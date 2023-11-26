Historic converted mill with glass floor view, water wheels and a whisky snug in Peterculter up for sale

A historic Aberdeenshire mill with several unique features, including a glass floor and whisky snug has been listed for £795,000.

Known as Upper Kennerty Mill in Peterculter, the old mill has been transformed, while also maintaining several historic elements.

The category-B listed mill, which sits along the Culter Burn, was once used for flour production and retains much of its heritage.

This includes two large water wheels attached to the outside of the building, while an indoor glass floor showcases the gears and mechanism of the mill machinery.

While the building dates back to 1838, the interior has been transformed into a modern and stylish five-bedroom home.

Set over two floors, the ground floor comprises a lounge with stairs up to the first floor.

Off the living room is the kitchen/dining area, where along one side is a glass floor looking down onto the water mill machinery.

The space is nicely appointed with a sleek, modern design, hardwood floors and French doors outside.

Property includes two water wheels attached to the side

From this area, you can also access the whisky snug, which could also be a fifth double bedroom. This room has wooden ceiling beams and exposed brick.

Also on the ground floor is a shower room, plant room and pantry as well as the large deck area, which looks out onto the mill’s spillway.

On the second floor, there are two separate sections, with one accessed via stairs in the living room and the other near the whisky snug.

The section above the living room consists of a bedroom with an ensuite and offers a lot of privacy.

In the other second-floor area is the huge master bedroom with a dressing area and ensuite with windows overlooking the garden and Culter Burn.

It has high walls and a semi-vaulted ceiling with several skylights, allowing a ton of natural light into the space.

There are also two double bedrooms as well as a large bathroom all connected via a landing. Most upper floor areas have been laid with plush grey carpets.

Also, there are three large grain storage rooms on the lower ground floor, providing additional storage space for the new owners.

Outside, the property offers a large paved patio area overlooking to Culter Burn with access over the spillway via two footbridges.

The property has been listed by Galbraith for a guide price of £795,000.