POLL UPDATE: Mixed results on whether a businessman did the right thing with his sweary job advert

In a tighter than expected result, a poll asking your view after an Aberdeen cafe owner advertised for “non-mask wearers”, the non-rule breakers won.

We asked if you thought that the owner of Cafe 52, on Aberdeen’s The Green, was right when he posted a sweary advert calling for new staff members.

However, the majority of people didn’t agree with Mr Bothwell’s approach, many calling him unkind names.

Owner Steve Bothwell, said his initial advert calling for a “maskless, non virtue signaling waiter/ess” was “tongue in cheek”.

He said: “People need to stop being so serious.”

Mr Bothwell revealed yesterday that he had already been threatened, with a text telling him to watch his back.

But, the businessman who has been serving up food and drinks for 27 years, does have a fair bit of support for his opinions. And he has already managed to get one new member of staff from his appeal.

He says that his loyal regular customers are just happy to see their waiter/ess “smile”.

Aberdeen’s ‘answer to Donald Trump’

Our poll, that remains open, found that 54% of people felt that people should follow the rules set by the government. They thought that Cafe 52’s owner had taken the wrong approach.

While 41% of you agreed with Mr Bothwell – saying that people could employ who they wanted.

The remaining 5% gave some interesting, if not equally sweary, comments.

One called Mr Bothwell “Aberdeen’s answer to Mr Trump”. Another said the opposite, commenting: “We each have a social responsibility to protect the health of the vulnerable.”

Double standards

One person commented: “Up to them…no one said a word when [clothing store] Hollister advertised for only skinny people.”

