Weekend court roll – top lawyer and kitten con artist appear in dock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Weekend court roll – top lawyer and kitten con artist appear in dock

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

By The crime and courts team
Post Thumbnail

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Top lawyer accused of New Year’s Day assault

A north-east lawyer has appeared in court accused of assaulting his partner at a luxury hotel in Aberdeenshire on New Year’s Day.

Alexander Hutcheon appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing an allegation he assaulted her at the plush Meldrum House Hotel on the outskirts of Oldmeldrum.

It is understood the alleged incident took place on New Year’s Day following the hotel’s annual Hogmanay Tartan Ball dinner.

Hutcheon appeared in private in court accused of one charge of assault and a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Man jailed after threating to ‘slash faces’ at the Kirkwall Ba’

A man has been jailed after he threatened to slash faces and “slit a man’s jugular” at the Kirkwall Ba’ on New Year’s Day.

Ross Stevens had previously been spotted hitting lampposts and lying in the road where the traditional Orkney street game was about to be played.

Kirkwall Ba which returns this year in action with mass of people trying to get to the Ba
The incident took place at the Kirkwall Ba’. File image by Angus Blackburn/Shutterstock.

After loudly voicing his threats while spectators – including children – gathered in the streets, Stevens was surrounded by members of the public who kept him away from the game until police arrived.

The 35-year-old appeared via videolink from Kirkwall Sheriff Court before Sheriff Gary Aitken in Inverness.

Drunken football fan tipped out of wheelchair during Union Square struggle

A drunken football fan was tipped out of his wheelchair during a late-night struggle with security guards and police at Union Square.

Peter Lawrence had hit the drink after watching Aberdeen’s 1-0 win against Dundee United – but missed the last train home to Stonehaven.

Union Square has become a hotspot for youths causing trouble.
The incident took place in Union Square. Image: DC Thomson

The 38-year-old managed to get into Union Square, next to the train station, at 4.30am, but was asked to leave by security.

When he refused, a struggle broke out, during which he shouted, swore, made violent threats and knocked a security guard’s glasses off.

Teen girl denies school friend abducted her on 134-mile road trip

Concerned parents contacted police when they suspected their teenage daughter had been abducted by a former fellow school pupil and driven 134 miles to the Highlands.

But a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Kirsten Munn, now aged 18, had gone willingly with 17-year-old Joshua Moody on March 13 last year because she was “bored.”

Joshua Moody appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

However, she told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald that she became “worried” when Moody, now also aged 18, had taken her mobile phone off her because she was using it too much on the journey.

Questioned by fiscal depute Adele Gray, Miss Munn, from Stirlingshire, said she had been using her phone a lot to text her ex-boyfriend and her best pal at the time.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Man, 64, admits sexually assaulting teenager on Highland bus

A 64-year-old man who stroked a teenager’s thigh as she sat next to him on a bus has admitted sexual assault at Tain Sheriff Court.

Duncan Morrison had signalled the 15-year-old to sit in an empty seat beside him and asked where she lived before touching her leg.

When he began to move his hand up her thigh, the girl looked about “panicked” and another passenger stepped in, shouting at Morrison to stop.

The resourceful teen managed to snap a picture of Morrison on her mobile phone before he got off the bus and the matter was later reported to police.

Aberdeen man tried to drag female paramedic from ambulance

A man found unconscious in an Aberdeen street tried to drag a female paramedic out of an ambulance and ripped her clothing when she tried to help him.

Cameron McGrath was found lying on Victoria Road in Torry by armed police officers who summoned an ambulance to assist.

Cameron McGrath tried to drag a paramedic from an ambulance. Image: DC Thomson

But when the 32-year-old woke up on a stretcher in the ambulance, he tore off the medical equipment, jumped out of the vehicle’s side door and tried to drag one of the paramedics with him.

When he then collapsed again, he was taken to hospital where he tried to kick a police officer in the head and called them a “specky c***”.

Attacker who targeted girlfriend and her pensioner mum facing jail

A man who assaulted his girlfriend and her 79-year-old mother has been warned he may face jail.

Ian Docherty launched an attack on his partner after an argument at her mother’s Alness home.

But when the elderly woman attempted to intervene he sent her “flying” across the room with a push.

Docherty, 44, appeared from custody at Tain Sheriff Court to admit charges of assault and assault to injury against the mother and daughter respectively.

