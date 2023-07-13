First look at new Insch houses as construction work gets under way at the Rothney West development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at new Insch houses as construction work gets under way at the Rothney West development

Building work has started at the 44 home development with prices starting at £224,995.

By Rosemary Lowne
Work is underway at the new Rothney West development in Insch. Pictured from left are Stephen Westall, sales and marketing executive; Allan Brown, managing director and Martyn Skinner, project architect at Drumrossie Homes. Image: Engage PR
Work is underway at the new Rothney West development in Insch. Pictured from left are Stephen Westall, sales and marketing executive; Allan Brown, managing director and Martyn Skinner, project architect at Drumrossie Homes. Image: Engage PR

High vis vests and hard hats will be spotted in Insch over the coming weeks as the first turf is cut at the new Rothney West Development.

Building work has begun in gusto at the new Drumrossie Homes development located next to Insch Golf Course in Aberdeenshire.

Although the 44 properties are still at construction stage, the developers have released artist’s impressions of The Lewis, the largest four-bedroom detached house-type which will go on sale for £474,995.

The epitome of stylish living, all the kitchens and bathrooms will be fitted by Laings, Inverurie.

Brimming with sleek fixtures and fittings, the homes will also have spacious gardens and driveways.

This artist’s impression shows what The Lewis house type will look like. Image: Engage PR

Work starts on 44 new Insch houses

Allan Brown, the managing director at Drumrossie Homes, says the properties will also have energy efficient features such as underfloor heating and air source heat pumps which enable homeowners to generate their own renewable heat and potentially save money on energy bills.

“The Rothney West project has been in the planning stage for quite some time so we are thrilled that work has officially started on the development,” says Allan.

“The new builds will sit in a prime location in the heart of Insch, within walking distance to the railway station and other amenities.

“These quality homes have been designed to the highest standards with energy efficiency in mind.”

This artist’s impressions shows what the sleek and stylish Lewis house type could be like inside. Image: Engage PR

Properties priced from £224,995

Located in Bruce Circle, a street name voted for by P5 and P6 pupils at Insch School, the house styles take their names from Scottish islands, including Barra, Tiree, Jura, Harris, Iona, Skye and Lewis.

The Barra is a two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow priced at £224,995 while The Tiree is a three-bedroom semi-detached home on the market for £264,995.

Also up for sale is The Jura, a three-bedroom detached bungalow priced at £319,995.

The Harris, Iona and Skye are all four-bedroom detached homes priced from £314,995 to £469,995.

All the kitchens and bathrooms will be fitted by Laings, Inverurie. The photo is an artist’s impression. Image: Engage PR

Strong demand at Rothney West

Demand for the new builds are strong as two of the nine new homes in the first phase of the development have already been reserved.

Martyn Skinner, the project architect at Drumrossie Homes, believes the excellent location and the availability of part exchange will be appealing to families.

“The properties will be particularly attractive to local buyers as well as those who want to explore the countryside of Aberdeenshire,” says Martyn.

“Set in a desirable area, the homes are perfect for families and couples alike.

“The availability of part exchange will help families to bridge the gap and allow them to seamlessly move from their current property into a more suitably sized home.”

This aerial view of the Rothney West development brings to life its beautiful coutryside setting. Image: Engage PR

For more details

For more information on Rothney West, cheeck out the website www.drumrossie.com or email sales@drumrossie-property.com

And for more property news, click here.

