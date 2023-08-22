Banff businessman ‘frustrated’ by council in battle to build holiday homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banff businessman ‘frustrated’ by council in battle to build holiday homes

Spotty Bag Shop boss Des Cheyne is looking to open up holiday lodges at a scenic spot, claiming people are driving past "because there is nowhere to stay".

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Banff businessman Des Cheyne and the demolished former railway station building. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
Banff businessman Des Cheyne and the demolished former railway station building. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

A “frustrated” Banff businessman says his holiday homes plan is “the last throw of the dice” when it comes to boosting tourism in the town.

Des Cheyne, the owner of the famous Spotty Bag Shop, wants to construct the short-term holiday homes on a site overlooking Banff Bridge.

It has become something of a protracted wrangle, dating back years.

Under the plans, the timber buildings would be built at Douneside, next to the site of a former Banff Bridge railway station building.

He recently knocked down parts of the structure, prior to gaining official authorisation, due to safety fears – and is now separately applying for permission for that work.

Demolition of the former railway station building at Douneside. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

‘Banff is closed for business’

When the saga came up at a Banff and Buchan area committee session today, officials urged that his proposal be refused.

Councillors deferred any decision, agreeing to visit to see how valid road safety concerns are first.

The decision has left Mr Cheyne feeling “frustrated” as he hopes to bring visitors to the area.

He said: “We have been pushing for some years to improve tourism in the town.

“This is a last throw of the dice for Banff.”

Mr Cheyne originally planned to build three lodges on the site – but that proposal was refused back in 2021.

Des Cheyne pictured outside the Spotty Bag Shop in Banff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The businessman added: “This has dragged on for a considerable time, it’s frustrating.

“What we are trying to achieve is more economic growth and to slow any deprivation in the area.

“It’s disappointing to see visitors driving past because there’s no beds for them to stay in.

“You might as well put up a sign saying ‘Banff is closed for business’.”

The two holiday homes would overlook Banff Bridge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Cheyne also argued that the new holiday homes would help to bring a financial boost to the area.

He explained: “There are cafes, restaurants and shops here, the lodges will help improve all of these.

“I see this a win-win.”

Why was part of building torn down?

Asked about the unauthorised demolition, Mr Cheyne explained the recently removed frontage would be replaced “like for like”.

He explained that permission for alterations and extensions to the building was granted at an earlier point in the saga, but the front was later taken down too when it emerged that it was rotting and “swaying in the wind”.

Concerns lodges would add ‘visual clutter’ to Doune Hill

The two proposed lodges are identical and would be positioned closely to one another.

They would have two bedrooms, an open kitchen and living area, as well as a shower room.

An artist impression of the new holiday lodges as seen from Banff Bridge. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

The council’s built heritage team objected to the plan, saying it would “add to the visual clutter” on Doune Hill and “erode the setting” of the listed Temple of Venus and Banff Bridge.

While council planners noted that similar developments like this can be found across the region, they believed this particular development would have a negative impact on the area by “introducing an alien element” to the Doune Hill landscape.

Planners recommended the project be refused.

What happened at the meeting?

At today’s meeting, councillors raised worries about the junction between the A947 and A98 at Banff Bridge.

Former council leader Mark Findlater asked for more details about access to the site as he was worried about a potential increase in vehicles.

He said: “That is a very busy junction, there is a garage there so there is a lot of traffic going in and out.”

Councillor Richard Menard suggested members carry out a site visit before making a final decision.

The committee unanimously agreed to stop by the site to have a look for themselves first.

Due to this, the application was deferred and will be considered again when the committee meets next month.

You can see the demolition plans here.

