Banff businessman ‘frustrated’ by council in battle to build holiday homes

A “frustrated” Banff businessman says his holiday homes plan is “the last throw of the dice” when it comes to boosting tourism in the town.

Des Cheyne, the owner of the famous Spotty Bag Shop, wants to construct the short-term holiday homes on a site overlooking Banff Bridge.

It has become something of a protracted wrangle, dating back years.

Under the plans, the timber buildings would be built at Douneside, next to the site of a former Banff Bridge railway station building.

He recently knocked down parts of the structure, prior to gaining official authorisation, due to safety fears – and is now separately applying for permission for that work.

‘Banff is closed for business’

When the saga came up at a Banff and Buchan area committee session today, officials urged that his proposal be refused.

Councillors deferred any decision, agreeing to visit to see how valid road safety concerns are first.

The decision has left Mr Cheyne feeling “frustrated” as he hopes to bring visitors to the area.

He said: “We have been pushing for some years to improve tourism in the town.

“This is a last throw of the dice for Banff.”

Mr Cheyne originally planned to build three lodges on the site – but that proposal was refused back in 2021.

The businessman added: “This has dragged on for a considerable time, it’s frustrating.

“What we are trying to achieve is more economic growth and to slow any deprivation in the area.

“It’s disappointing to see visitors driving past because there’s no beds for them to stay in.

“You might as well put up a sign saying ‘Banff is closed for business’.”

Mr Cheyne also argued that the new holiday homes would help to bring a financial boost to the area.

He explained: “There are cafes, restaurants and shops here, the lodges will help improve all of these.

“I see this a win-win.”

Why was part of building torn down?

Asked about the unauthorised demolition, Mr Cheyne explained the recently removed frontage would be replaced “like for like”.

He explained that permission for alterations and extensions to the building was granted at an earlier point in the saga, but the front was later taken down too when it emerged that it was rotting and “swaying in the wind”.

Concerns lodges would add ‘visual clutter’ to Doune Hill

The two proposed lodges are identical and would be positioned closely to one another.

They would have two bedrooms, an open kitchen and living area, as well as a shower room.

The council’s built heritage team objected to the plan, saying it would “add to the visual clutter” on Doune Hill and “erode the setting” of the listed Temple of Venus and Banff Bridge.

While council planners noted that similar developments like this can be found across the region, they believed this particular development would have a negative impact on the area by “introducing an alien element” to the Doune Hill landscape.

Planners recommended the project be refused.

What happened at the meeting?

At today’s meeting, councillors raised worries about the junction between the A947 and A98 at Banff Bridge.

Former council leader Mark Findlater asked for more details about access to the site as he was worried about a potential increase in vehicles.

He said: “That is a very busy junction, there is a garage there so there is a lot of traffic going in and out.”

Councillor Richard Menard suggested members carry out a site visit before making a final decision.

The committee unanimously agreed to stop by the site to have a look for themselves first.

Due to this, the application was deferred and will be considered again when the committee meets next month.

You can see the demolition plans here.