‘Devious’ woman tricked buyers with ‘kittens for sale’ scam

A fraudster who advertised kittens for sale online has been ordered to pay compensation after the prospective pet owners discovered it was a scam.

Vicki Clinton, 34, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted placing an ad on a Royal Deeside Facebook community page claiming she had kittens for sale.

Vicki Clinton advertised that she had kittens for sale in a “devious scheme” to make money. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.

Over nearly five months, nine people were taken in by the scheme, paying deposits that totalled £470.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that on November 21 2021 a number of people spotted a Gumtree advert had been posted on the Ballater and Crathie community Facebook page offering kittens for sale for £100 each.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Armed police swoop after man seen wielding sword

An Aberdeen couple were woken in the middle of the night by their drunken neighbour shouting and swearing in the stairwell – while wielding a sword.

Kyle O’Neill had been on an alcohol and drug binge when he took to the communal stairwell of the Bucksburn block of flats in the early hours of the morning.

Startled neighbours were woken by his shouts and screams, but their shock quickly turned to terror when they looked outside and saw he was holding the large weapon.

O’Neill, 34, brandished the sword at a female resident when she stepped out into the hallway, sending her fleeing back into her flat to call the police.

Jail for man who hounded ex and threatened to slit her new partner’s throat

A man who hounded his ex with repeated phone calls and threats to slit her new partner’s throat has been jailed for 10 months.

Ross Duncan was “unable to accept the relationship was over” after he split from his partner.

A picture of Ross Duncan
Ross Duncan was jailed for abuse of his ex-partner. Image: Facebook

When the woman went on a date with a new partner, Duncan confronted the pair and threatened violence towards the other man.

Duncan, 34, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his ex-partner.

Man assaulted paramedic after drunkenly falling down stairs at KFC

A man assaulted a paramedic who arrived to help him after he fell down the stairs at a KFC in Aberdeen.

Neil Alexander Duncan appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaulting the medic and also a police officer when he drunkenly caused a scene in the Aberdeen city centre branch of the fast-food chicken chain.

It was stated that Duncan, 57, struck the paramedic on the chest with his arm and kicked a police officer to the knee as they tried to help him.

His solicitor told the court that Duncan suffers from mental health issues and “can’t remember” how many beers he had consumed that day.

Elgin woman’s fake puppy scam

A pregnant Elgin woman has been sentenced to six months of good behaviour after taking £1,300 in a fraudulent puppy scam.

Expectant mother Kaitlyn Brown, 23, failed to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court to hear her sentence having sent in a sick note to the sheriff.

Kaitlyn Brown pretended she had puppies to sell and took more than £1,000 in deposits.

The court heard Brown had previously pled guilty to the con, which took place over two weeks last January.

Brown, of Thornhill Drive in Elgin, admitted taking deposits from dog-lovers for puppies she did not have.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

 

More from News

Drummuir Castle pictured.
New life for disused buildings in garden near Drummuir Castle and a vineyard planned…
Graham Hare carried out the majority of the scam at the Cocket Hat Shell garage in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Fuel fraudster offered to fill up strangers' cars - then put it on his…
Police are investigating an accident in which a man died (Joe Giddens/PA)
Man dead and woman in critical condition after three-vehicle crash
Tommy Conway grabs Bristol City’s equaliser in a 1-1 FA Cup third round draw at West Ham (John Walton/PA).
Tommy Conway equaliser earns Bristol City an FA Cup replay against West Ham
Kevin De Bruyne was back in action (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne returns as Phil Foden inspires FA Cup rout of Huddersfield
Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring Forest’s equaliser (Mike Egerton/PA)
Forest battle from two goals down to earn FA Cup replay against Blackpool
Luton played out a goalless draw at home to Bolton in the FA Cup third round (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luton frustrated by League One promotion hopefuls Bolton in FA Cup
A rescuer inspects the map of the Krizna Jama cave near Grahovo, Slovenia (Pop TV via AP)
Five people trapped in cave in Slovenia after heavy rain sees water levels rise
Image: DC Thomson.
Can you guess what movies and TV shows were filmed at these 7 north-east…
Bangladeshi polling officials empty the ballot boxes (Altaf Qadri/AP)
Sheikh Hasina set for fourth consecutive term as PM as Bangladesh goes to polls