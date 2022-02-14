Commuters in north and north-east warned of train delays amidst heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Commuters in north and north-east warned of train delays amidst heavy rain

By Lauren Robertson
February 14, 2022, 7:44 am
Trains across the country are having to abide by speed restrictions amidst heavy rain.

Services to Aberdeen, Inverness, Oban and Mallaig are among those affected.

These restrictions were originally due to end at around 8am, but ongoing bad weather has led them to be extended into Monday afternoon.

Though the heaviest rain has been around the central belt of Scotland, it has had a knock-on effect on services in the north and north-east.

Trains leaving Glasgow and Edinburgh will be going no faster than 40mph, or 20mph where line speed is 40mph or less.

According to ScotRail’s website, over half of its 41 routes are subject to delays and restrictions.

Delays are expected to affect other modes of transport throughout the coming week, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for strong winds.

Closer to normal service

Monday’s delays come after ScotRail announced its return to its pre-Christmas timeable. 

Covid related staff absences forced the transport provider to reduce its timetable over the festive period, but things will now begin to return to normal.

Though a number of staff remain off work, Scotrail has said it will now deliver around 2,000 services every day. 

