This £1.2m Aberdeen home next to exclusive course will suit golfers down to a tee

Golf fans are sure to be impressed by this fore-midable six-bedroom house.

Located at the entrance to Deeside Golf Club, the exceptional two-floor property is perfect for those who enjoy teeing off.

Set out over two floors, the spectacular home in Golf Road, Bieldside, boasts three reception rooms and five bathrooms.

Formal lounge

The bright and welcoming entrance vestibule sets a stylish tone and leads through to a stunning large open hallway and a cloakroom.

At the heart of the home is the attractive formal lounge with a wood-burning stove and French doors which lead out to a decked area.

Also impressive is the beautiful informal sitting room which is ideal for day to day relaxing or can be used as an additional bedroom.

Open-plan dining kitchen/family room

One of the many stand-out features of this home is the chic open-plan dining kitchen/family room which has direct access to the garden and the patio areas.

Also on the ground floor is a large utility room and a spacious guest double bedroom with an en suite shower room.

Magnificent master bedroom

Upstairs, relaxation is taken to a whole new level thanks to a warm and cosy landing which was made for curling up with a book.

And if a good master bedroom is at the top of your property wish-list then the principal bedroom will not disappoint.

Together with a walk-in dressing area and an en suite, this room also enjoys breathtaking views over the golf course.

Large gardens

Also on this floor is two double bedrooms with a shared Jack and Jill en suite shower room, a further spacious bedroom and a luxury fitted family bathroom.

Outside, the gardens are the green icing on the cake as there is a big back garden with a large area of lawn as well as a patio area and a decked sitting area which would be ideal for alfresco dining.

In addition, there is outside lighting, an external water tap, a waterproof external power point, a garden shed and a double garage with power and light.

Other key features include a driveway with space for several cars as well as a security alarm, gas central heating, and underfloor heating throughout most of the ground floor.

This property also has a natural slate roof, solid hardwood windows, doors and internal finishings and high ceilings.

Location-wise, Bieldside is a highly desirable suburb approximately four miles to the south-west of Aberdeen on the main route to Royal Deeside.

Close to schools

There is a variety of sporting and leisure pursuits on your doorstep including sports clubs and woodland walks along the Old Deeside Railway Line.

Education is catered for in the area with various private schools available in the city centre while commuting to Westhill, Dyce and Aberdeen Airport is easy.

To book a viewing

27 Golf Road, Bieldside, Aberdeen, is on the market for £1.2 million.

To arrange a viewing phone Aberdein Considine on 01224 560218 or for more details check out the website.