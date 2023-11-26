Historic converted mill with glass floor view, water wheels and a whisky snug in Peterculter up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Historic converted mill with glass floor view, water wheels and a whisky snug in Peterculter up for sale

The property which has five bedrooms and many unique features has been listed for £795,000.

By Ross Hempseed
Upper Kennerty Mill in Peterculter.
Upper Kennerty Mill in Peterculter. Image: Galbraith.

A historic Aberdeenshire mill with several unique features, including a glass floor and whisky snug has been listed for £795,000.

Known as Upper Kennerty Mill in Peterculter, the old mill has been transformed, while also maintaining several historic elements.

The category-B listed mill, which sits along the Culter Burn, was once used for flour production and retains much of its heritage.

This includes two large water wheels attached to the outside of the building, while an indoor glass floor showcases the gears and mechanism of the mill machinery.

The lounge. Image: Galbraith.

While the building dates back to 1838, the interior has been transformed into a modern and stylish five-bedroom home.

Set over two floors, the ground floor comprises a lounge with stairs up to the first floor.

The kitchen/dining room. Image: Galbraith.

Off the living room is the kitchen/dining area, where along one side is a glass floor looking down onto the water mill machinery.

The space is nicely appointed with a sleek, modern design, hardwood floors and French doors outside.

Glass floor in the dining area. Image: Galbraith.

Property includes two water wheels attached to the side

From this area, you can also access the whisky snug, which could also be a fifth double bedroom. This room has wooden ceiling beams and exposed brick.

Also on the ground floor is a shower room, plant room and pantry as well as the large deck area, which looks out onto the mill’s spillway.

Upper Kennerty Mill in Peterculter.
The whisky snug. Image: Galbraith.

On the second floor, there are two separate sections, with one accessed via stairs in the living room and the other near the whisky snug.

The section above the living room consists of a bedroom with an ensuite and offers a lot of privacy.

In the other second-floor area is the huge master bedroom with a dressing area and ensuite with windows overlooking the garden and Culter Burn.

It has high walls and a semi-vaulted ceiling with several skylights, allowing a ton of natural light into the space.

The master bedroom. Image: Galbraith.

There are also two double bedrooms as well as a large bathroom all connected via a landing. Most upper floor areas have been laid with plush grey carpets.

Also, there are three large grain storage rooms on the lower ground floor, providing additional storage space for the new owners.

Upper Kennerty Mill in Peterculter.
The large patio area out the back. Image: Galbraith.

Outside, the property offers a large paved patio area overlooking to Culter Burn with access over the spillway via two footbridges.

The property has been listed by Galbraith for a guide price of £795,000.

More from Property

Five-bedroom home with private sauna.
Stylish Deeside home with built-in sauna on the market for £590,000
New homes have gone on the market at the Charleston development in Cove.
New £245,000 homes all wrapped up for Christmas at Charleston in Cove
The Arduthie Tea Rooms based on Anne Street in Stonehaven.
Last-ditch effort to find buyer for Arduthie Tea Rooms as Stonehaven cafe to close
Five-bedroom property for sale in Stonehaven.
'Luxury' five-bedroom home with massive entertaining area near Stonehaven hits the market
udny lakehouse
Inside huge £500k Udny bungalow with 'breathtaking' lakeside views on exclusive estate
It is felt the planned battery plant would help make Inverness Caledonian Thistle financially stable
Inverness Caley Thistle battery storage plan decision delayed for site visit
The church held its last regular service in January 2022
Disused Old High Church could have new buyer next week
Treeton Steading, a magnificent four-bedroom farmhouse on Moray Firth, is on sale for £950,000. Image: Strutt & Parker
Treeton Steading: Stunning 1880s farmhouse with dream garden, stables, and library on sale
Danny Ockilson and his wife Sophia have used colours and quirky accessories to add some pizzazz to their property.
Danny and Sophia add colour and character to their Aberdeen home
This stunning five-bedroom home enjoys amazing views over Cooper Park.
Stylish Elgin home overlooking Cooper Park on the market for £435,000

Conversation