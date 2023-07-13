First look at new Insch houses as construction work gets under way at the Rothney West development

High vis vests and hard hats will be spotted in Insch over the coming weeks as the first turf is cut at the new Rothney West Development.

Building work has begun in gusto at the new Drumrossie Homes development located next to Insch Golf Course in Aberdeenshire.

Although the 44 properties are still at construction stage, the developers have released artist’s impressions of The Lewis, the largest four-bedroom detached house-type which will go on sale for £474,995.

The epitome of stylish living, all the kitchens and bathrooms will be fitted by Laings, Inverurie.

Brimming with sleek fixtures and fittings, the homes will also have spacious gardens and driveways.

Work starts on 44 new Insch houses

Allan Brown, the managing director at Drumrossie Homes, says the properties will also have energy efficient features such as underfloor heating and air source heat pumps which enable homeowners to generate their own renewable heat and potentially save money on energy bills.

“The Rothney West project has been in the planning stage for quite some time so we are thrilled that work has officially started on the development,” says Allan.

“The new builds will sit in a prime location in the heart of Insch, within walking distance to the railway station and other amenities.

“These quality homes have been designed to the highest standards with energy efficiency in mind.”

Properties priced from £224,995

Located in Bruce Circle, a street name voted for by P5 and P6 pupils at Insch School, the house styles take their names from Scottish islands, including Barra, Tiree, Jura, Harris, Iona, Skye and Lewis.

The Barra is a two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow priced at £224,995 while The Tiree is a three-bedroom semi-detached home on the market for £264,995.

Also up for sale is The Jura, a three-bedroom detached bungalow priced at £319,995.

The Harris, Iona and Skye are all four-bedroom detached homes priced from £314,995 to £469,995.

Strong demand at Rothney West

Demand for the new builds are strong as two of the nine new homes in the first phase of the development have already been reserved.

Martyn Skinner, the project architect at Drumrossie Homes, believes the excellent location and the availability of part exchange will be appealing to families.

“The properties will be particularly attractive to local buyers as well as those who want to explore the countryside of Aberdeenshire,” says Martyn.

“Set in a desirable area, the homes are perfect for families and couples alike.

“The availability of part exchange will help families to bridge the gap and allow them to seamlessly move from their current property into a more suitably sized home.”

For more details

For more information on Rothney West, cheeck out the website www.drumrossie.com or email sales@drumrossie-property.com

