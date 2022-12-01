UTG advent calendar: A new surprise behind each door as we tracked pre-Christmas opening

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The opening of Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) opened two days before Christmas Eve.

Long overdue public access was restored – beating the council’s own deadline and Santa’s arrival in the Granite City.

To track progress, we launched our UTG-themed advent calendar to see how far through December we would before its gates opened.

With turf not being laid until the spring, all that remained at the start of the month was cladding beneath the new walkways along Union Terrace.

UTG opening long-awaited for Aberdeen die hards

For some, peering down into the sunken Victorian gardens has been like a glimpse into St Nicholas’s workshop at the North Pole.

The council’s contractor (or elves if we are really running with this) Balfour Beatty was expected to finish the work last summer.

Coronavirus, war in Ukraine, supply issues and bad weather have been blamed for their continued presence.

A ‘soft opening’ was abandoned at the last minute in April. It was another blow to those excited to enjoy the new-look UTG.

We have been covering the ups and downs of this unlikely Christmas tale since March, originally counting down to that ill-fated April date.

Miracle Below Union Street: UTG open by Christmas

But now, as all stories of Christmas miracles go, everything came good by December 25.

With November come and gone so too was the promise of opening being a “matter of weeks” from October 6.

Please enjoy the advent calendar.

We hope it will provide some news, light-hearted snapshots of the gardens through the years and winter-warming nostalgia.

