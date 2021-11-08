Foodie takeover of empty Aberdeen buildings and Inverurie pub expansion approved

Here we have a look at the latest planning news from Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils.

This time our weekly Monday morning feature takes a look at the growing number of food firms snapping up empty retail units in Aberdeen city centre…

Nobody enjoys seeing so many abandoned shops, and it sounds like catering to locals’ tastebuds might be one way to fill some gaps.

CrossFit craze explodes in north-east

Firstly we have some good news for Inverurie fitness fans, as a local business is looking to expand.

CrossFit Shire is seeking permission to extend its premises at Burghmuir Circle by taking on a neighbouring unit.

The CrossFit phenomenon is based on a mixture of aerobic exercise, bodyweight techniques and weightlifting.

It sounds daunting, but fanatics say all workouts are scaled to your own abilities – so anyone can do it.

Spicy takeover for closed Aberdeen take-away

The boarded-up Golden Garden Chinese takeaway on Aberdeen’s Bridge Street is in for a new lease of life as a haven for fans of hot food.

The “fresh, fast and grilled” Chilli Flames chain, which has branches across the UK, is now keen to take over the spot.

A look at their menu reveals they offer jalapeno burgers, “spicy zinger” wraps and “flaming chicken strips”. Not for the faint-hearted.

Instagram baking sensation sets sights on Holburn Street shop

Eve Smith launched an online baking business called Fat Batch over Instagram after posts on her foodie page won her a legion of followers.

The oil and gas worker/eager home baker soon started selling cakes as a part-time job while on furlough, specialising in chunky cookies and other generously-proportioned treats.

Plans have now been lodged with Aberdeen City Council to open up a shop at 105-109 Holburn Street.

Blueprints show a shop and kitchen on the ground floor, with offices and a storeroom on the lower ground floor.

Bookies to become take-away

Elsewhere in Aberdeen, developers have lodged proposals to transform a former Coral bookies into a takeaway.

The building next to the Copper Beech Court housing estate has “been vacant for some time”.

Neil Rothnie Architects, on behalf of client Farouk Ahmed, say it’s “difficult to imagine what other use” the small unit could have.

Tofu, or not tofu?

An application to cater to the growing vegan food trend by converting the former Devanha Lounge in Aberdeen into a specialist cafe has been knocked back.

The lounge building forms part of the former Ferryhill Tavern, which has been turned into a Papa John’s pizza takeaway.

But the council’s planning committee sided with neighbours who complained it would “disturb the peace” and attract rats.

There were also concerns about the loss of parking spaces and impact on traffic.

Meanwhile, last week we reported on aims to bring a combined comic book shop and cafe to Union Street.

And recently, a “gourmet” kebab shop confirmed plans to take over the former Shoe Zone store nearby along the Granite Mile.

But it’s not just old shops being gobbled up by food firms…

In Kemnay, a former public toilet block is being turned into a new takeaway.

Successful applicant Joe Ghaly, who owns the Stead Inn in Potterton, says the new diner won’t be bog-standard.

But one neighbour on Aquithie Road objected to the plans, saying it would ruin her view while subjecting her to “noise and disturbance”.

The “distressed” local also claimed Kemnay was “already overpopulated” with take-aways.

Council planning bosses recently rubber-stamped the proposal however, as long as something is done to control the “odour”…

Fraserburgh flat to become beauty salon

Broch beautician Natalia Hajalawi is applying for retroactive planning permission after turning a first-floor flat on School Street into a salon.

Drag the black dot back and forth to see the changes –

Papers lodged with Aberdeenshire Council say she was unaware that approval would be needed prior to revamping the property.

Plans to double population of quiet north-east village leave locals unhappy

Aberdeenshire Council has signed off on plans for 43 new houses near Udny Station, which Claymore Homes says will “address local demand”.

The scheme will be built on an open field near to Udny Station Road, and comprise of three and four-bedroom properties.

Foveran Community Council had warned that there was “no need for new housing in the village”, and argued that plans to increase the population by about 50% would “change its character”.

They also worried about an increase in traffic, as there is no shop there and “all residents have to leave the village to buy daily essentials such as bread and milk”.

Inverurie Drouthy Laird pub is going up in the world

Finally, some news that Inverurie residents can raise a toast to….

The Drouthy Laird is topping up, by expanding into the upper floors of the premises on Blackhall Road.

Husband and wife Laird and Lesley Parker have been granted permission to create function suites on the first floor – meaning the bar will be able to hold 400 people at one time.

Meanwhile, the second and third floors will be converted into six en-suite bed and breakfast rooms.

Planners brushed aside two objections about possible parking problems.

Last month, Laird told us: “We have heard so many stories about how alive the whole place was back in the day, we’re definitely looking forward to seeing it being brought back to life!”

