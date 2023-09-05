Suite success: Lift your lounge with the perfect sofa and chairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Suite success: Lift your lounge with the perfect sofa and chairs

A guide to adding some style to your living room

In partnership with Celebrations of Turriff
The G Plan Kingsbury suite in cream leather.
The G Plan Kingsbury can add a touch of sophistication to your lounge.

The perfect suite can really elevate your lounge. If you buy the right sofa and chairs, an other-wise drab room can be transformed into a stylish haven in which to relax.

There’s a huge range of suites out there for you to choose from. You can go for traditional to contemporary, recliners and round-armed, three-piece or two-piece, fabric or leather. The choice really is yours.

There are some great deals on offer at present but many suppliers are putting in place a Christmas cut-off. So if you want to give your living room a fresh new look in time for the festive season, now’s the time to act.

We’ve teamed up with Celebrations of Turriff who have put together some enticing delivery deals for the next month to point you in the direction of some of the best suites out there.

G Plan your way to stylish living

The G Plan Seattle sofa with grey fabric covering
G Plan’s Seattle sofa will make for a stylish addition to any living room.

If you’re looking to buy a new sofa and chairs, G Plan may have the ones for you. These swish suites are among the best out there and Celebrations has a range of 10 different options to choose from.  They include the stylish Seattle with its lush fabric coverings and deep cushions, making it the last word in comfort.

Then there’s the elegant Kingsbury recliner which is perfect for those looking to sit back and forget the world’s stresses and strains.

G Plan sofas are handcrafted in the UK and include options such as power recliner and USB charging ports. They also have a 25-year timber frame and frame construction guarantee.

Celebrations is offering Express Delivery on selected models and covers of its G Plan sofas from September 5 to October 5. It means you can have them set up in your home in half the normal time.

Unwind and relax with La-Z-Boy

The Lay-Z-Boy Baxter and chair in dark grey fabric.
The Lay-Z-Boy Baxter is perfect for lounging around in.

Celebrations also has seven models of the popular La-Z-Boy range. They include the Winchester, Paris, Otta, Kenzie, Harrison, Baxter and Anderson. La-Z-Boy sofas and chairs are all recliners and are made from the highest quality materials. They are comfortable and luxurious, and come in a wide range of styles to ensure you’ll find something to fit your home.

There are two-seater and three-seater versions available and you can accessorise them with a trendy footstool to complete the look in your lounge.

So much choice at Celebrations of Turriff

The Hypnos Orthocare Support bed
The Hypnos Orthocare Support bed is one of many quality products available at Celebrations.

In total there are more than 60 ranges of sofas, chairs and dining furniture at Celebrations of Turriff. Other ranges of suites include the popular and elegant Parker Knoll as well as Harris Tweed, Celebrity and Sherborne.

And if you’re wanting to freshen up your bedroom instead, there’s a huge choice for that too. Celebrations’ selection of beds includes the Hypnos range, which is so comfortable it’s truly the stuff of your dreams.

The store with a little bit more

Boston sofa
You can browse an enormous range of sofas and chairs at Celebrations of Turriff.

Celebrations of Turriff is a family-owned business that has been a focal point of the Aberdeenshire community since 1994. Its offering includes extensive ranges of homeware, gifts, toys, beds, carpets and furniture, as well as a coffee parlour, restaurant and extensive parking. It’s open seven days a week and only closes on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and January 1 and 2. Whether you’re looking to decorate your bedroom, revamp the lounge, stock up in the kitchen or get a great gift for friends and family, Celebrations of Turriff will have something for you.

So if you’re looking to buy a new sofa and chairs, why not try Celebrations of Turriff? 

