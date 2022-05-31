Fashion graduate puts her stamp on glorious west-end house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fashion graduate puts her stamp on glorious west-end house

By Jacqueline Wake Young
May 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 31, 2022, 8:12 am
Number 68 occupies a corner plot on Beechgrove Terrace in Aberdeen's west end.
One glance at the interior of 68 Beechgrove Terrace in Aberdeen’s west end and it is evident someone with an expert eye for design lives here.

Jane Sillett studied fashion illustration and design at Gray’s School of Art in the 1940s and that understanding of colour and composition clearly remains with her to this day.

Former design student Jane Sillett has enjoyed decorating 68 Beechgrove Terrace.

Curated pieces and a confident use of hues and patterns bring out the home’s traditional features to bold and beautiful effect.

“We moved here in 1966,” said Jane.

“We looked at many other properties then saw this one and I remember the stained glass and I liked it.

One of the first things Jane noticed about the house were the stained-glass windows.

Jane said she enjoys putting her own stamp on things.

“I love decorating, I just love it. I used to change it all the time, and I love colour,” she said.

“I’ve always drawn and painted and decorated. I’ve even decorated other people’s houses.

A tiled fireplace, Rangemaster cooker and Smeg retro-style dishwasher are striking features of the kitchen.

“My mother wanted me to be an architect but at that time it was only men really that got to be architects.

“Plus the fact I thought it might be dreadfully boring in parts!”

One of Jane’s favourite parts of the home is the hall and vestibule.

Asked what she likes most about the house, Jane said: “I like looking down the stairs to the vestibule with the stained-glass windows.

“When it’s sunny the colours shine through on to the floor.

“I also love the Victorian fireplaces with their tiles and the large windows filling the rooms with light.

A bold use of colour accentuates the traditional features of the bright entranceway.

“I’m a very keen gardener; when we came here there was no garden, just grass and a broken sundial.

“So I made the garden. It’s mostly roses, but also some herbaceous plants like delphiniums.

The garden is mainly filled with roses and has been a labour of love.

Location

“This is a friendly neighbourhood. I have lovely neighbours whom I know I will miss greatly when I leave.

“It is such a joy for me to be working in my garden and have passers-by stop to have a chat. Time disappears when I’m painting or amongst my roses.”

Period details are retained throughout the home.

Jane said the location of the property is also a huge bonus.

“The location is so central, next to nearly everything. It’s close to the hospital and town and the shopping on Rosemount.

“I have loved my time in this home and I will be sad to leave, but I will take all the happy memories with me.”

The lounge has the original cast-iron fireplace with tiled surround and a deep bay window.

The end-terraced traditional granite house has three bedrooms, two public rooms and three bathrooms.

Occupying a pleasant corner plot with secure off-street parking and garage the accommodation spans two floors.

Boasting many period features including dado rails, deep skirtings and ornate ceiling roses, the house benefits from the modern conveniences of double glazing and gas central heating.

The dining room, also with a fireplace, overlooks the garden and has dual-aspect glazing.

Entered via a hardwood front door with decorative stained-glass panelling, the vestibule is laid with Amtico flooring and leads to the hall which has a walk-in cloak cupboard with hanging space.

An extra-wide staircase ascends to the first floor with split-level landing.

The lounge has a bay window and many period features including a ceiling rose, cornicing and original cast-iron fireplace.

The house comes with off-street parking and garage, a major benefit being so close to the city centre.

The dining room has sunny dual-aspect windows overlooking the garden, also with original fireplace with cast-iron open fire, ornate tiling and wooden surround.

Leading on from the hall is the kitchen, fitted out with a good range of white units with Rangemaster gas range and striking Smeg retro-style dishwasher with space for a free-standing fridge freezer.

A wood-burning stove brings warmth and is a focal point to the room.

A utility room provides additional storage with wall-to-wall units and space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

Amtico flooring and an extra-wide staircase feature in the vestibule and hallway.

A window to the rear provides natural light and there is a door leading out to the garden.

Completing the ground floor is the bathroom, laid with floor tiles and fitted out with large bath with shower taps, wash hand basin and WC.

On the first floor, the shower room and bathroom are located on the rear landing.

Stairs continue to the main landing with access to the bedrooms.

Floored loft

The property is further enhanced by a large floored loft.

With Velux windows, power and light this versatile room could be further developed as a study or bedroom subject to the necessary consent being obtained.

Price over £390,000 with James & George Collie.

