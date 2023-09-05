Suite success: Lift your lounge with the perfect sofa and chairs

The perfect suite can really elevate your lounge. If you buy the right sofa and chairs, an other-wise drab room can be transformed into a stylish haven in which to relax.

There’s a huge range of suites out there for you to choose from. You can go for traditional to contemporary, recliners and round-armed, three-piece or two-piece, fabric or leather. The choice really is yours.

There are some great deals on offer at present but many suppliers are putting in place a Christmas cut-off. So if you want to give your living room a fresh new look in time for the festive season, now’s the time to act.

We’ve teamed up with Celebrations of Turriff who have put together some enticing delivery deals for the next month to point you in the direction of some of the best suites out there.

G Plan your way to stylish living

If you’re looking to buy a new sofa and chairs, G Plan may have the ones for you. These swish suites are among the best out there and Celebrations has a range of 10 different options to choose from. They include the stylish Seattle with its lush fabric coverings and deep cushions, making it the last word in comfort.

Then there’s the elegant Kingsbury recliner which is perfect for those looking to sit back and forget the world’s stresses and strains.

G Plan sofas are handcrafted in the UK and include options such as power recliner and USB charging ports. They also have a 25-year timber frame and frame construction guarantee.

Celebrations is offering Express Delivery on selected models and covers of its G Plan sofas from September 5 to October 5. It means you can have them set up in your home in half the normal time.

Unwind and relax with La-Z-Boy

Celebrations also has seven models of the popular La-Z-Boy range. They include the Winchester, Paris, Otta, Kenzie, Harrison, Baxter and Anderson. La-Z-Boy sofas and chairs are all recliners and are made from the highest quality materials. They are comfortable and luxurious, and come in a wide range of styles to ensure you’ll find something to fit your home.

There are two-seater and three-seater versions available and you can accessorise them with a trendy footstool to complete the look in your lounge.

So much choice at Celebrations of Turriff

In total there are more than 60 ranges of sofas, chairs and dining furniture at Celebrations of Turriff. Other ranges of suites include the popular and elegant Parker Knoll as well as Harris Tweed, Celebrity and Sherborne.

And if you’re wanting to freshen up your bedroom instead, there’s a huge choice for that too. Celebrations’ selection of beds includes the Hypnos range, which is so comfortable it’s truly the stuff of your dreams.

The store with a little bit more

Celebrations of Turriff is a family-owned business that has been a focal point of the Aberdeenshire community since 1994. Its offering includes extensive ranges of homeware, gifts, toys, beds, carpets and furniture, as well as a coffee parlour, restaurant and extensive parking. It’s open seven days a week and only closes on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and January 1 and 2. Whether you’re looking to decorate your bedroom, revamp the lounge, stock up in the kitchen or get a great gift for friends and family, Celebrations of Turriff will have something for you.

So if you’re looking to buy a new sofa and chairs, why not try Celebrations of Turriff?