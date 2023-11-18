Lairhillock Inn: New owner tables fresh housing plans for site of razed restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lairhillock Inn: New owner tables fresh housing plans for site of razed restaurant

The site has changed hands since previous plans for the spot near Stonehaven were scrapped.

By Ben Hendry
The Lairhillock Inn in Netherley has been reduced to rubble, with plans for housing on the site of the historic hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Lairhillock Inn in Netherley has been reduced to rubble, with plans for housing on the site of the historic hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A new owner is driving forward housing plans for the freshly flattened site of the Lairhillock Inn.

Where the much-loved Mearns institution once stood, just outside Stonehaven, there is now just a pile of rubble.

The 200-year-old pub and restaurant hit hard times after the opening of the AWPR diverted drivers away from the Netherley spot.

Design images of the three homes in the latest plans for the Lairhillock Inn site. Image: Ryden/Aberdeenshire Council
Design images of the three homes in the latest plans for the Lairhillock Inn site. Image: Ryden/Aberdeenshire Council

Plans to demolish it for housing were initially approved in September 2021. But things have changed since then.

The project never got off the ground, and the plans were quietly dropped last summer.

Former owner, Sandy Law, has now sold the land and Stonehaven construction firm WM Donald has unveiled new proposals for it.

Consultants Ryden explain that previous plans for five homes have now been downsized.

Instead, WM Donald wants to erect three plush properties on the prime spot just a short distance from the desirable coastal town.

What were the previous plans?

After being up for sale for two years, the venue officially ceased trading on March 29, 2020.

Ryden says that Covid finished off any hope of it ever reopening.

Previous plans to replace the Lairhillock Inn with housing were approved in 2021, with torn councillors resigning themselves to the fact that “times had changed” and there was no viable future for the business.

Mr Low was going to build five detached homes there…

Previous plans for the Lairhillock Inn site included five homes. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Previous plans for the Lairhillock Inn site included five homes. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Plans for three homes in footprint of razed Lairhillock Inn

After WM Donald “secured control” of the land, the Lairhillock Inn was knocked down in October.

 

The former Lairhillock Inn has been flattened as plans for housing progress. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The former Lairhillock Inn has been flattened as plans for housing progress. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A building warrant lodged in advance of the work reveals that it cost £25,000.

WM Donald now wants to build “three new high quality homes” there.

Planning documents state: “The proposal would deliver a significant visual and
environmental betterment for the site and its surroundings.”

You can see the new Lairhillock Inn plans here.

All the latest planning stories

Conversation