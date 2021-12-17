Charming Aberdeen family home on the market for £375k

An error occurred. Please try again.

This superb semi-detached home in Craigiebuckler is the perfect place to put down family roots.

Bright, modern and stylish throughout, 22 Kinaldie Crescent has three or four bedrooms, two public rooms as well as a lounge, dining room, kitchen, shower room, bathroom, courtyard and extensive garden grounds.

Not only that but the current owners have obtained full planning permission and a building warrant for a four to six-bedroomed detached house within the grounds.

After admiring the charming home from the outside, it just gets even better inside where the warm homely tone continues.

First impressions

After storing your coats and jackets in either the built-in cupboard in the vestibule or in the under-stair cupboard in the hall, it’s time to head through to the main hub of the home, the lounge.

Cosy and comfortable, the spacious lounge is the perfect place to relax with a cuppa while gazing out to the front of the property.

This room is also ideal for entertaining as it is semi open-plan with a dining room which in turn leads to a fantastic dining kitchen.

Rangemaster cooker

From the quality fitted cream storage units and the dining bar to the six-burner Rangemaster cooker and integrated appliances, the dining kitchen certainly has all the right ingredients.

And to make moving in less hassle, the fridge/freezer will remain alongside the Miele automatic washing machine and tumble dryer which are concealed within a tall cupboard, while there is a further built-in shelved cupboard.

The dining kitchen also has a door which leads out to a secluded courtyard where alfresco dining can be enjoyed.

Cosy bedrooms

Meanwhile, a rear hall leads to a large family room which could be turned into a master suite if required as there is a quality fitted shower room.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

Outside, family barbecues can be enjoyed in the large and private back garden while parking is taken care of with a driveway and a garage.

Other key features include gas fired central heating, double glazing, security alarm system and a loft.

It’s worth noting that all fitted floor coverings, curtains, blinds, light fittings, integrated and free-standing kitchen appliances are included in the sale.

To book a viewing

22 Kinaldie Crescent, Craigiebuckler, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £375,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636 or check out the website.