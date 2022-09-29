Couple prove persistence pays off in hunt for dream Stonehaven home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Couple prove persistence pays off in hunt for dream Stonehaven home

By Rosemary Lowne
September 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Property dreams do come true: Tricia and Mike Roden prove that you should never give up on your dreams after finding their perfect property following an initial set-back.
Property dreams do come true: Tricia and Mike Roden prove that you should never give up on your dreams after finding their perfect property following an initial set-back.

Moving house is known to be one of life’s most stressful experiences and for Tricia and Mike Roden their move was no exception.

Instantly falling in love with the new Stewart Milne Homes’ development at Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven, the couple wasted no time in securing a plot at the site.

But the rug was pulled from under their feet when the sale of their house fell through and they were forced to pull out.

Devastated after losing out on their dream home, the couple could have easily thrown in the towel.

Instead, this set-back only made the couple more determined as they finally sold their property in Bath and moved up to Aberdeenshire to continue their search.

Second chances don’t come around too often so when another property came up for sale at Dunnottar Park, the couple jumped at the chance to lay down roots there.

Sleek interior: Mike and Tricia Roden sold their home in Bath and moved up to Aberdeenshire in their search for their perfect property.

“Dunnottar Park was the perfect location for us,” says Tricia.

“While Mike and I are both from Scotland originally, we’ve lived in Bath for the last 13 years.

“However, with the arrival of our grandchildren, we knew we wanted to be closer to our son who lives in Glasgow and our daughter who stays in Aberdeenshire.”

Open plan kitchen/family room

Encompassing everything they were looking for in a new-build, Tricia and Mike settled on The Kingsley (Signature), a four-bedroom detached home with a spacious back garden overlooking Dunnottar Woods.

“Many new developments feel like long rows of houses which all look identical, but the differences in the home styles and designs at Dunnottar Park make them feel unique,” says Mike.

From an impressive living room and home office to a spacious open-plan kitchen / family room with French doors leading directly to the garden, the couple loved every inch of their new home.

Happy place: Tricia and Mike Roden are loving life in their new home at Dunnottar Park.

Tricia said: “We fell in love with the interior layout and specification of The Kingsley (Signature), it really was our dream home,” says Tricia.

“It’s the perfect size for the two of us, but also has plenty of space for when our children and three grandchildren come to visit.

“The detached double garage was also a real draw as Mike loves his cars.”

Stellar support

The help the couple received from the team at Stewart Milne was also a big factor in their decision to buy their home.

“We’d been so impressed with the Stewart Milne Homes sales consultant, Claire, who had been our point of contact previously that we gave her a ring and it just so happened that phase two of Dunnottar Park had been released that day.

“We reserved a plot within an hour.

All the right ingredients: The sleek and stylish kitchen was one of the attractive features that caught Tricia and Mike’s eye.

For further information on Stewart Milne Homes’ Dunnottar Park development, visit the website www.stewartmilnehomes.com or phone 0845 366 4839.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

A good home office has natural daylight and greenery and ideally, not too many distractions.
Why a garden office could boost your productivity and property value
Esslemont Schoolhouse definitely gets a gold star for its wonderful accommodation and pretty garden.
Inside the £410k Ellon home with a sauna, hot tub and fairy trail
Number 4 Macaulay Place at Hazlehead, Aberdeen, was built by Kirkwood Homes and has a tranquil location.
Six impressive family homes for sale in the north and north-east
Have a nosy round three Bancon Homes developments this weekend to find out about their energy saving features.
Take an exclusive tour round north-east energy efficient properties
Post Thumbnail
Is your conservatory too cold in winter?
The grass is greener at 3 The Meadows.
Check out this five-bedroom Maryculter home on the market for £670k
A Japandi-style bathroom incorporates natural elements as well as calming colours.
How to create a bathroom sanctuary without blowing the budget
Heaven on earth: This stunning penthouse in Beechgrove Avenue is a sight to behold.
Luxury Aberdeen penthouse on the market for £375,000
Fancy your own loch? Lochside Lodge comes with its very own loch.
Six superb homes for sale across the north-east of Scotland
Private developers supply land and buildings to meet affordable housing planning requirements.
Industry body says developers deliver '90% of Scotland's affordable housing'

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
mobile speed camera
Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone
nuffield health aberdeen
Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices

Editor's Picks