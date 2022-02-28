POLL UPDATE: Mixed results on whether a businessman did the right thing with his sweary job advert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

POLL UPDATE: Mixed results on whether a businessman did the right thing with his sweary job advert

By Louise Glen
February 28, 2022, 8:52 pm
Steve Bothwell of Cafe 52.
Steve Bothwell of Cafe 52.

In a tighter than expected result, a poll asking your view after an Aberdeen cafe owner advertised for “non-mask wearers”, the non-rule breakers won.

We asked if you thought that the owner of Cafe 52, on Aberdeen’s The Green, was right when he posted a sweary advert calling for new staff members.

However, the majority of people didn’t agree with Mr Bothwell’s approach, many calling him unkind names.

Owner Steve Bothwell, said his initial advert calling for a “maskless, non virtue signaling waiter/ess” was “tongue in cheek”.

He said: “People need to stop being so serious.”

A sweary job advert for an Aberdeen cafe has attracted a new member of staff.

Mr Bothwell revealed yesterday that he had already been threatened, with a text telling him to watch his back.

But, the businessman who has been serving up food and drinks for 27 years, does have a fair bit of support for his opinions. And he has already managed to get one new member of staff from his appeal.

He says that his loyal regular customers are just happy to see their waiter/ess “smile”.

Aberdeen’s ‘answer to Donald Trump’

Our poll, that remains open, found that 54% of people felt that people should follow the rules set by the government. They thought that Cafe 52’s owner had taken the wrong approach.

While 41% of you agreed with Mr Bothwell  – saying that people could employ who they wanted.

The remaining 5% gave some interesting, if not equally sweary, comments.

One called Mr Bothwell “Aberdeen’s answer to Mr Trump”. Another said the opposite, commenting: “We each have a social responsibility to protect the health of the vulnerable.”

Double standards

One person commented: “Up to them…no one said a word when [clothing store] Hollister advertised for only skinny people.”

To vote in our poll, click here. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal