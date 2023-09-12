Banff businessman given permission for new holiday lodges despite worries over ‘worst junction in Aberdeenshire’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banff businessman given permission for new holiday lodges despite worries over ‘worst junction in Aberdeenshire’

Des Cheyne hopes the short-term lets will encourage more visitors to stop and spend time in Banff instead of simply driving past.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Des Cheyne, owner of Spotty Bag Shop in Banff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Des Cheyne, owner of Spotty Bag Shop in Banff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Banff businessman has been given the go-ahead to build two holiday lodges tipped to boost visitor numbers.

Spotty Bag Shop owner Des Cheyne lodged plans for the short-term let log cabins at Douneside last September.

They will be built on a scenic site overlooking Banff Bay, next to the ground of the former Banff Bridge railway station building.

Mr Cheyne argued the holiday homes would bring much-needed jobs to the area and “create economic prosperity”.

A view of the holiday lodges from Banff Bridge. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

He also hoped the lodges would encourage more visitors to stop and spend time in Banff instead of simply driving past.

What concerns were there over the plans?

Councillors discussed the plan last month, but agreed to visit the site before making a final decision.

It went before the Banff and Buchan area committee for a second time today.

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads team had objected to the application over concerns about the “substandard” A947 junction leading to the site.

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads team described the A947 junction at Banff as “substandard”. Image: Google Street View

Principal engineer Ken Clark told the committee it was “fundamentally an unsafe junction”, adding: “It is one of the worst I can think of in Aberdeenshire”.

Local authority planners had also recommended the plan be refused, arguing it would negatively impact the character and setting of the listed Temple of Venus and Banff Bridge.

The Macduff landmark. Image: DC Thomson

Chance for Banff to ‘thrive rather than just survive’

Mr Cheyne spoke at the meeting to try and convince councillors to back his latest project.

Des Cheyne pictured outside the Spotty Bag Shop in Banff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “Over the last 20 years we’ve seen a dramatic downturn in footfall and businesses, not to mention the huge deprivation occurring in the town.

“I highlighted almost 15 years ago that tourism was the last throw of the dice.

“What’s becoming apparent is a lot of visitors are driving through the town with the continual reduction in beds.

“With this in mind, I came up with the log cabin idea.

“Over the years I have put my head above the parapet for Banff and feel this is a good chance to allow the town to thrive rather than just survive.”

What did councillors have to say about the Banff holiday lodges?

Banff councillor Glen Reynolds suggested the committee go against the planners’ recommendation to knock it back.

He argued that the development would “regenerate that entire area”.

“What is proposed here will enhance the conservation area and be a step forward from what we have at the moment,” he stated.

“I don’t think there is any doubt that what is envisaged here would be economically beneficial and enhance tourism.”

Floor plans of the new Banff holiday lodges. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Committee chairwoman Doreen Mair agreed that more needed to be done to improve tourism in the area, but raised worries about road safety.

She said: “It is a very busy junction.

“Having been to the site visit last week, trying to get across the road and up to the site itself was quite a task. You often see traffic backed up in both directions.

“I have real concerns about people who are not familiar with the road, using that junction.”

But despite these fears, the committee unanimously agreed to approve the holiday lodges.

Second time lucky for Banff businessman

Mr Cheyne had originally planned to place three lodges on the site but that proposal was refused back in 2021.

Determined to see the lodges come to fruition, he reduced his plan to just two following feedback from Historic Environment Scotland.

A site plan shows the location of the Banff holiday lodges. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

The design of the lodges was also amended to ensure they fit into the surrounding landscape.

Now, each holiday home will have a timber cladding finish, complete with a shallow grass covered roof.

Read our coverage of the previous meeting here.

