhouse that brings a touch of Latin America to Aberdeenshire

Dr Maria Rocha Nunez brought a touch of her native Colombia to the Inverurie farmhouse she shares with husband Craig and children Violeta and Matia.

By Laura Smith
Inside the Inverurie home. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Inside the Inverurie home. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Dr Maria Rocha Nunez and turkey farmer Craig Michie live in a self-built home in Inverurie with their children Violeta, 9, and Matias, 5.

The four-bed farmhouse is on the site of the Michie family’s turkey farm at Lochend of Barra.

Here, Maria takes us inside for a look around…

Colombian inspiration for Inverurie home

Maria at home. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Craig and I met in Colombia, while he was travelling. We ended up travelling together for four months and then lived in Bogota, Columbia’s capital, before moving to Scotland 12 years ago.

When we returned to Scotland, we moved into a two-bed croft house in Oldmeldrum. Craig’s family has run their farm on Lochend of Barra in Inverurie for several generations. It made sense for us to move to the farm to help run it. We now operate our Barra Bronzes Turkey farm from here.

Inside Maria’s home. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
The kitchen. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

As Craig’s parents stay in the farmhouse, we decided to build our own home. We started in 2020 but due to the pandemic, we moved in August 2021. The garden is still a work in progress!

Our home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large open plan kitchen, dining and living area. We also have a home office, gym and a snug room upstairs that opens on to a balcony with amazing views.

One of the hallways. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

I wanted a contemporary rural family home with a barn shape to mirror the farm. We used external materials that were sympathetic to the area such as slate roof, slate slabs, stone cladding from a local quarry and wood cladding.

Interiors of the stylish Inverurie home

For the interiors, I went for a mix of styles to reflect our bilingual, mixed family. I love some traditional British style like the rich velvet Chesterfield sofas and the shaker style kitchen but I also wanted to inject a very Latin American feel to the interior, with lots of hand-made accessories, and natural materials such as cane, rattan, bamboo, wood and linen.

The colour palette has a bright and neutral background to create a calming effect.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
The stunning lounge. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Another seating area. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

I used Farrow & Ball’s Ammonite, Wevet and Skimming Stone throughout. I use pops of colour to add interest and personality to the space through furniture, accessories and tiles.

I love bold tiles, which we sourced from the Inverurie Tile centre, Ca’pietra and Claybrook Studio. My ultimate accessories are plants and lots of them! The staghorn fern that sits proudly in the middle of the open plan area reminds me of home.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
The bathroom. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Our big furniture items mostly come from our local furniture shop, Anderson’s of Inverurie. Our Pierre Jeanneret style chairs are definitely my favourite items.

Our accessories are little finds from our trips. Some favourites are my Moroccan rug and maracas from Colombia.

The views

We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful part of Aberdeenshire, so wanted a lot of glass to allow for beautiful views. Most rooms face west, as this maximises the best view and gives us lovely evening sun.

In the garden. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
The stunning view. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
The gym. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

The best feature is all the glazing that offers large, panoramic uninterrupted views of the beautiful site. They fill the house with light throughout the day. I have my morning coffee in the kitchen getting all the east morning light, and I get the lovely sunset and evening light.

We also gain a lot of solar heat, so the rooms are cosy and bright. There is no wasted space. We use every room every day. This house definitely enhances our lives.

See more of Maria’s Inverurie home on Instagram @casa.barra.interior

