Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Terrace Gardens: ‘Soft reopening’ of Aberdeen’s UTG cancelled at last minute

By Alastair Gossip
April 26, 2022, 9:57 am Updated: April 26, 2022, 11:47 am
On the day Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) was meant to have a 'soft reopening', building work was still underway in the Aberdeen park. The reopening was cancelled. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
A ‘soft opening’ of Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen has been called off – the day the public were expecting to be granted access.

“Supply chain issues” have been blamed this morning for the last minute cancellation of the reopening, announced only last month.

Work began in the Victorian gardens in 2019 and was hindered by Covid lockdowns and severe weather.

Planting activity is likely to take months longer, as key seasonal windows were missed due to the disruption.

The £28 million project was originally planned for a summer 2021 completion.

‘Soft reopening’ of Aberdeen’s UTG cancelled

An April 26 ‘soft opening’ was announced during the administration’s budget speech last month, with the city laser-focused on the project ever since.

But as late as 9.30am this morning, details of any event to mark the occasion were lacking.

Work continues at Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) in Aberdeen as a soft reopening is cancelled. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
Then Aberdeen City Council released this statement: “A soft opening planned for the re-developed Union Terrace Gardens will no longer take place today.

“Supply chain issues are affecting the European construction sector – including work at UTG, where it had been hoped a section of garden might be ready in advance of a full opening.”

The council’s chief executive Angela Scott said the U-turn followed advice from construction partner Balfour Beatty.

“The council is naturally disappointed that the event can’t go ahead but we look forward to the full opening in due course,” she added.

Balfour Beatty’s operations director, Graeme Dickie, said: “External factors such as Covid-19 and more recently material supply issues continue to disrupt construction projects across the UK.

“As we move towards the anticipated completion of Union Terrace Gardens this summer we continue to work with our supply chain to minimise these effects.”

Gardens far from finished with Covid disruption blamed for ongoing work

When the soft opening was announced, it was made clear that the gardens – which first opened in 1879 – would be far from finished by today’s date.

It comes less than a fortnight before the council elections, with the future shape of Aberdeen city centre on the line.

Work continues at Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) in Aberdeen as a soft reopening is cancelled. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
For the £28m price tag, new lifesaving barriers have been added to Union Bridge, three new pavilions have been built in an effort to encourage people to the park, and a lift and ramps have been added to improve access.

Talks are at an advanced stage with a firm looking to take on the Rosemount pavilion, while work continues to find tenants for the other two.

The new look UTG was drawn up by London 2012 Olympic Park planners LDA Design, after decades of debate and a local referendum on their future.

Union Terrace itself has reopened to two-way traffic as the construction site was reduced in size over the weekend, while pedestrian access on the northside of Union Bridge has been restored too.

We have been keeping an eye on this last month of work as the gardens neared the opening date. Read more here:

