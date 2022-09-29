Couple prove persistence pays off in hunt for dream Stonehaven home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moving house is known to be one of life’s most stressful experiences and for Tricia and Mike Roden their move was no exception.

Instantly falling in love with the new Stewart Milne Homes’ development at Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven, the couple wasted no time in securing a plot at the site.

But the rug was pulled from under their feet when the sale of their house fell through and they were forced to pull out.

Devastated after losing out on their dream home, the couple could have easily thrown in the towel.

Instead, this set-back only made the couple more determined as they finally sold their property in Bath and moved up to Aberdeenshire to continue their search.

Second chances don’t come around too often so when another property came up for sale at Dunnottar Park, the couple jumped at the chance to lay down roots there.

“Dunnottar Park was the perfect location for us,” says Tricia.

“While Mike and I are both from Scotland originally, we’ve lived in Bath for the last 13 years.

“However, with the arrival of our grandchildren, we knew we wanted to be closer to our son who lives in Glasgow and our daughter who stays in Aberdeenshire.”

Open plan kitchen/family room

Encompassing everything they were looking for in a new-build, Tricia and Mike settled on The Kingsley (Signature), a four-bedroom detached home with a spacious back garden overlooking Dunnottar Woods.

“Many new developments feel like long rows of houses which all look identical, but the differences in the home styles and designs at Dunnottar Park make them feel unique,” says Mike.

From an impressive living room and home office to a spacious open-plan kitchen / family room with French doors leading directly to the garden, the couple loved every inch of their new home.

Tricia said: “We fell in love with the interior layout and specification of The Kingsley (Signature), it really was our dream home,” says Tricia.

“It’s the perfect size for the two of us, but also has plenty of space for when our children and three grandchildren come to visit.

“The detached double garage was also a real draw as Mike loves his cars.”

Stellar support

The help the couple received from the team at Stewart Milne was also a big factor in their decision to buy their home.

“We’d been so impressed with the Stewart Milne Homes sales consultant, Claire, who had been our point of contact previously that we gave her a ring and it just so happened that phase two of Dunnottar Park had been released that day.

“We reserved a plot within an hour.

