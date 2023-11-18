Lairhillock Inn: New owner tables fresh housing plans for site of razed restaurant

A new owner is driving forward housing plans for the freshly flattened site of the Lairhillock Inn.

Where the much-loved Mearns institution once stood, just outside Stonehaven, there is now just a pile of rubble.

The 200-year-old pub and restaurant hit hard times after the opening of the AWPR diverted drivers away from the Netherley spot.

Plans to demolish it for housing were initially approved in September 2021. But things have changed since then.

The project never got off the ground, and the plans were quietly dropped last summer.

Former owner, Sandy Law, has now sold the land and Stonehaven construction firm WM Donald has unveiled new proposals for it.

Consultants Ryden explain that previous plans for five homes have now been downsized.

Instead, WM Donald wants to erect three plush properties on the prime spot just a short distance from the desirable coastal town.

What were the previous plans?

After being up for sale for two years, the venue officially ceased trading on March 29, 2020.

Ryden says that Covid finished off any hope of it ever reopening.

Previous plans to replace the Lairhillock Inn with housing were approved in 2021, with torn councillors resigning themselves to the fact that “times had changed” and there was no viable future for the business.

Mr Low was going to build five detached homes there…

Plans for three homes in footprint of razed Lairhillock Inn

After WM Donald “secured control” of the land, the Lairhillock Inn was knocked down in October.

A building warrant lodged in advance of the work reveals that it cost £25,000.

WM Donald now wants to build “three new high quality homes” there.

Planning documents state: “The proposal would deliver a significant visual and

environmental betterment for the site and its surroundings.”

You can see the new Lairhillock Inn plans here.