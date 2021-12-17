Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Charming Aberdeen family home on the market for £375k

By Rosemary Lowne
December 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
Home with heart: Kinaldie Crescent is ideal for family living.
Home with heart: Kinaldie Crescent is ideal for family living.

This superb semi-detached home in Craigiebuckler is the perfect place to put down family roots.

Bright, modern and stylish throughout, 22 Kinaldie Crescent has three or four bedrooms, two public rooms as well as a lounge, dining room, kitchen, shower room, bathroom, courtyard and extensive garden grounds.

Unwind in style: Precious family time can be enjoyed in the beautiful and bright lounge.

Not only that but the current owners have obtained full planning permission and a building warrant for a four to six-bedroomed detached house within the grounds.

After admiring the charming home from the outside, it just gets even better inside where the warm homely tone continues.

Bringing the outdoors in: The family room enjoys wonderful views over the beautiful garden.

First impressions

After storing your coats and jackets in either the built-in cupboard in the vestibule or in the under-stair cupboard in the hall, it’s time to head through to the main hub of the home, the lounge.

Cosy and comfortable, the spacious lounge is the perfect place to relax with a cuppa while gazing out to the front of the property.

This room is also ideal for entertaining as it is semi open-plan with a dining room which in turn leads to a fantastic dining kitchen.

Cook up a storm: The dining kitchen is ideal for family bake-offs.

Rangemaster cooker

From the quality fitted cream storage units and the dining bar to the six-burner Rangemaster cooker and integrated appliances, the dining kitchen certainly has all the right ingredients.

And to make moving in less hassle, the fridge/freezer will remain alongside the Miele automatic washing machine and tumble dryer which are concealed within a tall cupboard, while there is a further built-in shelved cupboard.

The dining kitchen also has a door which leads out to a secluded courtyard where alfresco dining can be enjoyed.

Setting the scene: From Sunday roasts to Christmas dinner, the dining room is ideal for entertaining.

Cosy bedrooms

Meanwhile, a rear hall leads to a large family room which could be turned into a master suite if required as there is a quality fitted shower room.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

Dream big: The bedrooms are bright and spacious.

Outside, family barbecues can be enjoyed in the large and private back garden while parking is taken care of with a driveway and a garage.

Other key features include gas fired central heating, double glazing, security alarm system and a loft.

It’s worth noting that all fitted floor coverings, curtains, blinds, light fittings, integrated and free-standing kitchen appliances are included in the sale.

The grass is greener: The current owners have planning permission to build another home in the large garden grounds.

To book a viewing

22 Kinaldie Crescent, Craigiebuckler, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £375,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP on 01224 564636 or check out the website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]