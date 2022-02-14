Commuters in north and north-east warned of train delays amidst heavy rain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains across the country are having to abide by speed restrictions amidst heavy rain.

Services to Aberdeen, Inverness, Oban and Mallaig are among those affected.

These restrictions were originally due to end at around 8am, but ongoing bad weather has led them to be extended into Monday afternoon.

Though the heaviest rain has been around the central belt of Scotland, it has had a knock-on effect on services in the north and north-east.

⚠️🌧️ As a result of severe weather, the following services may be affected by a blanket emergency speed restriction. These speed restrictions will remain in place until approximately 0800. However, due to the changing nature of the weather, this may be extended. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 14, 2022

Trains leaving Glasgow and Edinburgh will be going no faster than 40mph, or 20mph where line speed is 40mph or less.

According to ScotRail’s website, over half of its 41 routes are subject to delays and restrictions.

Delays are expected to affect other modes of transport throughout the coming week, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for strong winds.

Closer to normal service

Monday’s delays come after ScotRail announced its return to its pre-Christmas timeable.

Covid related staff absences forced the transport provider to reduce its timetable over the festive period, but things will now begin to return to normal.

Though a number of staff remain off work, Scotrail has said it will now deliver around 2,000 services every day.