Home News

Weekend court roll – a TikTok paedophile and truck show bust-up

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

By The crime and courts team
Post Thumbnail

Aberdeen man admits inviting underage girls to his flat for sex

An Aberdeen man has been placed on the sex offenders register after he groomed and had sex with two underage girls.

Richard Preston appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted charges related to texting the teenagers, who were 14 and 15 at the time, to arrange the sexual encounters.

Richard Preston at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Richard Preston appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted having unlawful sex with teenage girls. Image: DC Thomson.

The 33-year-old also pleaded guilty to two further charges of engaging in sexual intercourse with the teenage girls, who he knew were under the age of 16.

It is stated in the charges that Preston knowingly communicated with each girl separately and gave them directions to his home.

Drunk who sang Rangers sectarian song insists he’s not anti-Catholic

A drunk who started singing a Rangers sectarian song as police were trying to deal with an ongoing incident has insisted he is not anti-Catholic.

Samuel Bliss was told to stop by officers at the scene on Elgin’s City Arms Close but refused, shouting: “It’s ok. I am English”.

Samuel Bliss appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Samuel Bliss appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.

It was then that police decided to arrest the 28-year-old, who spat in an officer’s face as he was led to the waiting police van.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Bliss was restrained by officers just after midnight on October 23 2021 when he assaulted the officer.

Thug warned he faces prison unless he stops violent offending

A violent attacker from Aberdeen has been warned he will face prison time unless he turns his life around after repeatedly assaulting police officers.

Max Hosie admitted spitting directly into the face of a police constable when officers visited at a flat in the centre of Aberdeen due to reports Hosie had suffered a broken leg and wouldn’t leave.

Max Hosie
Max Hosie has been warned by a sheriff he must behave or go to prison. Image: DC Thomson.

When Hosie, 20, feigned unconsciousness, he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and continued to act in a violent manner, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Hosie, who has a previous conviction for violence, also used a homophobic slur.

Paedophile jailed again after joining TikTok

A convicted sex offender from Aberdeen broke the law again on the day he was released from prison — by setting up a TikTok account.

Mark Innes, 31, had been sentenced at the city’s sheriff court in July 2020 for four offences – two related to sexual communication with a child and two for revenge porn.

Aberdeen paedophile Mark Innes has been jailed after he accessed TikTok.
Aberdeen paedophile Mark Innes has been jailed after he accessed TikTok. Image: Cumbria Police

Innes — never previously in trouble — was handed a nine-month prison term and was ordered, indefinitely, to comply with sex offender register requirements which barred him from setting up social media accounts.

Prosecutor Steven Ball told Carlisle Crown Court: “On July 1 2023, Police Scotland advised local police that the defendant was staying with his girlfriend in the Carlisle area.”

Man jailed after making arson threat to Facebook ‘friend’

A man who used Facebook to threaten to burn down the house of an acquaintance has been jailed for six months.

Logan Williamson had been communicating with the man, who he knew from his local area, on the social media giant’s Messenger platform.

Logan Williamson was jailed for six months at Tain Sheriff Court.
Logan Williamson was jailed for six months at Tain Sheriff Court.

Williamson, 22, appeared via videolink from custody at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident in Fleming Way, Invergordon, and elsewhere, on April 22 of last year.

Fiscal depute David Morton told the court that Williamson and his victim were known to each other.

Pony porn man fitted tracking device to animal abuser’s car

A man who was jailed for distributing disgusting videos of two people having sex with horses has now admitted fitting a tracking device to one of the perverts’ cars.

Mark Findlater previously admitted distributing “obscene material” of Jordan Turnbull and Joshua Lee-Paterson “engaging in sexual activities with horses”.

Mark Findlater, right.
Mark Findlater, right. Image: DC Thomson

Findlater, now 36, even sent the vile photographs to The Press and Journal, leading to him, and Turnbull and Lee-Paterson, being prosecuted in court.

But now, Findlater has appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted stalking Lee-Paterson in the city and Aberdeenshire, even going as far as attaching a tracker to his car.

Thief fined just £360 after stealing ill mum’s £3,000 ring in hospital

A callous thief who stole a £3,000 ring from her ill mother in hospital has been fined just £360.

Victoria Stephen’s mum had been recovering from a stroke in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary when her daughter struck.

Victoria Stephen
Victoria Stephen leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

Hospital staff found Stephen, 38, grabbing her mother’s belongings before managing to make off with the jewellery, which was worth £3,000 and never recovered.

Sentence had been deferred for reports at an earlier hearing, but now Stephen, who admitted a charge of theft, has returned to the dock to learn her fate.

Boisterous banter’ boils over as haulage heavyweights clash

A man was left with a fractured cheekbone after friendly rivalries at Grampian Truck Show spilled over into violence.

Robert Elder, an HGV mechanic, had attended the popular event with his friend, a haulage contractor, when tempers boiled over in the bar area at Aberdeen Northern Marts, Thainstone.

The 30-year-old’s friend had been exchanging “boisterous banter” with an industry competitor when things went too far and the two began to grapple.

Elder took it upon himself to try and separate the pair and landed a punch to the side of the other man’s head.

Family’s festive fallout leads to blackmail bid

A Christmas family argument spiralled out of control when a man tried to extort hundreds of pounds from his father by threatening to torch his cars.

Andrew Wardhaugh tried to blackmail his dad in retaliation for his father reporting him to social services, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Wardhaugh, 30, repeatedly texted his 61-year-old dad demanding money and threatening to damage vehicles if he did not pay.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter said the family had come together to celebrate Christmas at Wardhaugh’s parents’ home in Lossiemouth.

Software developer took cocaine then drove to shop for dog food

A software developer took cocaine to help him redecorate after a bad night’s sleep – then drove to the shops for dog food.

Christian Nilssen had started using the drug during lockdown when struggling with his mental health.

But the 48-year-old, who hadn’t slept well prior to a planned day of DIY, discovered he still had some cocaine left over and decided to take it.

Later, after realising he was all out of dog food, he opted to drive to the shops and was pulled over on the A92 at School Wynd, Inverbervie.

Binge snatcher: Woman stole £600 of movies and TV shows from HMV

A woman has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after stealing almost £600 worth of DVDs from HMV in Aberdeen city centre.

Cody Smith helped herself to the huge haul of movies and TV shows but failed to make good her escape and was soon collared by security guards.

Shoplifter Cody Smith leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Shoplifter Cody Smith leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Appearing in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Smith admitted shoplifting from the Union Street store on May 9 last year.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court the DVDs were valued at £594.76.

Drunken racist’s festive fury in Aberdeen shop

A drunken racist attacked a shop worker with his walking stick, before returning on Christmas Day to continue his tirade of racial abuse.

Umberto Pallotta stormed into his local Keystore on Summerfield Terrace on Christmas Eve and immediately became aggressive towards a member of staff.

Umberto Pallotta
Umberto Pallotta leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

The 58-year-old branded his victim a “P***” and tried to force his way behind the till as the terrified man activated his personal panic alarm.

Pallotta then tried to batter the worker with his walking stick, before returning on Christmas Day and continuing the sickening racist abuse.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

