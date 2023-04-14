John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A potential buyer for the former John Lewis building in Aberdeen has been found.

The prominent building – known as Norco House – is under offer, after going on the market last year following the closure of John Lewis in 2021.

More than 260 people lost their jobs when the department store shut.

Estate agent Savills has now confirmed the building is under offer.

However, no details on the prospective buyer or their plans for the five-floor property have been disclosed.

If the building can be reused, it is believed its value could be around £5 million.

However, one local commercial property expert said this might reduce to around £2 million for the site.

‘Another important jigsaw piece’

Plans for the prominent building, which has been sitting at the foot of George Street since 1989, have been in limbo for the last two years.

The closure of John Lewis came as a blow to the once-busy shopping street – with council planners drawing up a ‘mini-masterplan’ in an attempt to steer it to recovery.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, today welcomed the news the sale is progressing and said: “If the sale goes through, this could be another important jigsaw piece in the plans to bring Aberdeen city centre back to life.

“Developers and investors still have confidence in the future economic strength of the area and it’s down to all of us to make sure we spend more time in town, creating the footfall that businesses need to thrive.”

While ideas for what should be done with it have been coming from left, right and centre, it was only put into use once as an NHS vaccination centre during the pandemic.

One of the boldest ideas for the former John Lewis store was to revamp the building and turn it into a branch of the Natural History Museum.

However, this was ruled out eventually with Aberdeen City Council officials suggesting the “only option” for its long-term future would probably be demolition.

The new potential buyer has now raised hopes again for the future of the building and the city centre.

New hope for building – but what would it be?

While there are no details what the building would be used for – or who the potential buyer is – readers were quick to offer suggestions about what they would like to see.

Some residents took to social media full of hope for the future of the Norco House, while others shared fears it will be turned into flats or a hotel.

Few suggested the building should indeed be demolished to create more open space in the city centre or so that something else could be built there.

However, the majority of readers came up with a list of their own ideas about how it should be re-purposed.

Neil Robson said on social media: “Could be used to replace the old market and leave where the market was as an open space where folks can chill out and enjoy street foods. Or turn the place into a venue for music and trends throughout the ages with a nightclub at the top.”

Pamela Strachan wrote: “An area for kids that includes teenagers. Soft play for grown ups is available at one nightclub but there is nothing for 12-16-year-olds in Aberdeen.”

Moragh Gibb shared: “Selfridges, Harvey Nicolls or any department store that could use all the space.”

Julie Addison posted: “Something for kids. There could be an area for a cafe, an area for skating, pool tables, pin ball machines etc., as there is nothing for kids any more.”