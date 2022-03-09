This £1.2m Aberdeen home next to exclusive course will suit golfers down to a tee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

This £1.2m Aberdeen home next to exclusive course will suit golfers down to a tee

By Rosemary Lowne
March 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 9, 2022, 6:06 pm
Golfer's dream home: 27 Golf Road is situated at the entrance to Deeside Golf Club.
Golfer's dream home: 27 Golf Road is situated at the entrance to Deeside Golf Club.

Golf fans are sure to be impressed by this fore-midable six-bedroom house.

Located at the entrance to Deeside Golf Club, the exceptional two-floor property is perfect for those who enjoy teeing off.

Set out over two floors, the spectacular home in Golf Road, Bieldside, boasts three reception rooms and five bathrooms.

A view from the home to the golf course
Hole in one: The home enjoys views of the neighbouring golf course.

Formal lounge

The bright and welcoming entrance vestibule sets a stylish tone and leads through to a stunning large open hallway and a cloakroom.

At the heart of the home is the attractive formal lounge with a wood-burning stove and French doors which lead out to a decked area.

Also impressive is the beautiful informal sitting room which is ideal for day to day relaxing or can be used as an additional bedroom.

the living room is decorated with neutral colours
Immaculate lounge: The wood-burning stove sets the scene in the large lounge area.

Open-plan dining kitchen/family room

One of the many stand-out features of this home is the chic open-plan dining kitchen/family room which has direct access to the garden and the patio areas.

Also on the ground floor is a large utility room and a spacious guest double bedroom with an en suite shower room.

the large kitchen has an island and dining table along with two sets of glass doors
Spacious property: The home has loads of space for growing families.

Magnificent master bedroom

Upstairs, relaxation is taken to a whole new level thanks to a warm and cosy landing which was made for curling up with a book.

And if a good master bedroom is at the top of your property wish-list then the principal bedroom will not disappoint.

Together with a walk-in dressing area and an en suite, this room also enjoys breathtaking views over the golf course.

One bedroom features floor to ceiling windows
Wake up to wonderful views: You can eat, sleep and drink golf at this superb home.

Large gardens

Also on this floor is two double bedrooms with a shared Jack and Jill en suite shower room, a further spacious bedroom and a luxury fitted family bathroom.

Outside, the gardens are the green icing on the cake as there is a big back garden with a large area of lawn as well as a patio area and a decked sitting area which would be ideal for alfresco dining.

The modern exterior
Scenic location: The property has the countryside on its doorstep.

In addition, there is outside lighting, an external water tap, a waterproof external power point, a garden shed and a double garage with power and light.

Other key features include a driveway with space for several cars as well as a security alarm, gas central heating, and underfloor heating throughout most of the ground floor.

Superb storage: The property has an excellent double garage.

This property also has a natural slate roof, solid hardwood windows, doors and internal finishings and high ceilings.

Location-wise, Bieldside is a highly desirable suburb approximately four miles to the south-west of Aberdeen on the main route to Royal Deeside.

Close to schools

There is a variety of sporting and leisure pursuits on your doorstep including sports clubs and woodland walks along the Old Deeside Railway Line.

Education is catered for in the area with various private schools available in the city centre while commuting to Westhill, Dyce and Aberdeen Airport is easy.

To book a viewing

27 Golf Road, Bieldside, Aberdeen, is on the market for £1.2 million.

To arrange a viewing phone Aberdein Considine on 01224 560218 or for more details check out the website.

House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]